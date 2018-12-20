Victory Capital Management Inc decreased Tri Pointe Group Inc (TPH) stake by 98.88% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Victory Capital Management Inc sold 2.42 million shares as Tri Pointe Group Inc (TPH)’s stock declined 18.44%. The Victory Capital Management Inc holds 27,418 shares with $340,000 value, down from 2.45M last quarter. Tri Pointe Group Inc now has $1.65B valuation. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.57. About 276,377 shares traded. TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) has declined 33.49% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TPH News: 25/04/2018 – TRI Pointe Group 1Q Net $42.9M; 25/04/2018 – TRI POINTE 1Q EPS 28C; 25/04/2018 – TRI Pointe Group Expects to Open 16 New Communities in 2Q; 29/03/2018 – TRI Pointe Homes Colorado Names Darren DuPree as New President; 26/04/2018 – Winchester Homes Hosting Grand Opening for West Grove in Fairfax on May 5; 25/04/2018 – TRI POINTE 1Q REV. $583.4M, EST. $552.3M; 15/05/2018 – TRI Pointe Group Strengthens Executive Leadership Team With Three New Hires; 08/03/2018 – TRI Pointe Homes Southern California Honored with Eight 2018 Eliant Homebuyers’ Choice Awards; 06/03/2018 TRI Pointe Homes Northern California Honored with Six 2018 Eliant Homebuyers’ Choice Awards; 25/04/2018 – TRI Pointe Group Ended 1Q With Total Liquidity of $917.2M

Gagnon Securities Llc increased Air Lease Corp (AL) stake by 31.48% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Gagnon Securities Llc acquired 150,797 shares as Air Lease Corp (AL)’s stock declined 22.14%. The Gagnon Securities Llc holds 629,802 shares with $28.90 million value, up from 479,005 last quarter. Air Lease Corp now has $3.50B valuation. The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $31.58. About 114,781 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 19.59% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.59% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – QTRLY ADJ DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BEFORE INCOME TAXES OF $1.38; 05/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, ALC’S FLEET WAS COMPRISED OF 253 OWNED AIRCRAFT AND 49 MANAGED AIRCRAFT; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q Rev $381.2M; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CEO JOHN PLUEGER COMMENTS ON EARNINGS WEBCAST; 17/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Announces Delivery of Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft with Travel Service; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE SEEING RENEWED AIRLINE FOCUS ON RISING FUEL COSTS; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE `SKEPTICAL’ OF BOEING, AIRBUS OUTPUT BOOSTS; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE 1Q REV. $381M, EST. $379.4M; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease Picks Up Order — Marker Talk; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE IS `SCRAMBLING’ TO OFFSET AIRBUS, BOEING DELAYS

Among 3 analysts covering Air Lease (NYSE:AL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Air Lease had 3 analyst reports since August 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, November 14 with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, August 15. The stock of Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has “Top Pick” rating given on Friday, August 10 by RBC Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 21 investors sold AL shares while 86 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 88.88 million shares or 2.10% more from 87.05 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Prelude Cap Management Ltd Liability Co reported 23,525 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 30,887 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Nfc Invests Lc invested 4.41% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Mufg Americas has invested 0% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Mgmt Il reported 1.68% stake. Gargoyle Investment Advisor accumulated 16,978 shares. Daiwa Secs has invested 0.03% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). 100,000 were reported by Agf Invests Inc. Ejf Limited Liability Company holds 0.34% or 100,060 shares in its portfolio. Capital Rech Invsts stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Skba Cap Mgmt Lc owns 0.06% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 9,430 shares. Bar Harbor Trust Ser holds 138,178 shares or 3.07% of its portfolio. Highland Mngmt LP holds 0.03% or 10,000 shares. Old Natl Bankshares In accumulated 10,900 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Advisory Svcs Ntwk Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 25,961 shares.

Since August 21, 2018, it had 3 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $1.17 million activity. On Monday, August 27 Poerschke John D sold $281,421 worth of Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) or 6,000 shares. $102,870 worth of Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) was bought by UDVAR-HAZY STEVEN F. The insider Baer Marc H sold 10,000 shares worth $462,236. Levy Grant A also sold $676,973 worth of Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) on Thursday, September 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.22, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 35 investors sold TPH shares while 70 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 163.82 million shares or 2.51% less from 168.04 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Quantitative Systematic Strategies holds 0.04% of its portfolio in TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) for 15,998 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH). Goldman Sachs Gru Incorporated holds 1.66M shares. Smithfield Tru Com reported 145 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0% or 34,033 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Ltd Liability holds 78,088 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% stake. Northern Tru Corporation has 3.64M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Proshare Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH). Walleye Trading Lc stated it has 0% in TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH). Federated Pa stated it has 878,271 shares. Voloridge Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 35,075 shares. Brown Advisory accumulated 37,793 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas, a Texas-based fund reported 17,910 shares. Sei Investments holds 0% or 3,279 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. TRI Pointe Group had 12 analyst reports since July 30, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by JMP Securities on Monday, July 30 with “Market Outperform”. As per Monday, October 1, the company rating was downgraded by Evercore. FBR Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, October 25 report. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, July 30. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy” on Monday, July 30. The firm earned “In-Line” rating on Thursday, October 25 by Evercore. On Thursday, September 20 the stock rating was downgraded by Wedbush to “Neutral”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, October 25 by Wedbush. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, July 30. As per Thursday, October 11, the company rating was maintained by JMP Securities.

