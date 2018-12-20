Violich Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (V) by 2.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Violich Capital Management Inc sold 5,065 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 184,420 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $27.68M, down from 189,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $285.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $129.38. About 10.43M shares traded or 0.32% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 23.77% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.77% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 18/04/2018 – MODI AND MAY SAID INDIA AND UK WILL CONTINUE TO DISCUSS VISA ISSUES AND WORK PERMITS IN UK FOR INDIAN NATIONALS – INDIA FOREIGN SECRETARY; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE VFS GLOBAL AWARDED CONTRACTS TO PROVIDE CANADIAN VISA APPLICATION CENTRE SERVICES IN 78 COUNTRIES; 08/03/2018 – BBVA, Visa and ABN Amro join investment in German fintech group; 28/03/2018 – Investors’ Soapbox: Bitcoin Can’t Take a Bite Out of Visa, Mastercard — Barrons.com; 21/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE TTSERVICES AWARDED CONTRACT TO PROVIDE CANADIAN VISA APPLICATION CENTRE SERVICES IN 21 COUNTRIES ACROSS THE AMERICAS; 10/04/2018 – SafeBreach Expands Visa Partnership for Deeper Threat Intelligence Integration in Breach and Attack Simulation; 06/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban – letter; 21/05/2018 – U.K. IS APPLYING RETROACTIVE CHECKS ON VISA APPLICATIONS; 06/03/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Visa Waivers Rarely Granted Under Trump’s Latest U.S. Travel Ban – Letter; 19/03/2018 – VFS Global Awarded Contracts to Provide Canadian Visa Application Centre Services in 78 Countries

Verus Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Brandywine Rlty Tr (BDN) by 141.2% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verus Financial Partners Inc bought 35,681 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,951 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $958,000, up from 25,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Brandywine Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.40% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $12.77. About 1.66 million shares traded or 11.61% up from the average. Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) has declined 22.29% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BDN News: 27/04/2018 – Brandywine Homes to Build Community Offering 23 Townhomes in Baldwin Park, Calif; 26/03/2018 – Brandywine Homes Begins Model Construction at Bradbury, a Gated Community Offering 45 Single-Family Detached Homes in La Puente, Calif; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty 1Q Rev $136.4M; 15/05/2018 – Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Buys 1.2% Position in Portola; 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Brandywine Realty Trust, Dolby Laboratories, International Speedway, Ferrellgas Par; 30/03/2018 – Brandywine Homes to Build Gated Community Offering 22 Townhomes in Anaheim, Calif; 25/05/2018 – Brandywine Homes Breaks Ground on Saddle Creek, a 9-Acre Community with 28 Single-Family Homes in San Dimas, Calif; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Had Seen 2018 EPS 29c-39c; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Narrows 2018 View To FFO $1.34/Shr-FFO $1.42/Shr; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST BDN.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $1.33 TO $1.43

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.05, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 33 investors sold V shares while 655 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 529 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 0.85% less from 1.56 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Lakeview Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability accumulated 4,095 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Adirondack Trust Com holds 1,918 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Windacre Partnership Ltd owns 701,000 shares. Cryder Capital Llp stated it has 9.24% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Jpmorgan Chase And holds 22.71M shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. Wellington Management Group Incorporated Llp holds 0.63% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 20.07 million shares. Old National Natl Bank In owns 1.36% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 184,013 shares. Dearborn Prtnrs Ltd invested in 0.13% or 12,360 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 758,073 shares. National Pension Ser holds 1.56 million shares. 41,420 were accumulated by Advisory Ser Network Ltd Limited Liability Company. Wellington Shields Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.21% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 24,850 shares. 1,447 were reported by Marathon Capital Mgmt. Kames Public Limited stated it has 639,190 shares or 2.28% of all its holdings.

Among 44 analysts covering Visa Inc. (NYSE:V), 35 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Visa Inc. had 144 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) on Thursday, October 26 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, April 27 by Argus Research. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, October 30 by Jefferies. The rating was initiated by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Thursday, September 28. Raymond James maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) rating on Tuesday, July 24. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $165 target. As per Thursday, January 25, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Friday, September 14 with “Outperform”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, October 26 by Nomura. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of V in report on Monday, August 21 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by S&P Research given on Tuesday, July 28.

Violich Capital Management Inc, which manages about $374.82 million and $437.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Long (BLV) by 17,440 shares to 46,610 shares, valued at $4.08M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 3,815 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,924 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Since November 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $16.70 million activity. $325,541 worth of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) shares were sold by HOFFMEISTER JAMES H.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 14.81% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.08 per share. V’s profit will be $2.73 billion for 26.08 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.48% EPS growth.

Among 14 analysts covering Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Brandywine Realty Trust had 41 analyst reports since August 14, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, September 4 the stock rating was upgraded by Zacks to “Hold”. Evercore upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Monday, December 4 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 10 by Mizuho. The company was downgraded on Friday, July 15 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. As per Tuesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. Barclays Capital maintained Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) rating on Friday, September 4. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $14 target. The company was maintained on Thursday, October 19 by Mizuho. The stock has “In-Line” rating by Evercore on Monday, June 11. As per Tuesday, January 30, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. On Friday, November 6 the stock rating was downgraded by Argus Research to “Hold”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.43, from 1.48 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 17 investors sold BDN shares while 82 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 165.78 million shares or 4.87% less from 174.26 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. M&T Fincl Bank Corp owns 29,598 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kempen Capital Nv reported 72,881 shares. Commonwealth Bancorp Of Aus owns 16,700 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Teachers Insur Annuity Association Of America reported 226,345 shares. Foundry Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.45% in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Bailard invested in 0.05% or 53,750 shares. Asset One holds 359,806 shares. Moreover, Rafferty Asset Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Duncker Streett & Commerce accumulated 5,069 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 0.02% or 275,858 shares. Telos has invested 0.17% in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Landscape Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.05% or 41,300 shares in its portfolio. Amica Mutual Ins holds 0.24% or 146,705 shares in its portfolio. Westpac Bk invested in 184,273 shares or 0% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Lc invested 0.32% in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN).

Since July 26, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $577,715 activity. $84,215 worth of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) was sold by DIGGS JAMES C on Thursday, July 26.