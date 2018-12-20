Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al increased Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) stake by 647.2% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al acquired 161,800 shares as Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR)’s stock declined 6.11%. The Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al holds 186,800 shares with $13.27M value, up from 25,000 last quarter. Progressive Corp Ohio now has $35.27 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $60.48. About 269,394 shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 16.75% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.75% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Earned $7.17B, Up 19%; 17/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – QTRLY SHR $1.22; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Written $2.7; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.22; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $7.17B; 12/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – GRIFFITH CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT & CEO & DIRECTOR OF PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates The Progressive Corporation’s Preferred Shares ‘BBB+’ and Senior Notes ‘A’; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP- QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN WERE $7,968.8 MLN VS $6,491.0 MLN; 16/05/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports April 2018 Results

First Republic Investment Management Inc decreased Allstate Corp (ALL) stake by 13.42% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. First Republic Investment Management Inc sold 5,481 shares as Allstate Corp (ALL)’s stock declined 14.89%. The First Republic Investment Management Inc holds 35,355 shares with $3.49 million value, down from 40,836 last quarter. Allstate Corp now has $27.79 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $80.69. About 297,785 shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has declined 18.44% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE REPORTS APRIL 2018 CATASTROPHE LOSS ESTIMATE; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Net $975M; 17/05/2018 – Allstate APril 2018 Catastrophe Losses Totaled 10 Events; 09/03/2018 – Long-Term Allstate (ALL) Investors: Johnson Fistel Investigates Allstate; Encourages Investors Owning Since before November 201; 20/03/2018 – Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Allstate Corporation, Blue Buffalo Pet Products, Inc., Express Scripts Holding; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Rev $9.77B; 01/05/2018 – Allstate Private Equity Income Growth Cools After Surge in 2017; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Allstate Perpetual Pref. Stock ‘BBB-‘; 11/05/2018 – ALLSTATE RETURNS CASH TO HOLDERS THROUGH DIVIDENDS; 16/03/2018 – Allstate Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Among 6 analysts covering Allstate (NYSE:ALL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Allstate had 10 analyst reports since July 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) rating on Wednesday, November 14. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $102 target. Citigroup maintained The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) rating on Friday, July 20. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $107 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, October 12 by Citigroup. The stock of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) earned “Neutral” rating by FBR Capital on Tuesday, August 7. As per Wednesday, July 18, the company rating was upgraded by Buckingham Research. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, July 16 by FBR Capital. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, November 2 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, August 28 by Credit Suisse.

Analysts await The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $2.15 earnings per share, up 2.87% or $0.06 from last year’s $2.09 per share. ALL’s profit will be $740.52M for 9.38 P/E if the $2.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by The Allstate Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.40% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.12, from 0.89 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 38 investors sold ALL shares while 268 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 251.07 million shares or 1.21% less from 254.16 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Asset holds 22,591 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Co holds 10,640 shares. Azimuth Mgmt Llc accumulated 13,350 shares. Advisory Service Networks Ltd Company holds 13,634 shares. Rothschild Investment Corp Il has 0.15% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 12,589 shares. Eastern Bancorp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 130,897 shares. Fdx Advsrs Inc reported 10,418 shares. 57,316 were reported by Ing Groep Nv. Lakeview Capital Prtn Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 2,904 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Monetary Mgmt Grp reported 700 shares stake. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 3.56M shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Quantitative Invest Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). King Luther Capital Mngmt invested 0.11% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Jaffetilchin Invest Prtn Ltd Liability owns 2,331 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio.

First Republic Investment Management Inc increased Ishares Tr (IWB) stake by 17,710 shares to 1.74M valued at $281.93 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) stake by 1,752 shares and now owns 36,106 shares. Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) was raised too.

Since September 13, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.10 million activity. Shares for $64,118 were sold by Merten Jesse E on Wednesday, November 7. 10,515 shares valued at $1.04 million were sold by Harty Harriet K on Thursday, September 13.

Since July 17, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $10.44 million activity. Another trade for 12,600 shares valued at $808,164 was sold by Griffith Susan Patricia. Sauerland John P sold $711,960 worth of stock. $452,296 worth of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) was sold by Murphy John Jo on Tuesday, July 17. 50,000 shares were sold by CODY WILLIAM M, worth $3.35 million. 50,000 shares were sold by Barbagallo John A, worth $3.40 million on Friday, October 26. $137,724 worth of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) was sold by Broz Steven on Thursday, July 19.

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al decreased Ferro Corp (NYSE:FOE) stake by 45,600 shares to 13,700 valued at $318,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) stake by 25,900 shares and now owns 41,600 shares. Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.32, from 1.39 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 217 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 447.91 million shares or 0.37% less from 449.60 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ajo LP stated it has 310,901 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Cubic Asset Mngmt Lc invested 0.15% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma has invested 0.03% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Intrust Comml Bank Na holds 0.09% or 5,101 shares. 34,672 were accumulated by Rampart Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Shine Invest Advisory Serv Inc reported 838 shares stake. Asset Mngmt One Com Limited accumulated 936,677 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Captrust Advisors holds 0.08% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 26,030 shares. Tci Wealth Incorporated holds 0.02% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) or 710 shares. Salem Inv Counselors, North Carolina-based fund reported 200 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv stated it has 1.21M shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Korea Invest stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Optimum Advsr reported 0.01% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Elm Advisors Llc has 0.07% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 1,500 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Progressive (NYSE:PGR), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Progressive had 14 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by FBR Capital given on Monday, July 16. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, November 19 by Buckingham Research. FBR Capital maintained The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) on Tuesday, August 7 with “Neutral” rating. Citigroup maintained the shares of PGR in report on Friday, September 14 with “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 18. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, November 7. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, October 12 by Citigroup. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, August 16. On Tuesday, December 11 the stock rating was upgraded by FBR Capital to “Buy”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 17 by Raymond James.