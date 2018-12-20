Mason Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (VMW) by 95.22% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Capital Management Llc sold 355,787 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 17,845 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.79 million, down from 373,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vmware Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $3.69 during the last trading session, reaching $153.07. About 2.24M shares traded or 66.07% up from the average. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 39.36% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 21/05/2018 – Carl Icahn says his stake in VMware worth ‘hundreds of millions,’ also owns Dell tracker stock DVMT; 04/04/2018 – Overland-Tandberg’s RDX independently tested by VMware; 18/05/2018 – A deal with VMware could theoretically be done in stages, with step one eliminating the tracker and step two merging Dell and VMware; 09/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enables VMware NSX Partners to Accelerate Testing and Reduce Certification Time from Months to Weeks; 12/03/2018 – VMWARE INVESTOR SLAMS `TERRIBLE’ DELL TECHNOLOGIES DEAL TALKS; 17/04/2018 – $VMW Carl Icahn has taken a ‘medium’-sized stake in VMware; 23/05/2018 – VMware, Okta Unveil Pact to Take on Microsoft in Mobile Security; 19/04/2018 – UBER IS SAID TO SELECT VMWARE’S ROWE AS CFO FOR PLANNED ’19 IPO; 17/04/2018 – Activist investor Carl Icahn has acquired a medium-sized stake in VMware that is below the 5 percent disclosure threshold, sources say; 14/03/2018 – Fornetix Key Orchestration Achieves VMware Ready™ Status

Jabodon Pt Company decreased its stake in Mallinckrodt Pub Ltd Co (MNK) by 49.17% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jabodon Pt Company sold 129,704 shares as the company’s stock declined 37.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 134,064 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.93 million, down from 263,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jabodon Pt Company who had been investing in Mallinckrodt Pub Ltd Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $17.57. About 2.64M shares traded or 18.80% up from the average. Mallinckrodt Public Limited Company (NYSE:MNK) has declined 2.68% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MNK News: 21/05/2018 – Mallinckrodt Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – Angus Russell To Succeed Melvin Booth As Mallinckrodt Chairman Of The Board In May 2018; 08/05/2018 – Mallinckrodt 1Q Loss/Shr 21c; 04/04/2018 – Mallinckrodt: Diane Gulyas Also to Retire From Bd in May 2018; 16/04/2018 – MALLINCKRODT REPORTS $300M DEBT REPAYMENT; 07/05/2018 – Mallinckrodt: Information on H.P. Acthar Gel Posted on Website in Response to ’60 Minutes’ Report; 19/03/2018 – Mallinckrodt Completes Sale of RECOTHROM(R) and PREVELEAK(R) to Baxter; 17/05/2018 – Mallinckrodt 33% Owned by Hedge Funds; 12/04/2018 – Mallinckrodt said it “vehemently disagrees” with the allegations; 20/04/2018 – STRS Ohio Exits Position in Mallinckrodt

Since July 3, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 13 selling transactions for $30.87 million activity. 13,485 shares valued at $2.14M were sold by Krysler P. Kevan on Thursday, July 5. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $229,155 was sold by Olli Amy Fliegelman. On Friday, August 31 GELSINGER PATRICK P sold $3.80M worth of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) or 25,000 shares. Raghuram Rangarajan (Raghu) also sold $5.89M worth of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) on Monday, July 9. Rowe Zane also sold $1.11 million worth of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) on Tuesday, July 10. The insider RAMASWAMI RAJIV sold 6,000 shares worth $960,000.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.98 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 50 investors sold VMW shares while 146 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 72.96 million shares or 6.04% less from 77.65 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Aviance Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 13 shares. Atria Ltd Liability Corporation holds 5,857 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Investec Asset North America reported 145,089 shares. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda holds 0.42% or 10,000 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 2,330 shares stake. 1,477 were accumulated by Cadence Cap Mgmt Limited Liability. Joel Isaacson Co Limited Liability Com has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Moreover, Captrust Fincl Advsrs has 0% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 68 shares. The Sweden-based Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.01% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Fdx accumulated 8,712 shares. Primecap Company Ca accumulated 1.63 million shares. Chicago Equity Prns Lc holds 3,530 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bluecrest Management Ltd reported 0.02% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). State Street Corp holds 1.65M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & Co holds 0.04% or 1.42 million shares.

Analysts await VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $1.48 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.36 per share. VMW’s profit will be $606.64M for 25.86 P/E if the $1.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual earnings per share reported by VMware, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.31% EPS growth.

Analysts await Mallinckrodt Public Limited Company (NYSE:MNK) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $1.91 EPS, down 4.98% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.01 per share. MNK’s profit will be $159.15 million for 2.30 P/E if the $1.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Mallinckrodt Public Limited Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.05% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.42, from 0.77 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 27 investors sold MNK shares while 77 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 85.68 million shares or 10.60% less from 95.84 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The Illinois-based Gru One Trading LP has invested 0.05% in Mallinckrodt Public Limited Company (NYSE:MNK). South Dakota Inv Council holds 0.08% or 125,041 shares. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Limited Liability Co holds 0.07% or 21,388 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Mallinckrodt Public Limited Company (NYSE:MNK) for 132,520 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Group Incorporated Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Mallinckrodt Public Limited Company (NYSE:MNK). Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Mallinckrodt Public Limited Company (NYSE:MNK). Moreover, Gabelli Funds Limited Liability has 0% invested in Mallinckrodt Public Limited Company (NYSE:MNK) for 9,500 shares. Community Financial Bank Na accumulated 37 shares. Stratos Wealth Prns Ltd invested in 0% or 123 shares. North Star Inv Management Corporation holds 93 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association has 17,912 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley has 0.01% invested in Mallinckrodt Public Limited Company (NYSE:MNK). Polaris Greystone Fincl Grp Llc has 28 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 106,095 shares. The New York-based New York State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.01% in Mallinckrodt Public Limited Company (NYSE:MNK).

