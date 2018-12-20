Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc decreased Fnb Corp/Pa (FNB) stake by 2.82% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc sold 394,854 shares as Fnb Corp/Pa (FNB)’s stock declined 18.52%. The Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc holds 13.59M shares with $172.92 million value, down from 13.99 million last quarter. Fnb Corp/Pa now has $3.19 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.85. About 3.53 million shares traded or 29.01% up from the average. F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) has declined 22.15% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.15% the S&P500. Some Historical FNB News: 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Fnb’s Ratings, Changes Outlook To Stable From Positive; 22/04/2018 – DJ FNB Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FNB); 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q Rev $294M; 03/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: EUS FNB Versus FNA With On-Site Cytopathology in Solid Pancreatic Masses; 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp Saw 1Q Growth in Total Loans of $1.1B; 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q Net $86.8M; 29/05/2018 – FNB Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 F.N.B. Corporation to Anchor New Charlotte Region Headquarters Building; 03/04/2018 – South Africa March FNB House Prices: Summary (Table); 19/03/2018 – FNB – LICENCE WILL ENABLE FNB TO BECOME COMPLETE INSURER, WITH THE ABILITY TO UNDERWRITE SHORT AND LONG-TERM INSURANCE TO BUSINESSES AND RETAIL CUSTOMERS

Virtu Financial Llc increased American Express Co (AXP) stake by 441.88% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Virtu Financial Llc acquired 14,308 shares as American Express Co (AXP)’s stock declined 1.40%. The Virtu Financial Llc holds 17,546 shares with $1.87M value, up from 3,238 last quarter. American Express Co now has $82.16 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.62% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $96.18. About 4.80 million shares traded or 27.22% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 7.31% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Global Comml Services Net $552M; 29/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-India resists lobbying by U.S. payment firms to ease local data storage rules; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Attack Didn’t Compromise American Express Global Business Travel; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member Net Write-off Rate, Principal Only, Was 1.9 % for April; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Richard Petrino Appointed Corporate Controller, Principal Accounting Officer, Effective Immediatel; 30/05/2018 – DAL: SEES $3B/YEAR REVENUE FROM AMERICAN EXPRESS PARTNERSHIP; 18/04/2018 – American Express Expects Revenue to Be Up at Least 8 % This Year; 15/05/2018 – American Express Total Card Member Loans, U.S. Consumer and Small Business, Were $64.5 Billion for April; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – CYBER ATTACK WAS NOT AN ATTACK ON, AND DID NOT COMPROMISE, AMERICAN EXPRESS GLOBAL BUSINESS TRAVEL OR AMERICAN EXPRESS PLATFORMS; 13/03/2018 – American Express Company Elects Christopher D. Young to Board of Directors

Since August 1, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $5.95 million activity. 9,000 shares were sold by CAMPBELL JEFFREY C, worth $897,552. $2.80M worth of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) was sold by GORDON MARC D. Squeri Stephen J sold $1.30 million worth of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) on Thursday, November 1.

Virtu Financial Llc decreased United Sts 12 Month Nat Gas (UNL) stake by 41,236 shares to 20,705 valued at $195,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP) stake by 111,461 shares and now owns 14,637 shares. Invesco Curncyshs Austrla Dl was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering American Express (NYSE:AXP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. American Express had 12 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, October 1, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Thursday, July 19 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Monday, October 22 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) earned “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Friday, June 29. The rating was downgraded by Buckingham Research on Thursday, November 29 to “Neutral”. The stock of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) earned “Buy” rating by Nomura on Monday, November 26. As per Friday, October 19, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. On Monday, September 17 the stock rating was upgraded by Stephens to “Overweight”. DZ Bank upgraded American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) on Friday, July 20 to “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, October 19 by Nomura.

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AmEx -1.2% in premarket as BofAML steps to sidelines – Seeking Alpha” on December 19, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “American Express -1.0% after Buckingham downgrade – Seeking Alpha” published on November 29, 2018, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: PayPal Holdings vs. American Express – The Motley Fool” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Twst.com and their article: “American Express Company: American Express Plans Live Audio Webcast of the Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call – The Wall Street Transcript” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Financial Stocks That Are Still Too Risky for Comfort – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Investors sentiment is 0.84 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is the same, as 42 investors sold AXP shares while 446 reduced holdings. only 109 funds opened positions while 301 raised stakes. 688.76 million shares or 1.08% less from 696.30 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Eagle Ridge Inv Mngmt accumulated 5,199 shares. Markston Interest Lc invested 1.84% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Cohen Klingenstein Ltd holds 1.4% or 103,520 shares. 163,952 were accumulated by Schroder Inv Mgmt Group Incorporated. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Llp Ma reported 2,600 shares. Stewart Patten Limited Liability Com reported 0.15% stake. The New York-based Fred Alger Management Inc has invested 0% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Toronto Dominion Bancorp reported 0.1% stake. Wesbanco Bank Inc owns 4,358 shares. Fiera Capital has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Moreover, Lourd Capital Limited Liability Com has 0.26% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 37,837 shares. Bkd Wealth Llc owns 0.25% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 26,599 shares. Sather Financial Grp holds 0.36% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 17,028 shares. Captrust Finance Advsrs reported 28,200 shares. Shelton Mgmt holds 7,232 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 1.28 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 22 investors sold FNB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 249.10 million shares or 1.86% less from 253.82 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Bluecrest Mngmt Limited has 0.01% invested in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) for 24,426 shares. 4.03M were accumulated by Victory Cap Management. Rhumbline Advisers reported 543,138 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fca Tx stated it has 72,922 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Vanguard Grp holds 0.01% or 29.78 million shares. First Citizens Retail Bank Tru holds 35,631 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Security Trust Co holds 1,350 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First National Trust has invested 1.69% in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Creative Planning accumulated 76,121 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 127,761 shares. Hap Trading Ltd Liability holds 0.04% of its portfolio in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) for 51,749 shares. Raymond James Financial Services Advsrs reported 239,272 shares stake. Hartford Investment stated it has 15,656 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 537,812 shares.

Analysts await F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, up 16.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.24 per share. FNB’s profit will be $90.79M for 8.79 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by F.N.B. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.45% negative EPS growth.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc increased Kirkland’s Inc (NASDAQ:KIRK) stake by 73,074 shares to 220,758 valued at $2.23 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Bank Of New York Mellon Corp/T (NYSE:BK) stake by 10.11M shares and now owns 14.55 million shares. Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) was raised too.

Since July 27, 2018, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $419,412 activity. The insider Mencini Frank C bought $22,514. Shares for $28,025 were bought by Robinson Barry C on Friday, October 26. $56,050 worth of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) was bought by Calabrese Vincent J on Friday, October 26. 5,000 shares valued at $56,150 were bought by CHIAFULLO JAMES D on Friday, October 26. The insider Bena Pamela A bought $19,530. Moorehead Robert M also bought $56,050 worth of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) on Friday, October 26. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $11,486 was made by GUERRIERI GARY L on Monday, October 29.