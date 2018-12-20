Summit Equities Inc decreased its stake in Western Gas Partners Lp Com Unit Lp In (WES) by 1.93% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Equities Inc sold 296 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,012 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $655.74M, down from 15,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Equities Inc who had been investing in Western Gas Partners Lp Com Unit Lp In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.09B market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $45.67. About 2.02M shares traded or 146.07% up from the average. Western Gas Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) has declined 1.50% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.50% the S&P500. Some Historical WES News: 03/05/2018 – DCP MIDSTREAM – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS, WESTERN GAS PARTNERS, CO, ANNOUNCED BINDING OPEN SEASON FOR ADDITIONAL CAPACITY ON FRONT RANGE PIPELINE; 03/05/2018 – DCP MIDSTREAM LP – ENTERPRISE WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR CONSTRUCTING EXPANSION, WHICH WILL CONSIST OF ADDING PUMPING CAPACITY ALONG 583-MILE ROUTE; 01/05/2018 – WESTERN GAS PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $272.1M, EST. $274.4M; 03/05/2018 – Enterprise, Western Gas Partners, and DCP Midstream Seek to Expand the Front Range Pipeline; 19/04/2018 – DJ Western Gas Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WES); 13/05/2018 – WESTERN GAS NAMES GENNIFER F. KELLY AS NEW COO; 15/03/2018 Financial Review: #BREAKING: @Wesfarmers to spin off @Coles into separate ASX company.$WES #ausbiz; 03/05/2018 – WESTERN GAS PARTNERS LP WES.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $46; 01/05/2018 – Western Gas Partners 1Q EPS 38c; 13/05/2018 – Western Gas Names New Chief Operating Officer

Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in Heritage Financial Corp/Wa (HFWA) by 468.27% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Bank bought 13,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,747 shares of the banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $589,000, up from 2,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Bank who had been investing in Heritage Financial Corp/Wa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.27% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $29.18. About 120,290 shares traded. Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) has risen 1.87% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.87% the S&P500. Some Historical HFWA News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Heritage Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HFWA); 27/04/2018 – Heritage Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 08/03/2018 Heritage Financial Corporation To Acquire Premier Commercial Bancorp; 02/04/2018 – Heritage Financial Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call; 08/03/2018 – Heritage Fincl Corp to Acquire Premier Comml Bancorp for $15.12/Shr; 26/04/2018 – Heritage Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $40.9 Million; 08/03/2018 – HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORP HFWA.O – UPON CONSUMMATION, SHAREHOLDERS OF PREMIER WILL OWN APPROXIMATELY 7.7% OF COMBINED COMPANY; 26/04/2018 – Heritage Financial 1Q EPS 27c; 26/04/2018 – HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORP HFWA.O – NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED $7.8 MILLION, OR 23.4%, TO $40.9 MILLION FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 07/05/2018 – Heritage Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Among 20 analysts covering Western Gas Partners (NYSE:WES), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Western Gas Partners had 65 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, October 11. Bank of America maintained the shares of WES in report on Tuesday, March 27 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was initiated by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, February 25. Barclays Capital maintained Western Gas Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) rating on Thursday, November 2. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $62 target. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Friday, March 2. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Thursday, May 3. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, October 12. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, January 11 with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of WES in report on Thursday, November 2 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, November 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.12, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 16 investors sold WES shares while 51 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 85.21 million shares or 0.23% less from 85.41 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability holds 49,258 shares. Florida-based Raymond James Associates has invested 0.01% in Western Gas Partners, LP (NYSE:WES). Keybank National Association Oh owns 8,732 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Next Fincl reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Western Gas Partners, LP (NYSE:WES). Rr Advsr Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 8.42% of its portfolio in Western Gas Partners, LP (NYSE:WES). Moreover, Westwood Hldg Gru has 0.13% invested in Western Gas Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) for 338,528 shares. West Virginia-based Security Natl Tru has invested 0.07% in Western Gas Partners, LP (NYSE:WES). Goldman Sachs Group Inc has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Western Gas Partners, LP (NYSE:WES). Weiss Multi invested in 0.09% or 80,000 shares. Mirae Asset Investments Ltd accumulated 0.32% or 977,736 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma accumulated 9,600 shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo And Com Mn has 0% invested in Western Gas Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) for 146,766 shares. Moreover, Chickasaw Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2.67% invested in Western Gas Partners, LP (NYSE:WES). Bessemer Grp Inc Incorporated holds 497 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Miller Howard Investments New York holds 1.02 million shares or 1.08% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Western Gas Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) to report earnings on February, 21. They expect $0.76 EPS, up 94.87% or $0.37 from last year’s $0.39 per share. WES’s profit will be $117.95M for 15.02 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Western Gas Partners, LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 94.87% EPS growth.

Summit Equities Inc, which manages about $2.45 billion and $601.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Value Etf (IVE) by 108 shares to 2,381 shares, valued at $275.82M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Buckeye Partners LP Unit Ltd Partn (NYSE:BPL) by 80 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,426 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds Reit Etf (VNQ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.17, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 19 investors sold HFWA shares while 33 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 30.58 million shares or 7.62% more from 28.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.01% invested in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) for 10,320 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has 0% invested in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0% or 16,119 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Parametric Port Associates Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) for 72,908 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt has 36,402 shares. State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% of its portfolio in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). Public Sector Pension Inv Board holds 23,028 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 606,253 were accumulated by Northern Trust Corporation. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1,370 shares or 0% of the stock. Illinois-based First Trust Advsr LP has invested 0.01% in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). Qs Invsts Limited Liability Corp holds 13,526 shares. The New York-based Millennium Management Lc has invested 0.01% in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.01% in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). Us Fincl Bank De accumulated 3,158 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Limited stated it has 176,915 shares.

Since July 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 selling transactions for $963,825 activity. 1,000 shares were sold by CLEES JOHN A, worth $36,258. On Wednesday, September 5 Spurling David A sold $22,540 worth of Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) or 615 shares. The insider Hinson Donald sold $47,518. Shares for $94,781 were sold by CHARNESKI BRIAN on Friday, July 27.

Washington Trust Bank, which manages about $673.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,150 shares to 5,561 shares, valued at $834,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Grp (NYSE:GS) by 2,885 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,315 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO).