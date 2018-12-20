Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 6.34% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maryland Capital Management bought 4,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.99% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 76,945 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.60 million, up from 72,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maryland Capital Management who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.86% or $3.49 during the last trading session, reaching $118.46. About 1.19 million shares traded or 15.14% up from the average. Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) has risen 77.53% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 77.53% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 30/04/2018 – Tableau Appoints Mark Nelson as Executive Vice President of Product Development; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tableau Software Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DATA); 16/05/2018 – Tableau at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Bernstein AB Today; 07/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 27/03/2018 United Nations Establishes Tableau as Visual Analytics Standard, Streamlines Global Adoption of Platform; 17/04/2018 – Tableau Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CFO of PayPal and the CEO of Tableau Software; 14/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Rev $246.2M; 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q REV. $224.0M, EST. $217.9M

Wall Street Access Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 45.68% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wall Street Access Asset Management Llc sold 4,468 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.62% with the market. The hedge fund held 5,314 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $502,000, down from 9,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $129.59B market cap company. The stock increased 3.15% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $86.15. About 5.86M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 7.04% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie Remains Confident in NDA and Continues to Work With FDA to Bring Elagolix to Patients; 21/05/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – ABBVIE: IMBRUVICA PLUS GAZYVA TRIAL MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 17/04/2018 – Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Demonstrates Synergy With Venetoclax By Dual Targeting Of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia; 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis in Settlement With AbbVie on Humira Biosimilar in Europe; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH ALSO EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING VERZENIO, CYRAMZA, OLUMIANT, LARTRUVO; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda meets main goal in lung cancer trial; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH METASTATIC MELANOMA; 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis to Make Royalty Payments to AbbVie

Since June 20, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 5 sales for $23.91 million activity. Gosebruch Henry O also sold $3.82 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Thursday, November 29. Schumacher Laura J also sold $8.81M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Tuesday, December 4. TILTON GLENN F also bought $496,274 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 27. CHASE WILLIAM J sold $5.40M worth of stock. 16,850 shares were sold by GONZALEZ RICHARD A, worth $1.50 million on Tuesday, December 11. Another trade for 50,000 shares valued at $4.88 million was sold by SEVERINO MICHAEL.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on January, 25. They expect $1.92 earnings per share, up 29.73% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.48 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $2.89 billion for 11.22 P/E if the $1.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.28% negative EPS growth.

