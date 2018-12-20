Perficient Inc (NASDAQ:PRFT) had an increase of 1.43% in short interest. PRFT’s SI was 1.17M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 1.43% from 1.15M shares previously. With 193,500 avg volume, 6 days are for Perficient Inc (NASDAQ:PRFT)’s short sellers to cover PRFT’s short positions. The SI to Perficient Inc’s float is 3.46%. The stock decreased 2.32% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $21.91. About 136,218 shares traded. Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) has risen 25.75% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.75% the S&P500. Some Historical PRFT News: 02/04/2018 – PERFICIENT – SOUTHPORT FOUNDERS JIM BUTZ AND STEVE THOMPSON AND PARTNER JOHN BAVIS JOIN CO IN KEY LEADERSHIP ROLES; 01/05/2018 – Perficient Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $1.44-Adj EPS $1.54; 01/05/2018 – PERFICIENT 1Q REV. $120.9M, EST. $116.0M (2 EST.); 01/05/2018 – PERFICIENT 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 34C (2 EST.); 01/05/2018 – Perficient 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 18/04/2018 – Perficient to Showcase End-to-End Business Optimization Solutions During COLLABORATE 18; 01/05/2018 – Perficient Narrows 2018 View To EPS 67c-EPS 79c; 01/05/2018 – PERFICIENT SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.44 TO $1.54, EST. $1.51 (2 EST.); 19/04/2018 – DJ Perficient Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRFT); 02/04/2018 – Perficient Acquires Southport Services Group

Virtu Financial Llc decreased Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) stake by 75.42% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Virtu Financial Llc sold 8,388 shares as Duke Energy Corp New (DUK)’s stock rose 9.96%. The Virtu Financial Llc holds 2,734 shares with $219,000 value, down from 11,122 last quarter. Duke Energy Corp New now has $62.99 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $88.36. About 2.56 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 2.97% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy makes executive appointments in finance organization; 20/04/2018 – Florida PSC: Enter titleFlorida PSC Saves Duke Energy Customers Millions of Dollars; 16/05/2018 – Duke Energy at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 20; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy: By 2030 Sees More Than 80% of Generation Mix to Come From Zero and Lower CO2-Emitting; 30/04/2018 – DUKE: RENEWABLE ENERGY PORTFOLIO GREW ALMOST 20% IN 2017; 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Karl Newlin Will Become Senior Vice Pres of Corporate Development; 27/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY PROPOSES RATE INCREASE IN SOUTH CAROLINA; 19/03/2018 – Piedmont Natural Gas seeks approval to reduce customer billing rates in North Carolina; 09/03/2018 – Duke Energy Gives CEO Lynn Good 55% Raise With Retention Grant; 16/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL FIVE SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO NORTHBROOK ENERGY

Virtu Financial Llc increased Enable Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:ENBL) stake by 26,567 shares to 45,943 valued at $774,000 in 2018Q3. It also upped Phillips 66 Partners Lp (NYSE:PSXP) stake by 24,929 shares and now owns 36,930 shares. Direxion Shs Etf Tr was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.95 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 46 investors sold DUK shares while 386 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 408.54 million shares or 94.96% less from 8.11 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Putnam Lc reported 259,153 shares. Edge Wealth Ltd Liability Com holds 666 shares. Park Avenue Secs Limited Liability holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 12,630 shares. Saturna Capital, a Washington-based fund reported 3,031 shares. North Carolina-based Horizon Invests Ltd Com has invested 0.07% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Headinvest Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.09% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Osborne Ptnrs Cap Management owns 0.12% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 11,563 shares. Moreover, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mgmt has 0.19% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 16,417 shares. Edgar Lomax Va stated it has 103,481 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Compton Capital Mgmt Ri stated it has 7,781 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Synovus Corp invested 0.22% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Livingston Group Asset Management (Operating As Southport Management) invested in 15,725 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Aull & Monroe Management holds 2.3% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) or 59,637 shares. Seabridge Investment Lc reported 266 shares stake. Pnc Incorporated holds 586,673 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Duke Energy had 10 analyst reports since July 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral” on Monday, July 23. Wells Fargo maintained Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) rating on Monday, September 17. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $89 target. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of DUK in report on Monday, November 19 with “Equal-Weight” rating. On Friday, September 21 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, July 16 report. The rating was maintained by Howard Weil on Tuesday, July 24 with “Sector Outperform”. As per Friday, July 20, the company rating was upgraded by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Monday, November 5. On Tuesday, September 11 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”.

Analysts await Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 3.19% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.94 per share. DUK’s profit will be $648.72M for 24.27 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.65 actual EPS reported by Duke Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.85% negative EPS growth.

Perficient, Inc. provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company has market cap of $727.01 million. The firm designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. It has a 31.75 P/E ratio. The Company’s solutions include platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations; and portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, and other services.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.55 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.05, from 1.6 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 7 investors sold Perficient, Inc. shares while 51 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 27.33 million shares or 0.16% less from 27.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 1,186 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Schroder Invest Gru holds 0.01% or 292,602 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 21,780 shares. Campbell Co Adviser Limited Liability Co invested in 16,689 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Voya Mngmt Llc holds 55,237 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.02% in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT). The New Jersey-based Systematic Fin Mgmt Lp has invested 0.19% in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0% of its portfolio in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) for 29,065 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Llc has 0.05% invested in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) for 38,473 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 89 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 52,251 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT). Bluemountain Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 15,951 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Principal Fincl Grp Inc holds 0.01% or 297,000 shares in its portfolio. Nomura holds 0% or 10,725 shares.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.15 million activity. 1,000 shares valued at $23,600 were bought by LUNDEEN DAVID S on Thursday, December 13. DAVIS JEFFREY S sold $1.20M worth of stock. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $25,160 was made by KACKLEY JAMES R on Tuesday, November 13.