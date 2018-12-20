Verity Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 48.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc bought 10,610 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,604 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.59M, up from 21,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $42.5. About 18.25 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 25.29% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – Permira’s Deal for Cisco’s Video Arm Is Said to Cost $1 Billion; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Salesforce, Exits Cisco; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SAYS ON MARCH 23, ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE AT INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION ISSUED A RECOMMENDED DETERMINATION – SEC FILING; 12/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at a Key Cisco Business — Barron’s; 03/04/2018 – $FNJN $CSCO Finjan prevails against Cisco Systems as both ‘494 and ‘844 IPR patent challenge trials are denied; 01/05/2018 – Techmeme: Private equity firm Permira is buying Cisco’s video software business, known as the NDS Group, sources say for ~$1B;; 23/05/2018 – Customer Experience Leader TTEC Receives Customer Care Partner of the Year Award from Cisco; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: ROWAN TROLLOPE TO BECOME CEO AT ANOTHER FIRM AS OF MAY 3; 23/03/2018 – Cisco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell Int’l (HON) by 2.39% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc sold 3,045 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 124,354 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $20.69M, down from 127,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Honeywell Int’l for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $130.93. About 1.73M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has declined 6.00% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 13/03/2018 – Honeywell To Provide Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant To Cardinal Midstream III, LLC; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Adj EPS $1.95; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES NEFKENS PRESIDENT AND CEO OF HOMES BUSINESS; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Szlosek to Retire for Personal Reasons; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS IT HAS PUT IN PLACE “AGGRESSIVE MITIGATION STRATEGIES” THAT LARGELY OFFSET ANY IMPACT TO CO – CONF CALL; 13/03/2018 – HON:CARDINAL MIDSTREAM II TO USE UOP RUSSELL MODULAR CRYOGENIC; 31/05/2018 – Honeywell Expands GoDirect Flight With New Connected Service Offerings For Pilots, Dispatchers; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Olivier Rabiller To Continue As President And CEO Of Transportation Systems Business After It Spins; 24/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Honeywell Recalls Hard Hats Due to Risk of Head Injury; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell, other US companies look to benefit from China’s gigantic ‘Belt and Road’ initiative

Among 39 analysts covering Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 72% are positive. Cisco Systems Inc. had 183 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, November 15 by Deutsche Bank. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Thursday, August 18 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, September 5 report. Needham maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Tuesday, October 24 with “Hold” rating. On Thursday, August 18 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. The company was upgraded on Monday, May 15 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy” on Thursday, August 17. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $52 target in Thursday, November 15 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, July 21. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs on Monday, February 8 to “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 53 investors sold CSCO shares while 728 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 525 raised stakes. 3.15 billion shares or 3.12% less from 3.26 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Somerset has invested 2.88% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). First Midwest Retail Bank Trust Division has invested 0.89% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 649,340 were reported by Cs Mckee Lp. 82,560 are held by First Allied Advisory Services. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc invested 0% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). The California-based Whittier Tru has invested 0.74% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Kanawha Mgmt Lc has 1.53% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 226,415 shares. Hengehold Capital Mgmt Llc reported 6,182 shares stake. Miller Howard Inc has 1.22 million shares. Shelton Capital has 528,612 shares. Moreover, Bluefin Trading Ltd has 0.23% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 51,644 shares. Fifth Third Bancshares owns 0.78% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 2.53 million shares. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management invested 0.28% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Auxier Asset Mgmt invested in 42,216 shares. 336.73 million are owned by Blackrock.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 sales for $27.41 million activity. Another trade for 4,373 shares valued at $196,324 was made by CHANDLER MARK D on Friday, November 23. Shares for $10.28M were sold by Robbins Charles on Monday, September 17. 33,950 shares valued at $1.52 million were sold by BHATT PRAT on Friday, November 23. Kramer Kelly A. had sold 70,000 shares worth $3.30M on Tuesday, September 11. Shares for $1.51 million were sold by Goeckeler David. On Wednesday, December 12 the insider WEST STEVEN M sold $1.20 million.

Verity Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.92M and $101.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr India Earnings Fd (EPI) by 18,311 shares to 72,685 shares, valued at $1.75 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Trust by 2,769 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,514 shares, and cut its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Likely to Buy Luxtera: Good Move? – Nasdaq” on December 12, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cisco Earnings: What’s Next? – Seeking Alpha” published on November 12, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 12/03/2018: IQ, QCOM, NOK, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cisco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend – Nasdaq” published on December 05, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 12/12/2018: SGMA, PVTL, BILI, NTES, MSFT, IBM, AAPL, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Among 22 analysts covering Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON), 18 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. Honeywell International Inc. had 110 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, December 17. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 25. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Sunday, January 28 by Jefferies. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, January 22 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Thursday, August 24. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, April 24 report. As per Tuesday, July 25, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Friday, July 21. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Tuesday, September 26. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 20.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Honeywell bringing HQ to Charlotte following incentives bill passage – Charlotte Business Journal” on November 29, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for CWH, HON and CURO: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on December 12, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of JT, HON, ALGN and SYF – GlobeNewswire” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “HON ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Honeywell International Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Class Action Seeking Investor Losses â€“ HON – Business Wire” published on November 20, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for HON, FIT and SYF: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on January, 25. They expect $1.88 earnings per share, up 1.62% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.85 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.39B for 17.41 P/E if the $1.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.03 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.39% negative EPS growth.

Since July 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $8.19 million activity. On Friday, July 27 Kapur Vimal sold $1.59M worth of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 9,996 shares. DAVIS D SCOTT also sold $590,923 worth of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) on Wednesday, November 14. 28,281 shares were sold by Mikkilineni Krishna, worth $4.06 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.07, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 46 investors sold HON shares while 489 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 442 raised stakes. 484.04 million shares or 5.69% less from 513.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Finemark Bancorp And Tru holds 100,331 shares. Carlson Cap Mngmt stated it has 6,622 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.07% stake. Balyasny Asset Management Lc invested in 491,583 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Northeast Consultants stated it has 0.08% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). L And S Advsrs owns 36,730 shares or 0.79% of their US portfolio. First Allied Advisory holds 8,919 shares. Jfs Wealth Ltd Llc invested in 0.07% or 1,633 shares. First Bancorporation Of Mount Dora Tru Services invested 1.49% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Michigan-based Planning Alternatives Limited Adv has invested 0.05% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Huntington Bancorp invested 1.13% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Wms Limited Liability Company owns 0.09% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 4,697 shares. Marshwinds Advisory invested in 0.78% or 10,243 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Tru Co Ltd Company reported 2.45% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Wg Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & reported 66 shares.