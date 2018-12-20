Veritas Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Baxter International Inc (BAX) by 46.14% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Asset Management Llp sold 4.08 million shares as the company’s stock declined 12.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.77 million shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $367.57M, down from 8.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Baxter International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $64.05. About 4.91 million shares traded or 21.36% up from the average. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 3.09% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.09% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 08/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – ANNOUNCED AN APPROXIMATELY 19% INCREASE IN COMPANY’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 70C, EST. 62C; 21/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – NOW EXPECTS A 2020 ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN OF 20 TO 21 PERCENT AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS OF $3.60 TO $3.75 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International Raises FY View To EPS $2.49-EPS $2.62; 30/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Baxter to ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – Baxter International Raises Quarterly Dividend to 19c From 16c; 21/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL – EXPECTS SALES TO GROW APPROXIMATELY 5 PERCENT ON A COMPOUNDED ANNUAL BASIS AT CONSTANT CURRENCY RATES FROM 2018 TO 2023; 14/05/2018 – BAXTER: U.S. FDA CLEARANCE OF NEW SPECTRUM IQ INFUSION SYSTEM; 20/03/2018 – AFT IN PACT W/ BAXTER HEALTHCARE TO DIVEST NZ HOSPITAL PRODUCTS; 30/05/2018 – Baxter Supported Nine New Abstract Presentations at the 55th ERA-EDTA Congress That Further Demonstrate Value of HDx Therapy Enabled by THERANOVA

Davis Selected Advisers decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 8.96% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Selected Advisers sold 291,651 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.96 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $338.96M, down from 3.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Selected Advisers who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $796.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $103.69. About 83,921 shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/03/2018 – Limelight Networks Helps Companies Defend against Cyber Threats with New Bot Management Solution; 02/05/2018 – INGRAM MICRO & MICROSOFT REPORT ALLIANCE; 07/05/2018 – FreshBooks Announces the Ability for Small Business Owners to Collect Payments Directly Within Microsoft Outlook with Microsoft Pay; 19/04/2018 – HID Global Teams Up with Microsoft to Deliver Open Standards for Identity & Access Management with FIDO 2.0 Support for Web and; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft keeps cozying up to former rival Linux, and will now use it to secure web-connected gadgets; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award; 09/05/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Selected by Linkedln as Video Viewability Partner; 20/03/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Adds Microsoft Azure IoT Solutions to Offerings; 15/05/2018 – Uber, Lyft scrap mandatory arbitration for sexual assault claims; 31/03/2018 – Options — The Striking Price: Use Microsoft to Play Tech Swoon — Barron’s

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 11/20/2018: PSTG, INTU, PLUS, MSFT, CSCO, IBM, GOOG, AAPL – Nasdaq” on November 20, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on November 21, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MSFT, CIEN, BLK – Nasdaq” on November 20, 2018. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft Surface monitor could arrive in 2020 – Seeking Alpha” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “MSFT Market Cap Briefly Overtakes AAPL – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Among 38 analysts covering Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Microsoft Corporation had 216 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, January 25 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral”. BMO Capital Markets maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Friday, January 27. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $71 target. Macquarie Research upgraded Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Friday, October 12. Macquarie Research has “Outperform” rating and $21 target. William Blair initiated Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Tuesday, July 19 with “Market Perform” rating. Tigress Financial maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Wednesday, February 14 with “Buy” rating. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Friday, October 27 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, January 31 with “Buy”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, September 22 by Pacific Crest. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Thursday, February 1. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, November 29 by Wedbush.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MSFT’s profit will be $8.37 billion for 23.78 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.39% negative EPS growth.

Davis Selected Advisers, which manages about $48.17 billion and $23.26 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Adr (NYSE:EDU) by 3.07M shares to 7.94 million shares, valued at $587.99 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG) by 16,893 shares in the quarter, for a total of 213,160 shares, and has risen its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO).

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 10 insider sales for $54.07 million activity. $214,363 worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) was sold by BROD FRANK H. Hogan Kathleen T sold $4.06 million worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Thursday, November 8. Another trade for 118,000 shares valued at $13.09 million was sold by Hood Amy. On Friday, October 26 Nadella Satya sold $21.70 million worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 203,418 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings.

Since June 25, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $560.34 million activity. $804,572 worth of stock was sold by Shapazian Carole J on Monday, December 3. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $100,530 was sold by FORSYTH JOHN D. The insider Accogli Giuseppe sold $1.36M. Eyre Brik V had sold 78,012 shares worth $6.03M. $548.96M worth of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) was sold by Third Point LLC on Monday, December 3.

Veritas Asset Management Llp, which manages about $11.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 53,000 shares to 1.46 million shares, valued at $64.32M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 111,398 shares in the quarter, for a total of 520,313 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Analysts await Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 12.50% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.64 per share. BAX’s profit will be $383.15 million for 22.24 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Baxter International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 43 investors sold BAX shares while 324 reduced holdings.

More notable recent Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Credit Suisse sees 18% upside in Abbott in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Credit Suisse Initiates Coverage of Large Health Care Stocks – GuruFocus.com” published on December 19, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “UBS Starts Baxter International (BAX) at Buy – StreetInsider.com” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Baxter launches curved applicator for Floseal – Seeking Alpha” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Baxter International, Sempra Energy, Nielsen Holdings Plc, ARRIS International plc, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, and KB Home â€” Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Among 22 analysts covering Baxter International (NYSE:BAX), 15 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive. Baxter International had 77 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has “Sector Perform” rating given on Thursday, November 8 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, December 12 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) earned “Market Perform” rating by Leerink Swann on Wednesday, October 28. Morgan Stanley maintained Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) on Thursday, October 11 with “Underweight” rating. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $45.0 target in Tuesday, August 11 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 1 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, July 30 by Leerink Swann. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, January 2 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Buy” rating by Argus Research given on Friday, November 2. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, April 4 by Leerink Swann.