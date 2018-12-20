Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd increased Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) stake by 211.7% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd acquired 11,834 shares as Essent Group Ltd (ESNT)’s stock declined 21.67%. The Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd holds 17,424 shares with $771,000 value, up from 5,590 last quarter. Essent Group Ltd now has $3.23 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.89% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $32.94. About 645,251 shares traded or 6.25% up from the average. Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) has declined 23.25% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.25% the S&P500. Some Historical ESNT News: 30/05/2018 – Essent Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – ESSENT GROUP REPORTS CLOSING OF $424.4M REINSURANCE TRANSACTION; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR $100 MLN UNCOMMITTED LINE THAT MAY BE EXERCISED AT BORROWERS’ OPTION SO LONG AS BORROWERS RECEIVE COMMITMENTS; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP -TERMS OF AMENDMENT PROVIDE FOR ISSUANCE OF $100 MLN OF NEW TERM LOANS IN ADDITION TO $125 MLN ALREADY OUTSTANDING PRIOR TO AMENDMENT; 12/03/2018 – MORTGAGE INSURERS RADIAN, ESSENT, AND MGIC ARE PLUNGING 10%; 30/05/2018 – Essent Group Announces Jane Chwick and Angela Heise Have Joined Board of Directors; 30/05/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. Announces Jane P. Chwick & Angela Heise Have Joined Board of Directors; 23/03/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. Announces Closing of $424.4 Million Reinsurance Transaction and Related Mortgage Insurance-Linked Notes Offering; 15/03/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD – PRICES $424.4 MLN OF 10-YEAR MORTGAGE INSURANCE-LINKED NOTES ISSUED BY RADNOR RE 2018-1 LTD; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD – TERMS OF AMENDMENT PROVIDE FOR AN INCREASE IN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT TO $275 MLN FROM $250 MLN

NANOTECH ENTERTAINMENT INC (OTCMKTS:NTEK) had a decrease of 88.1% in short interest. NTEK’s SI was 5,900 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 88.1% from 49,600 shares previously. The stock increased 60.00% or $0.003 during the last trading session, reaching $0.008. About shares traded. NanoTech Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NTEK) has 0.00% since December 20, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.38, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 16 investors sold ESNT shares while 72 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 84.31 million shares or 1.07% more from 83.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 15,988 shares. 19,070 are held by Walleye Trading Limited Company. Moreover, Symphony Asset Mgmt Limited Com has 0.08% invested in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) for 7,075 shares. Schroder Mngmt Grp Incorporated owns 679,090 shares. Howe And Rusling Inc holds 0.01% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) or 910 shares. Levin Capital Strategies Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% or 22,676 shares in its portfolio. Mackenzie Finance Corporation has 0% invested in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Moreover, Shell Asset Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Amp Investors invested 0% of its portfolio in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Ellington Grp Limited Liability Corp reported 35,603 shares. Us Commercial Bank De accumulated 3,497 shares. United Kingdom-based Hsbc Public Ltd has invested 0.01% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Glenmede Trust Company Na holds 0% of its portfolio in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) for 8,640 shares. Gam Hldgs Ag accumulated 34,664 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn, California-based fund reported 939,443 shares.

More notable recent Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mortgage Insurance Stocks – It’s Go Time – Seeking Alpha” on December 11, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mortgage insurers may gain as new PMIERs rules not as bad as feared – Seeking Alpha” published on September 28, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Essent Group Ltd. 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on November 09, 2018. More interesting news about Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Essent Group (ESNT) CEO Mark Casale on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Essent Group: Red-Hot Financials With Miles Of Room To Grow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 21, 2018.

Since September 10, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 5 sales for $3.87 million activity. Cashmer Jeff sold $1.00 million worth of stock or 25,000 shares. $1.24M worth of stock was sold by Bhasin Vijay on Monday, September 10. GLANVILLE ROBERT had bought 2,000 shares worth $72,240 on Thursday, December 6. $756,584 worth of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) was sold by MCALEE LAWRENCE E JR. WEINSTOCK DAVID B also sold $91,020 worth of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) on Friday, September 14. 18,781 Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) shares with value of $847,962 were sold by Gibbons Mary Lourdes.

Among 3 analysts covering Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Essent Group had 4 analyst reports since July 23, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, October 24. The company was maintained on Monday, August 6 by Susquehanna. JP Morgan maintained Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) rating on Monday, July 23. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $40 target. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $53 target in Monday, November 12 report.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd decreased Us Foods Hldg Corp stake by 73,939 shares to 58,301 valued at $1.80M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) stake by 4,978 shares and now owns 35,084 shares. Brookfield Business Partners Unit Ltd Lp was reduced too.