Rwwm Inc decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 1.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwwm Inc sold 6,486 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 514,561 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $48.32M, down from 521,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwwm Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $252.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.96% or $3.59 during the last trading session, reaching $86.96. About 12.61M shares traded or 43.35% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has declined 2.93% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 30/03/2018 – Breakingviews: Walmart may have hit on healthy kind of disruption; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Walmart buys controlling stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 billion; 08/03/2018 – Decoding Walmart’s Store No. 8; 17/05/2018 – Walmart’s online sales jump by a third; 29/05/2018 – MEDIA-Executive VP of U.S. central operations at Walmart to take over realty division – Bloomberg; 20/03/2018 – Walmart to bring FedEx shops into 500 of its US stores; 14/03/2018 – Walmart ramps up Amazon battle with online grocery push; 13/04/2018 – KYKR: Yodeling Walmart Kid Could Be Performing At Coachella; 04/05/2018 – Google’s parent company Alphabet is reportedly likely to participate in the investment with Walmart; 20/04/2018 – WALMART – THIS YEAR’S PROXY MATERIALS SEEK SHAREHOLDERS’ VOTES ON 11 DIRECTOR NOMINEES, 2 COMPANY PROPOSALS AND 2 SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS

Columbia Asset Management increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 4.06% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Asset Management bought 2,748 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 70,499 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.74 million, up from 67,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Asset Management who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $127.89. About 12.64M shares traded or 38.05% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN; 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal Impairment; 20/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is betting on vision care and expanding beyond contacts; 27/03/2018 – Platinum Equity lines up US$1.9bn of debt for J&J diabetes care unit bid; 29/03/2018 – lnvokana (canagliflozin; Johnson & Johnson/Mitsubishi Tanabe/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/04/2018 – J&J: STUDY FOUND ESKETAMINE SHOWED IMPROVEMENTS IN SUICIDALITY; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 9, 2018; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Discovery Adds DowDuPont, Exits J&J; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Contrafund Adds Dr Pepper Snapple, Exits J&J

Among 25 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 12 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive. Johnson & Johnson had 108 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Monday, October 22. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, October 18 with “Equal-Weight”. BTIG Research downgraded Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Friday, July 21 to “Sell” rating. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Tuesday, January 16. The firm has “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Monday, October 2. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, July 12 by Goldman Sachs. Wells Fargo maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Friday, January 12 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, September 20. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Tuesday, February 27 with “Neutral”. On Thursday, October 11 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 43 investors sold JNJ shares while 748 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 719 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 7.91% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Vision Cap Mngmt owns 19,136 shares for 0.72% of their portfolio. Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has 0.89% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Ashfield Capital Prtnrs Ltd owns 106,399 shares or 1.65% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Buckhead Capital Management Ltd Com has 2.99% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 70,496 shares. Beddow Mngmt stated it has 63,497 shares or 3.9% of all its holdings. Greenleaf invested in 63,946 shares. F&V Management Limited Company has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Amica Mutual Insurance Co has invested 1.39% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Mcgowan Gru Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.08% or 3,438 shares in its portfolio. Coldstream Capital has invested 0.62% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Public Sector Pension Inv Board holds 0.76% or 788,152 shares. 56,325 were accumulated by Schulhoff &. 2,846 were reported by New England Professional Planning Group Inc. Chickasaw Capital Management Limited Liability has 0.15% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 53,511 shares. Forbes J M And Co Limited Liability Partnership reported 94,252 shares.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 3 buys, and 8 insider sales for $79.44 million activity. On Monday, August 27 the insider Sneed Michael E sold $3.91 million. $268,731 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was bought by PRINCE CHARLES on Friday, December 14. 166,695 shares were sold by Fasolo Peter, worth $24.41 million. Another trade for 40,000 shares valued at $5.77 million was made by Duato Joaquin on Wednesday, November 7. Gorsky Alex had sold 264,465 shares worth $38.60 million. $133,910 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was bought by PEREZ WILLIAM D.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.11, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 37 investors sold WMT shares while 534 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 827.80 million shares or 1.41% less from 839.67 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Westpac Bk invested in 163,506 shares or 0% of the stock. 20,530 were accumulated by Aimz Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company. Pioneer Retail Bank N A Or holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 7,330 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc accumulated 420,942 shares. Perkins Coie Trust Communication invested 0.05% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Wedge Management L LP Nc accumulated 35,975 shares. National Pension Ser has invested 0.49% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Element Mngmt Llc invested in 0.78% or 413,312 shares. Woodmont Investment Counsel Lc invested in 24,026 shares or 0.62% of the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct invested in 11,098 shares. Neville Rodie And Shaw holds 0.09% or 9,200 shares. Hyman Charles D holds 0.18% or 18,946 shares. Solaris Asset Mgmt reported 0.88% stake. 3,641 were accumulated by King Wealth. Edge Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.16% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Among 38 analysts covering Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE:WMT), 18 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 20 Hold. Therefore 47% are positive. Wal-Mart Stores Inc had 175 analyst reports since August 14, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stephens given on Tuesday, January 16. Telsey Advisory Group maintained Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) rating on Wednesday, August 19. Telsey Advisory Group has “Market Perform” rating and $75 target. The stock of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) earned “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, November 13. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) on Wednesday, February 22 with “Hold” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) rating on Wednesday, November 8. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $90 target. Barclays Capital upgraded the shares of WMT in report on Friday, September 23 to “Overweight” rating. As per Monday, September 11, the company rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, November 17 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock has “Neutral” rating by M Partners on Friday, February 19. Wells Fargo upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Monday, October 26 report.

