Glenmede Trust Company Na increased its stake in Viacom Inc Class B (VIAB) by 24601.59% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenmede Trust Company Na bought 46,497 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.10% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 46,686 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.58 million, up from 189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenmede Trust Company Na who had been investing in Viacom Inc Class B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $26.39. About 437,429 shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has declined 0.84% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.84% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 11/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Redstone weighs CBS-Viacom merger with or without Moonves; 17/05/2018 – CBS CBS.N TO CHALLENGE IN COURT NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS INC’S CHANGE TO BYLAWS REQUIRING SUPER MAJORITY VOTE ON DIVIDEND; 04/05/2018 – Shari Redstone Seeks to End CBS-Viacom Deal Impasse; 03/04/2018 – CBS, Viacom merger talks hit roadblock over who will be Moonves’ second-in-command; 06/04/2018 – MTV Scores Highest Rated New Show in Six Years with “Jersey Shore Family Vacation”; 09/03/2018 – Nickelodeon Brings SlimeZone, Network’s First Social Virtual Reality Experience, to IMAX VR Centres Globally; 02/04/2018 – CBS considers all-stock bid for Viacom below market value; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources; 29/03/2018 – MEDIA-CBS planning first proposal for Viacom deal within days – Bloomberg; 14/05/2018 – CBS sues Shari Redstone in bid to stop Viacom merger

Marco Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 38.89% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marco Investment Management Llc sold 14,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,998 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.91 million, down from 35,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marco Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $67.84. About 424,379 shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has declined 7.68% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 25/04/2018 – Global LED Industrial Lighting Market 2018-2022 with CREE, Dialight, Eaton & General Electric Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Demonstrates Transformational Possibilities of Connected Lighting for Today’s Smart Homes, Buildings and Communities at LIGHTFAIR International; 03/04/2018 – ARENA MINERALS -FOLLOWING RESIGNATION OF EATON, DANIEL BRUNO HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS INTERIM CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 14/03/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Eaton on March 13 for “Variable neutral impedance for multi-source system” (Ohio Inventor); 10/04/2018 – Eaton to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 1, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 16/05/2018 – FORD – PARTS PRODUCED AT NOTTINGHAM ARE BEING SHIPPED VIA DAILY FLIGHTS UNTIL PRODUCTION IN EATON RAPIDS RETURNS TO PRE-FIRE LEVELS; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. 1Q EPS $1.10; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse(R) for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP SEES 2Q OPER EPS $1.25 TO $1.35, EST. $1.30

Among 41 analysts covering Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 29 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Viacom Inc. had 146 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) rating on Wednesday, November 1. Credit Suisse has “Buy” rating and $38.0 target. The company was upgraded on Thursday, October 13 by Bank of America. As per Friday, August 25, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, September 22 by Macquarie Research. As per Friday, February 9, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. The firm has “Neutral” rating by MoffetNathanson given on Monday, April 4. Barrington Research upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $55 target in Thursday, February 9 report. The company was upgraded on Monday, October 17 by Wedbush. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, October 20 by Barclays Capital. J.P. Morgan maintained Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) rating on Monday, June 12. J.P. Morgan has “Buy” rating and $4800 target.

More notable recent Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Les Moonves Won’t Get A Penny Of His $120M CBS Severance Package (NYSE:CBS) – Benzinga” on December 18, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “U.S. Box Office Revenues Hit $11.1B: Can It Set a New Record? – Nasdaq” published on December 13, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Viacom, Children’s Place and American Eagle Outfitters – Nasdaq” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Viacom (VIAB) Down 10.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on December 16, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Friday Sector Laggards: Energy, Services – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 30, 2018.

Glenmede Trust Company Na, which manages about $24.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 8,720 shares to 4,706 shares, valued at $390,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 40,897 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 164,458 shares, and cut its stake in Eagle Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EGBN).

Analysts await Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 10.85% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.29 per share. ETN’s profit will be $619.77M for 11.86 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual EPS reported by Eaton Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Marco Investment Management Llc, which manages about $888.82M and $702.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 5,368 shares to 8,816 shares, valued at $1.13M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 32,563 shares in the quarter, for a total of 159,308 shares, and has risen its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC).

More notable recent Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Eaton Not Getting Much Love At All – Seeking Alpha” on May 02, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Eaton -1.5% following in-line earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on October 30, 2018, Fool.com published: “Does Eaton’s Stock Deserve Its Latest Upgrade? – The Motley Fool” on August 27, 2018. More interesting news about Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Eaton Corporation (NYSE:ETN) – Today’s Pickup: Eaton Clutch Defect Leads To International Truck Recall – Benzinga” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Eaton Plc (ETN) Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2018.

Among 34 analysts covering Eaton Corporation (NYSE:ETN), 18 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 53% are positive. Eaton Corporation had 109 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, November 1 by Credit Suisse. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $81.0 target in Wednesday, January 3 report. The firm earned “Sector Perform” rating on Monday, May 2 by RBC Capital Markets. On Tuesday, January 2 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. The firm earned “Sector Perform” rating on Wednesday, November 2 by RBC Capital Markets. Argus Research maintained Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) on Tuesday, August 4 with “Buy” rating. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight” on Friday, December 9. On Friday, September 21 the stock rating was upgraded by UBS to “Buy”. Jefferies maintained Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) on Thursday, October 5 with “Hold” rating. CLSA initiated Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) rating on Monday, October 19. CLSA has “Underperform” rating and $54 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.13, from 1.2 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 39 investors sold ETN shares while 286 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 239 raised stakes. 323.43 million shares or 0.99% less from 326.66 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Utah Retirement System reported 81,269 shares. Pitcairn reported 4,912 shares stake. Shamrock Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Estabrook Cap Management holds 41,874 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Hallmark Incorporated accumulated 10,905 shares. Horizon Kinetics Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2,921 shares. Old Second Financial Bank Of Aurora stated it has 32,389 shares. Churchill Mngmt Corporation owns 0.01% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 4,693 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsr owns 112,779 shares. Pnc Svcs Grp Inc Inc stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Fort Lp reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Gamble Jones Counsel reported 2,575 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Guardian holds 0.09% or 74,430 shares in its portfolio. Cipher Cap LP invested in 58,600 shares.