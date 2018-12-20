Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 14.65% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc bought 241,434 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.89M shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $310.78 million, up from 1.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $384.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $133.96. About 33.69 million shares traded or 29.87% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 18/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS CONDUCTING “INTERNAL AND EXTERNAL REVIEW” TO DETERMINE IF MISUSED DATA STILL EXISTS – STATEMENT; 08/05/2018 – Matt Powell: Sources say Adidas has paused its video ads on Facebook while it reviews their efficacy; 08/05/2018 – FACEBOOK – FOLLOWING ZIENTS’S APPOINTMENT BOARD WILL CONSIST OF SEVEN INDEPENDENT, NON-EMPLOYEE DIRECTORS OUT OF NINE TOTAL DIRECTORS; 23/05/2018 – Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg Gets an Earful From the E.U; 25/04/2018 – Facebook’s financial results for the quarter ending March 31 should reflect the early reaction to Cambridge Analytica-related reports published March 17; 12/04/2018 – Many believe Facebook is having a negative impact on society around the world Mark Zuckerberg’s former pollster has the data to prove it; 28/03/2018 – Elon Musk deleted both SpaceX and Tesla’s Facebook pages because Facebook gives him “the willies.” via @CNBCMakeIt; 27/03/2018 – TheStarPhoenix.com: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has decided to testify before Congress to quiet criticism: source…; 21/03/2018 – GOOG, FB: #BREAKING EU proposes new tax targeting tech giants: commissioner – ! $GOOG $FB; 27/03/2018 – Activist attorneys-general take the fight to Trump and Facebook

Wallace Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Unilever N V (UN) by 3.16% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallace Capital Management Inc sold 13,343 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.18% with the market. The hedge fund held 408,526 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $22.69 million, down from 421,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Unilever N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $145.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $54.36. About 1.86 million shares traded or 39.05% up from the average. Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN) has declined 3.66% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.66% the S&P500. Some Historical UN News: 30/04/2018 – M&G Global Dividend Adds Unilever, Cuts BAT; 06/05/2018 – Unilever credit initiative aims to drive Africa revenues; 14/05/2018 – Hindustan Unilever January-March Net Profit INR13.51 Billion vs. INR11.83 Billion a Year Earlier; 15/03/2018 – UNILEVER SAYS INVESTORS CAN KEEP GETTING DIVIDENDS IN GBP OR $; 15/03/2018 – Unilever: Beauty & Personal Care, Home Care Units to Be Located in London; 15/03/2018 – Unilever to Create Single Legal Entity Incorporated in Netherlands; 19/04/2018 – Unilever Plans $7.4 Billion Buyback (Video); 08/05/2018 – Unilever PLC Starts Buy Back Scheme As Announced on April 19; 02/05/2018 – Unilever to Consult Investors After Strong Dissent on Pay Policy; 19/04/2018 – Unilever 1Q Turnover EUR12.6B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Aureus Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 110,997 shares. 30,394 were accumulated by Altavista Wealth Mgmt Inc. First Eagle Inv Mgmt Limited Liability reported 1.89M shares. Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Peddock Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.15% or 1,930 shares in its portfolio. Apriem Advsrs, California-based fund reported 38,991 shares. Ameriprise Finance accumulated 16.45 million shares or 0.96% of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 505,199 shares. Sterling Glob Strategies Ltd Com has invested 0.96% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Lsv Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 27,500 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 3.76 million shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Clark Estates Ny has invested 1.48% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 79,934 were reported by Boothbay Fund Ltd Com. Florida-based Jackson Wealth Mgmt Lc has invested 0.54% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Management Ltd Co stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Nov 27, 2018 : FEYE, GE, INTC, OHI, ABEV, AET, FLEX, FB, AAPL, MRO, VSH, MSFT – Nasdaq” on November 27, 2018, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) can reform keep the U.S. and EU happy? – Live Trading News” published on December 03, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “Facebook (FB) option implied volatility increases on call put ratio 1 call to 1.1 puts – StreetInsider.com” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: IWB, AMZN, FB, BAC – Nasdaq” published on December 07, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Did Facebook (FB) Stock Tumble Again? – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 75 insider sales for $1.73 billion activity. Stretch Colin sold 750 shares worth $122,438. On Wednesday, November 21 Schroepfer Michael Todd sold $5.19M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 38,185 shares. Sandberg Sheryl sold 55,000 shares worth $8.41 million. The insider FISCHER DAVID B. sold $10.77M. Cox Christopher K had sold 10,600 shares worth $1.92 million. The insider Wehner David M. sold $2.00M.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc, which manages about $12.19 billion and $20.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cincinnati Bell Inc. by 88,693 shares to 506,577 shares, valued at $8.08M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Istar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) by 86,708 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.93 million shares, and cut its stake in Vail Resorts Inc. (NYSE:MTN).

Among 57 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 48 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 84% are positive. Facebook had 309 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, November 3 the stock rating was downgraded by BTIG Research to “Neutral”. As per Thursday, February 1, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho. The stock has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, July 27. The stock has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, January 8. The rating was maintained by Axiom Capital on Monday, April 4 with “Buy”. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Hold” rating by Edward Jones on Friday, July 27. As per Thursday, July 26, the company rating was downgraded by UBS. The stock has “Positive” rating by Susquehanna on Thursday, April 28. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, July 17 by M Partners. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, January 25 by GBH Insights.

Among 11 analysts covering Unilever NV (NYSE:UN), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Unilever NV had 13 analyst reports since September 25, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Overweight” on Friday, March 24. Jefferies upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, December 13 report. JP Morgan downgraded Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN) on Wednesday, December 7 to “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 27 by Liberum Capital. JP Morgan upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, January 12 report. RBC Capital Markets downgraded the stock to “Sector Perform” rating in Friday, July 22 report. The company was downgraded on Thursday, August 10 by RBC Capital Markets. As per Friday, September 25, the company rating was upgraded by Berenberg. The rating was upgraded by Argus Research on Friday, March 23 to “Buy”. The stock of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 28 by UBS.