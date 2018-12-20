Voloridge Investment Management Lowered Its Semtech (SMTC) Stake; Avista (AVA)’s Sentiment Is 1.12

Avista Corp (AVA) investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.16, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. The ratio is more positive, as 87 investment managers increased or started new holdings, while 78 reduced and sold their stakes in Avista Corp. The investment managers in our database now hold: 48.13 million shares, up from 46.29 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment managers holding Avista Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 22 Reduced: 56 Increased: 58 New Position: 29.

Voloridge Investment Management Llc decreased Semtech Corp (SMTC) stake by 52.46% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Voloridge Investment Management Llc sold 25,466 shares as Semtech Corp (SMTC)’s stock declined 18.87%. The Voloridge Investment Management Llc holds 23,079 shares with $1.28M value, down from 48,545 last quarter. Semtech Corp now has $2.82 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.37% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $42.84. About 710,341 shares traded or 42.27% up from the average. Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) has risen 39.52% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.52% the S&P500. Some Historical SMTC News: 20/03/2018 – Semtech’s LoRa Technology Enables Smart Soil Sensors; 14/03/2018 – SEMTECH SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 45C TO 47C, EST. 46C; 05/04/2018 – Semtech and IoTsens Deliver a Smart Water Solution for Smart City Pilot in Spain; 14/03/2018 – SEMTECH CORP QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE $ 0.42; 24/05/2018 – Semtech to Present Educational Sessions at InfoComm 2018; 30/05/2018 – Correct: Semtech Sees 2Q EPS 25c-EPS 33c, Not FY19; 30/05/2018 – Semtech Sees 2Q Adj EPS 50c-Adj EPS 58c; 09/05/2018 – SEMTECH CORP SMTC.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $39; 09/05/2018 – SEMTECH CORP SMTC.O : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 30/05/2018 – Semtech 1Q Adj EPS 47c

Falcon Edge Capital Lp holds 8.45% of its portfolio in Avista Corporation for 1.03 million shares. Havens Advisors Llc owns 162,000 shares or 5.67% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Magnetar Financial Llc has 2.89% invested in the company for 3.17 million shares. The Illinois-based Bruce & Co. Inc. has invested 2.56% in the stock. Longfellow Investment Management Co Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 149,932 shares.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. The company has market cap of $2.88 billion. It operates in two divisions, Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company. It has a 24.48 P/E ratio. The Avista Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity, as well as distributes natural gas in eastern Washington, northern Idaho, northeastern and southwestern Oregon, and Montana.

Among 7 analysts covering Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Semtech had 10 analyst reports since June 21, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, September 4 by Needham. On Thursday, November 29 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy”. On Thursday, August 30 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Thursday, October 11. Needham maintained Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) on Thursday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. On Thursday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform”. FBR Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $68 target in Thursday, June 21 report.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 27 insider sales for $12.87 million activity. 2,000 shares valued at $118,010 were sold by Brown Simon A on Tuesday, September 4. $247,496 worth of Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) was sold by BURRA JAMES P. KIM JAMES JUNGSUP also sold $298,260 worth of Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) on Wednesday, September 19. MAHESWARAN MOHAN sold 2,500 shares worth $125,308. On Wednesday, September 12 the insider LINDSTROM JAMES T sold $97,506. $167,768 worth of Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) was sold by HANKIN ROCKELL N. 1,063 shares were sold by Costello Mark C, worth $61,939.

Voloridge Investment Management Llc increased Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) stake by 113,717 shares to 116,516 valued at $54.92 million in 2018Q3. It also upped General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) stake by 864,067 shares and now owns 1.74 million shares. Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN) was raised too.