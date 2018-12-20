Verus Financial Partners Boosted Its Carmax (KMX) Stake; Penn National Gaming (PENN) Shorts Raised By 0.68%

Verus Financial Partners Inc increased Carmax Inc (KMX) stake by 16.08% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Verus Financial Partners Inc acquired 5,997 shares as Carmax Inc (KMX)’s stock declined 22.02%. The Verus Financial Partners Inc holds 43,300 shares with $3.23 million value, up from 37,303 last quarter. Carmax Inc now has $9.76 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.31% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $55.87. About 1.22M shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has declined 6.91% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 09/04/2018 – CARMAX MINING – WILL ACQUIRE ADDITIONAL MINERAL TENURES LOCATED CONTIGUOUS TO 100% OWNED EAGLEHEAD POLYMETALLIC PORPHYRY COPPER PROJECT; 25/05/2018 – CarMax Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Carmax Inc expected to post earnings of 87 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 09/04/2018 – CARMAX INC -; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX 4Q REV. $4.08B, EST. $4.18B; 29/03/2018 Fitch Affirms CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2016-3 and 2017-2; 04/04/2018 – In earnings, CarMax, Acuity Brands and Lennar are all scheduled to publish their latest financial reports; 19/04/2018 – DJ CarMax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMX); 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2 Notes Ratings; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 13-16 Stores in Fiscal 2020

Penn National Gaming Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) had an increase of 0.68% in short interest. PENN’s SI was 8.38M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 0.68% from 8.33M shares previously. With 3.17 million avg volume, 3 days are for Penn National Gaming Inc (NASDAQ:PENN)’s short sellers to cover PENN’s short positions. The SI to Penn National Gaming Inc’s float is 9.89%. The stock decreased 4.20% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $18.93. About 1.13M shares traded. Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) has declined 21.04% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PENN News: 26/04/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GAMING INC – INCREASES 2018 FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 27/04/2018 – Penn National Gaming Secures Mississippi Gaming Commission and Pennsylvania State Horse Racing Commission Approval of Its; 29/03/2018 – Chris Sieroty: BREAKING: Penn National Gaming shareholders approve $2.4bn merger with Pinnacle Entertainment; 12/04/2018 – PENN NATIONAL: ILL. GAMING BOARD APPROVES PINNACLE ACQUISITION; 21/03/2018 – Penn National Gaming Secures Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board And West Virginia Lottery Commission Approval Of Its Pending Acquisition Of Pinnacle Entertainment; 21/03/2018 – Penn National Gaming Secures Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board and West Virginia Lottery Commission Approval of Its Pending; 29/03/2018 – Penn National Gaming and Pinnacle Continue to Expect Closing in Second Half of 201; 13/03/2018 – PINNACLE ENTERTAINMENT INC – THE PARTIES CONTINUE TO EXPECT ANTICIPATED TIMETABLE FOR COMPLETING MERGER TO OCCUR IN H2 OF 2018; 22/03/2018 – PGCB: The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Approves Operator Change of the Meadows Casino To Penn National Gaming; 26/04/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GAMING INC QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.48

Among 6 analysts covering CarMax (NYSE:KMX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. CarMax had 7 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) earned “Buy” rating by Wedbush on Monday, June 25. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, June 25 by Guggenheim. The company was upgraded on Thursday, September 27 by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, June 25 by Buckingham Research. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, June 25 by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 25 by Credit Suisse. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, July 10 to “Overweight”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 33 investors sold KMX shares while 164 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 161.14 million shares or 2.35% less from 165.02 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 296,293 are held by Bain Cap Pub Equity Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Capstone Investment Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 206 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Asset Inc has 0.04% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Los Angeles Management Equity Research stated it has 0% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Huntington Bancorp reported 0% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Federated Invsts Pa invested in 0% or 267 shares. Hutchinson Cap Mgmt Ca holds 104,314 shares or 2.17% of its portfolio. Df Dent accumulated 2.7% or 1.74M shares. Cordasco reported 121 shares stake. Redmond Asset Mgmt Limited Co accumulated 2.73% or 93,036 shares. First Tru Advsr L P, a Illinois-based fund reported 88,211 shares. 1.34M are held by Madison Investment Hldg. Moreover, First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has 0.02% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 10,100 shares. Cambridge Inv Research Advisors stated it has 7,045 shares. Moreover, Blackrock has 0.04% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 10.97 million shares.

Since June 26, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 16 selling transactions for $57.64 million activity. 315,325 shares valued at $23.81M were sold by FOLLIARD THOMAS J on Tuesday, June 26. Shares for $1.16M were sold by Daniels Jon G. Wood William C Jr. sold $3.85M worth of stock or 50,904 shares. Shares for $451,763 were sold by Wilson Charles Joseph on Friday, July 6. Shares for $3.44 million were sold by Hill Edwin J on Monday, July 9. $5.73M worth of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) shares were sold by Nash William D. 20,351 shares valued at $1.53M were sold by Cafritz Diane L on Tuesday, June 26.

Among 4 analysts covering Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Penn National Gaming had 4 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) earned “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Friday, November 2. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Friday, November 2 with “Overweight”. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of PENN in report on Tuesday, June 26 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Bank of America maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $38 target in Tuesday, July 17 report.

Since June 21, 2018, it had 4 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $3.12 million activity. WILMOTT TIMOTHY J sold $3.43 million worth of stock. On Friday, November 16 SCACCETTI JANE bought $21,380 worth of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) or 1,000 shares. NAPLES RONALD J also bought $11,065 worth of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) shares. Reibstein Saul had sold 6,694 shares worth $234,290.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 23 investors sold Penn National Gaming, Inc. shares while 70 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 89.28 million shares or 3.81% more from 86.01 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 403,105 were accumulated by Castleark Limited Liability Co. Dupont Management Corp owns 11,296 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Parkside Retail Bank & has 0% invested in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). The New York-based Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has invested 0.01% in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). Assetmark holds 0% or 85 shares. Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). Gamco Invsts Et Al has 14,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Schwab Charles Invest Management owns 920,871 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) for 70,322 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md invested in 63,864 shares or 0% of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.08% in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Co, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 17,643 shares. 206,267 were reported by Rhumbline Advisers. Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0% of its portfolio in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) for 762,592 shares. Nomura Hldg Inc reported 7,039 shares stake.

Penn National Gaming, Inc. owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company has market cap of $2.24 billion. The firm operates through Northeast, South/West, and Midwest divisions. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 27 facilities in 17 jurisdictions, including California, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, West Virginia, and Ontario, Canada.