Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc increased its stake in Hibbett Sports Inc (HIBB) by 200% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.82 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc who had been investing in Hibbett Sports Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.43 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.05% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $13.75. About 538,996 shares traded. Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) has declined 22.43% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.43% the S&P500. Some Historical HIBB News: 16/03/2018 – HIBBETT SPORTS INC – APPROXIMATELY 30 TO 35 NEW STORE OPENINGS WITH APPROXIMATELY 55 TO 60 STORE CLOSURES IN 2019; 27/04/2018 – HIBBETT SPORTS SAYS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY HAS INTEREST RATE AT 1 MONTH LIBOR PLUS 2.0%. – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 Hibbett Sports Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Hibbett Sports Introduces New Mobile App Plus Chance To Win Free Sneakers For A Year; 16/03/2018 – HIBBETT SPORTS INC HIBB.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $1.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – Mackenzie Financial Corporation Buys 5% of Hibbett Sports; 25/05/2018 – Hibbett Sports 1Q EPS $1.12; 16/03/2018 – HIBBETT SPORTS INC HIBB.O SEES FY 2019 SHR $1.65 TO $1.95; 26/03/2018 – HIBBETT SPORTS – ON MARCH 22, EXECUTED AMENDMENT TO EXISTING UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 16/03/2018 – Hibbett Sports Sees 30 to 35 New Store Openings With Approximately 55 to 60 Store Closures in FY19

Boltwood Capital Management decreased its stake in W.W. Grainger Inc. (GWW) by 42.3% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boltwood Capital Management sold 1,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,148 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $767,000, down from 3,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boltwood Capital Management who had been investing in W.W. Grainger Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $4.82 during the last trading session, reaching $273.61. About 448,956 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has risen 28.36% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.36% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 21/04/2018 – DJ WW Grainger Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWW); 08/05/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Grainger’s senior unsecured rating to A3 and short-term rating to P-2; outlook stable; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC; 16/04/2018 – W W Grainger Inc expected to post earnings of $3.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Dividend to $1.36; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – JOSEPH HIGH TO RETIRE AS CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER; 02/04/2018 Grainger Names Thomas Okray CFO; 25/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 6.3 PCT TO $1.36/SHR; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER – MOST RECENTLY, OKRAY SERVED AS EVP AND CFO FOR ADVANCE AUTO PARTS

Among 21 analysts covering W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW), 2 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 10% are positive. W.W. Grainger had 122 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, October 19 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Underperform”. As per Thursday, January 25, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. On Thursday, October 1 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, July 20 with “Underperform”. Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to “Equal-Weight” rating in Tuesday, October 20 report. The rating was maintained by Susquehanna with “Hold” on Friday, April 20. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, October 18 by Oppenheimer. The firm has “Sell” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Wednesday, April 12. The stock of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, October 19 by UBS. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, April 1.

Boltwood Capital Management, which manages about $481.07M and $167.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Etf (SCHE) by 16,353 shares to 84,694 shares, valued at $2.18 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares S&P Ca Amt (CMF) by 11,740 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,575 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Us Aggregate Bond (SCHZ).

Since July 30, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $6.40 million activity. Tapia Eric R sold $518,784 worth of stock. ANDERSON BRIAN P also sold $360,177 worth of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) on Thursday, August 16.

Investors sentiment is 0.81 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is without change, as 28 investors sold GWW shares while 228 reduced holdings. only 80 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 41.59 million shares or 3.78% less from 43.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fifth Third Bank & Trust owns 0.02% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 10,422 shares. 42,146 are held by Birch Hill Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Co. Hrt Financial Limited Liability holds 0.11% or 2,009 shares in its portfolio. Schroder Inv Group Inc holds 0.05% or 87,070 shares. Td Asset has 148,688 shares. Bancorporation Of America De invested 0.03% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Retirement Of Alabama has 0.04% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). First Midwest Natl Bank Tru Division accumulated 6,763 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Asset One Ltd accumulated 0.07% or 93,212 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Co The holds 48,921 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Gp One Trading LP invested 0.02% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 54,931 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 0.03% or 5,900 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 317,170 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 75,179 shares.

Analysts await W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $3.58 earnings per share, up 21.77% or $0.64 from last year’s $2.94 per share. GWW’s profit will be $201.63 million for 19.11 P/E if the $3.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.19 actual earnings per share reported by W.W. Grainger, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.56% negative EPS growth.

Among 22 analysts covering Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB), 3 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Hibbett Sports had 83 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of HIBB in report on Friday, August 18 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Susquehanna on Monday, March 12. The stock of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, August 24 by Sterne Agee CRT. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, February 14 by Susquehanna. On Tuesday, October 24 the stock rating was downgraded by Oppenheimer to “Perform”. Stephens maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $28 target in Thursday, August 23 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, July 20 by Canaccord Genuity. On Tuesday, January 23 the stock rating was maintained by Susquehanna with “Buy”. On Friday, November 18 the stock rating was downgraded by Sidoti to “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, August 11 with “Sell”.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $345.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sprouts Fmrs Mkt Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 25,000 shares to 127,700 shares, valued at $3.50 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,000 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.29, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 25 investors sold HIBB shares while 39 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 24.16 million shares or 1.17% more from 23.88 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Loomis Sayles And Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) for 630 shares. D E Shaw And Inc invested 0.01% in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB). Maverick Cap Ltd holds 0.01% or 35,000 shares. Spark Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 191,600 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 0% or 5,367 shares. Moreover, Art Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.07% invested in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) for 78,464 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 24,047 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 2,600 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Systematic Financial Management Lp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) for 41,120 shares. First Lp accumulated 29,197 shares or 0% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Com Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB). Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Co reported 0.03% stake. Metropolitan Life Insur New York has invested 0% in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB). 171,955 are held by Aqr Cap Management Lc. Morgan Stanley reported 87,878 shares.