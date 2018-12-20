Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. The ratio worsened, as 752 investment professionals increased or opened new stock positions, while 792 reduced and sold their positions in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. The investment professionals in our database reported: 2.32 billion shares, down from 2.34 billion shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Jpmorgan Chase & Co in top ten stock positions increased from 432 to 445 for an increase of 13. Sold All: 37 Reduced: 755 Increased: 628 New Position: 124.

Vigilant Capital Management Llc decreased Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC) stake by 99.62% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Vigilant Capital Management Llc sold 116,343 shares as Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC)’s stock declined 14.40%. The Vigilant Capital Management Llc holds 440 shares with $41,000 value, down from 116,783 last quarter. Cimarex Energy Co. now has $6.10B valuation. The stock decreased 1.67% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $63.76. About 1.65M shares traded or 8.08% up from the average. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 34.73% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.73% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N – QTRLY DAILY PRODUCTION AVERAGED 206.1 MBOE VS 177.2 MBOE; 21/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $138 FROM $132; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Rev $567.1M; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO – AGREEMENT TO SELL OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES PRINCIPALLY LOCATED IN WARD COUNTY, TEXAS IN CASH TO CALLON PETROLEUM; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Net $186.3M; 24/05/2018 – CALLON UNIT TO BUY ACREAGE FOR $570M FROM CIMAREX ENERGY; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cimarex Energy Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XEC); 30/05/2018 – Cimarex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 24/05/2018 – Cimarex Agrees to Sell Ward County Assets for $570 M; 24/05/2018 – Cimarex Agrees to Sell Ward County Assets for $570 million

JPMorgan Chase & Co. operates as a financial services firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $323.48 billion. It operates through Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management divisions. It has a 12.08 P/E ratio. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment services and products to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment services, payment processing services, auto loans and leases, and student loans.

Michael & Susan Dell Foundation holds 57.87% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. for 313,853 shares. Lloyds Banking Group Plc owns 19,359 shares or 26.69% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lansdowne Partners (Uk) Llp has 9.53% invested in the company for 8.01 million shares. The New York-based Greenhaven Associates Inc has invested 9.11% in the stock. Cincinnati Casualty Co, a Ohio-based fund reported 93,000 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $3.38 million activity.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JPMorgan Chase & Co. declares $0.80 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on December 11, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JPMorgan Chase: Packing My Bags – Seeking Alpha” published on December 12, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “Wednesdayâ€™s Vital Data: Oracle, Boeing and JPMorgan – Investorplace.com” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JPMorgan Stock Faces Steeper Declines – Seeking Alpha” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan Chase Declares Common Stock Dividend – Business Wire” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

The stock decreased 1.27% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $97.29. About 28.77 million shares traded or 70.16% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) has declined 3.12% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 22/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: JPMorgan mulls spin-off of blockchain project Quorum; 12/03/2018 – Ongoing Market Recovery Seen by JPMorgan’s Das (Video); 13/05/2018 – ClearPath Capital: #SurveyMonkey taps JPMorgan to lead #IPO; 27/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan predicts Microsoft will report earnings above expectations this year; 15/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK AG PBBG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 13.5 FROM EUR 12.6; 15/05/2018 – U.S. Cellular Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CEO JAMIE DIMON COMMENTS IN LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS; 23/05/2018 – GE May Have To Cut Its Dividend Further To Raise Capital: JPMorgan; 14/05/2018 – JPMorgan Plans to Take Controlling Stake in Chinese Venture; 13/03/2018 – Big banks shake up Washington lobbying shops

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on January, 11. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 27.27% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.76 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.45 billion for 10.86 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.34 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.27% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.23, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 44 investors sold XEC shares while 138 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 91.38 million shares or 1.96% less from 93.21 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mitchell Gru owns 243,410 shares. Fjarde Ap owns 15,145 shares. Century Companies Inc holds 0.19% or 2.11M shares in its portfolio. Los Angeles Capital Management Equity Research holds 0% or 2,958 shares. Natixis Advisors LP stated it has 15,328 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 85,619 shares. Moreover, Girard Prns Ltd has 0% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Stifel Financial Corporation stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has 0% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 5,045 shares. Cambridge Rech Advsrs owns 2,286 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cap Guardian Tru accumulated 8,181 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Vigilant Capital Mngmt Llc, Maine-based fund reported 440 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co has 439,519 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Optimum Invest stated it has 3,050 shares. Encompass Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has invested 4.42% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC).

Since June 27, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 3 selling transactions for $357,150 activity. SULLIVAN MICHAEL J/CO sold $104,768 worth of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) on Friday, December 14. 320 shares valued at $26,897 were bought by STEWART LISA A on Thursday, August 30. The insider TEAGUE L PAUL sold 1,040 shares worth $104,104. On Wednesday, June 27 the insider ALBI JOSEPH R sold $175,175.

Analysts await Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $1.95 EPS, up 32.65% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.47 per share. XEC’s profit will be $186.47 million for 8.17 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.99 actual EPS reported by Cimarex Energy Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.01% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – November 26, 2018 – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Antares Pharma, Encana, PPG Industries, Cato, Cimarex Energy, and Ormat Technologies â€” New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth – GlobeNewswire” published on December 03, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Hartstreet: Lea County King Concho Dethrones EOG – Seeking Alpha” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cimarex Energy Co. 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on November 07, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cimarex Energy -5.5% after Q2 earnings miss, production slips from Q1 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2018.

Vigilant Capital Management Llc increased Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 3,693 shares to 126,819 valued at $28.63 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Coca (NYSE:KO) stake by 8,783 shares and now owns 10,141 shares. Constellation Brand (NYSE:STZ) was raised too.

Among 10 analysts covering Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cimarex Energy had 14 analyst reports since June 21, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, August 8. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of XEC in report on Thursday, August 16 with “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, August 8 by Stifel Nicolaus. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 26 by Morgan Stanley. On Tuesday, November 20 the stock rating was downgraded by Imperial Capital to “In-Line”. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral” on Wednesday, August 8. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of XEC in report on Friday, October 12 with “Overweight” rating. Bank of America upgraded Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) rating on Thursday, June 21. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $12700 target. On Friday, September 28 the stock rating was reinitiated by PiperJaffray with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Tuesday, November 27 with “Hold”.