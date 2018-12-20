Villere St Denis J & Co Llc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 2.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc bought 30,380 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.46M shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $103.66M, up from 1.43 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $60.49. About 80,359 shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 16.75% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.75% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Progressive Sr. Unsec. Debt And Preferred Shares; 12/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – GRIFFITH CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT & CEO & DIRECTOR OF PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Combined Ratio 88.4%; 16/04/2018 – Progressive Corp expected to post earnings of $1.19 a share – Earnings Preview; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. COMBINED RATIO 87.8% :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,538.7 MLN VS $2,047.8 MLN; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS 24C; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Progressive Corp $600m 30Y +110; 17/05/2018 – Progressive Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL COMBINED RATIO 89.9% :PGR US

Tdam Usa Inc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 1.49% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tdam Usa Inc sold 3,739 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 246,947 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $24.07M, down from 250,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tdam Usa Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $82.97. About 167,375 shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 7.04% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 06/03/2018 – ABBVIE GETS POSITIVE RECOMMENDATION FROM PAN-CANADIAN ONCOLOGY; 16/04/2018 – Shire sells cancer drugs to Servier for $2.4 bln as Takeda circles; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio to present overview of phase II clinical trial portfolio combining bemcentinib with KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 08/05/2018 – OncoSec Expands Relationship with Merck, Announces Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Combination of lmmunoPulse® IL-12 and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Triple Negative Breast Cancer; 01/05/2018 – AbbVie Commences Modified ‘Dutch Auction’ Tender Offer Priced at $99/Shr-$114/Sh; 15/05/2018 – Rocks Springs Adds AbbVie, Exits Cigna, Cuts PRA Health: 13F; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor; 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (ibrutinib) Plus GAZYVA® (obinutuzumab) Phase 3 iLLUMINATE Trial for First-Line Therapy of Chronic Lymphocytic Leu; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Imfinzi Monotherapy Wasn’t Powered for Statistical Significance; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie: Rova-T Demonstrated Single Agent Responses in Advanced SCLC Patients

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on January, 25. They expect $1.92 EPS, up 29.73% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.48 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $2.89B for 10.80 P/E if the $1.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.28% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 60 investors sold ABBV shares while 637 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 994.12 million shares or 0.91% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ohio-based Huntington Retail Bank has invested 0.78% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Counselors Incorporated has 0.92% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Montag A And Assoc reported 70,326 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. One Trading Lp invested in 26,363 shares. Ipswich Mgmt Communication reported 32,875 shares. Matarin Cap Management Lc owns 46,963 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Parsec Fin has 0.04% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 6,765 shares. 7,256 were reported by Camelot Portfolios Ltd. 10 has 2.66% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Bath Savings stated it has 0.16% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Premier Asset Ltd Llc accumulated 29,750 shares. Sun Life Financial, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 4,156 shares. 31,518 were reported by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc holds 49,491 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Bruce And accumulated 4.98% or 271,915 shares.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 5 insider sales for $23.91 million activity. $4.88M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were sold by SEVERINO MICHAEL. TILTON GLENN F bought 5,400 shares worth $496,274. CHASE WILLIAM J sold $5.40 million worth of stock or 60,000 shares. On Tuesday, December 4 Schumacher Laura J sold $8.81 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 94,140 shares. The insider GONZALEZ RICHARD A sold $1.50M. $3.82M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was sold by Gosebruch Henry O on Thursday, November 29.

Tdam Usa Inc, which manages about $16.26B and $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 300 shares to 16,196 shares, valued at $19.67 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 5,963 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,018 shares, and has risen its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (NYSE:UHS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.32, from 1.39 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 217 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 447.91 million shares or 0.37% less from 449.60 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bowling Management Limited Liability invested in 0.62% or 62,543 shares. Pggm holds 0.45% or 1.19M shares. Jaffetilchin Invest Prtn Limited holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 3,573 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth invested in 0.1% or 4,710 shares. Uss Ltd has invested 0.12% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). C Worldwide Grp Inc Hldg A S holds 0.02% or 20,904 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems has 47,850 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Farmers Merchants has 261 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Csat Invest Advisory LP accumulated 75 shares or 0% of the stock. Tradewinds Cap Management Limited Liability Co accumulated 7,565 shares. Us Financial Bank De accumulated 92,641 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Etrade Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% or 39,419 shares in its portfolio. First Allied Advisory, a Missouri-based fund reported 11,972 shares. Wendell David stated it has 0.06% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Coastline Tru, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 11,360 shares.

