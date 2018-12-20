Southport Management Llc decreased its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (PH) by 50% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southport Management Llc sold 2,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,400 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $441,000, down from 4,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southport Management Llc who had been investing in Parker Hannifin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $145.38. About 895,137 shares traded. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has declined 18.31% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $7.76-EPS $7.96; 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin: Terms of Transaction Not Disclosed; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN SEES FY ADJ EPS $9.95 TO $10.15, EST. $9.97; 15/05/2018 – Adama Technologies Announces Plan to Pursue Contracts With Boeing, Lockheed Martin and Parker Hannifin; 16/03/2018 – Parker-Hannifin May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 19/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Raises Dividend to 76c Vs. 66c; 21/05/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin: Global Facet Filtration Business Has About 260 Employees; 30/04/2018 – Parker Completes Divestiture of Facet Filtration Business to Filtration Group Corp; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP PH.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $9.95 TO $10.15 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

Wall Street Access Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 64.18% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wall Street Access Asset Management Llc bought 2,910 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The hedge fund held 7,444 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.22M, up from 4,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $384.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $133.62. About 32.32M shares traded or 24.60% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/03/2018 – The FTC declined to confirm last week that it was investigating Facebook and whether it violated a consent decree the tech company signed with the agency in 2011; 23/03/2018 – SKANDIA HAS LOOKED INTO FACEBOOK’S DATA MANAGEMENT; 29/05/2018 – Vertafore Adds Property & Casualty Proposal Capabilities to AMS360; 16/05/2018 – Facebook Says It Deleted 865 Million Posts, Mostly Spam; 19/04/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Facebook to put 1.5 billion users out of reach of new EU privacy law; 31/05/2018 – Facebook Clearly Threatens One Type of Democracy: Fully Charged; 13/05/2018 – At Duke’s commencement, Tim Cook promotes Apple’s approach to data privacy in subtle dig at Facebook; 09/04/2018 – Cambridge Analytica whistleblower says Facebook users’ data could be stored in Russia; 10/04/2018 – Corruption Currents: Zuckerberg Apologizes for Facebook Data Handling; 26/03/2018 – Vology Recognized for Deep Technical Expertise on 2018 CRN Tech Elite 250

Among 21 analysts covering Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH), 11 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 52% are positive. Parker-Hannifin had 102 analyst reports since August 9, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, September 14, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, October 11 by Goldman Sachs. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Friday, November 2. The company was maintained on Tuesday, January 16 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 9 by Stifel Nicolaus. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of PH in report on Monday, November 6 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Thursday, March 2. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) rating on Friday, November 3. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $210.0 target. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, October 12 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Monday, March 13.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $704,241 activity. Leonti Joseph R had sold 1,605 shares worth $283,377 on Wednesday, September 5.

Analysts await Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 12.56% or $0.27 from last year’s $2.15 per share. PH’s profit will be $320.29 million for 15.02 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.84 actual EPS reported by Parker-Hannifin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.79% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.22, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 35 investors sold PH shares while 201 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 98.95 million shares or 1.02% less from 99.98 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability owns 0.02% invested in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) for 19,592 shares. Quebec – Canada-based Public Sector Pension Inv Board has invested 0.27% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Nomura Asset Management stated it has 20,080 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Moreover, South Dakota Investment Council has 0.04% invested in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) for 10,100 shares. Davenport & Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 2,824 shares in its portfolio. Trust Company Of Vermont, Vermont-based fund reported 129 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys invested in 303,811 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Moreover, Putnam Invs Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Ontario – Canada-based Sun Life Fincl Inc has invested 0.01% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). The New York-based Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Carderock Capital Mngmt Inc accumulated 6,237 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Ccm Invest Advisers Ltd Company owns 47,687 shares or 1.62% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Wetherby Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.1% invested in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 0.16% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Qci Asset Mngmt New York accumulated 265 shares.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 75 insider sales for $1.73 billion activity. $96.58 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Zuckerberg Mark. On Wednesday, August 1 Stretch Colin sold $130,500 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 750 shares. Shares for $5.19M were sold by Schroepfer Michael Todd on Wednesday, November 21. Cox Christopher K also sold $1.92 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares. On Thursday, November 15 Taylor Susan J.S. sold $290,400 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 2,112 shares. $10.77M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by FISCHER DAVID B..

Wall Street Access Asset Management Llc, which manages about $292.09 million and $76.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4,468 shares to 5,314 shares, valued at $502,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

