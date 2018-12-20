Wbi Investments Raised By $934,691 Its Exelon (EXC) Holding; LGI Homes, Inc. (LGIH) Had 2 Bulls

Wbi Investments Inc increased Exelon Corp (EXC) stake by 122.22% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Wbi Investments Inc acquired 21,737 shares as Exelon Corp (EXC)’s stock rose 5.33%. The Wbi Investments Inc holds 39,522 shares with $1.73M value, up from 17,785 last quarter. Exelon Corp now has $44.00 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $45.5. About 391,984 shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 15.17% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.17% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 26/04/2018 – Exelon Announces Plan to Further Reduce Its Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 15 Percent; 22/03/2018 – EXELON’S LASALLE 1 REACTOR CUT TO 24% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Exelon May Face Pressure, Electric Power Down in April; 02/05/2018 – Exelon 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 29/03/2018 – Exelon to Close Massachusetts Power Plant Absent Market Changes; 22/03/2018 – EXELON’S NINE MILE POINT 1 REACTOR CUT TO 85% FROM 100%: NRC; 23/05/2018 – New Jersey governor signs nuclear subsidy bill into law; 02/05/2018 – EXELON CEO: UTILITY RATE BASE GROWTH 7.4% FROM 2017-2021; 24/05/2018 – EXELON CORP – ITS THREE MILE ISLAND (TMI) AND DRESDEN NUCLEAR PLANTS DID NOT CLEAR IN ANNUAL PJM CAPACITY AUCTION; 29/03/2018 – Exelon: LNG Terminal to Ensure Continued Reliable Supply of Fuel to Mystic Units While They Remain Operating

Among 3 analysts covering LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. LGI Homes had 4 analyst reports since July 6, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Wedbush on Wednesday, August 8. Wedbush maintained the shares of LGIH in report on Friday, July 6 with “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, September 21 by JP Morgan. See LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) latest ratings:

23/11/2018 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy New Target: $62.0000

21/09/2018 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $69 New Target: $58.5 Upgrade

08/08/2018 Broker: Wedbush Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $65 New Target: $60 Maintain

06/07/2018 Broker: Wedbush Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $73 New Target: $65 Maintain

More recent Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Exelon sues FirstEnergy Solutions over delays on $140M asset sale – Seeking Alpha” on November 27, 2018. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Exelon’s Annova LNG export plant passes first FERC environmental test – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018. Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Exelon, Okta, Wrkco And More – Benzinga” with publication date: December 04, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Wbi Investments Inc decreased Polyone Corp (NYSE:POL) stake by 91,799 shares to 36,731 valued at $1.61 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Absolute Shs Tr (WBIA) stake by 338,594 shares and now owns 1.23M shares. General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) was reduced too.

Among 10 analysts covering Exelon (NYSE:EXC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Exelon had 13 analyst reports since July 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, November 19 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. Morgan Stanley maintained Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) on Tuesday, September 11 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock has “Sector Outperform” rating by Howard Weil on Tuesday, July 24. On Monday, September 17 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”. The stock of Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, July 9. Macquarie Research maintained Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) on Monday, September 24 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, September 11 by SunTrust. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, September 21. As per Tuesday, October 9, the company rating was downgraded by JP Morgan. The stock of Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, August 17 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.10, from 1.27 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 29 investors sold EXC shares while 245 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 728.89 million shares or 0.93% less from 735.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Australia holds 171,742 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Rare Infra Limited has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Com invested in 57,810 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 50,973 shares. Rothschild Investment Corporation Il accumulated 33,977 shares. Essex Financial Services reported 0.07% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Fulton Natl Bank Na has invested 0.02% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). North Star Investment reported 23,900 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. 144,558 were reported by Stoneridge Invest Limited Liability. Amica Mutual Insur Com invested 0.21% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Union Commercial Bank has invested 0.07% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Counselors holds 0.13% or 68,292 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Hanson & Doremus Invest Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 627 shares. Homrich And Berg stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Brookstone Cap Management reported 8,048 shares.

LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, South Carolina, North Carolina, Colorado, Washington, and Tennessee markets. The company has market cap of $990.92 million. It offers entry-level homes and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. It has a 7.32 P/E ratio. At December 31, 2016, it owned 59 active communities under the LGI Homes brand; and 4 under the Terrata Homes brand.

Since November 13, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $41,120 activity. Edone Ryan also bought $41,120 worth of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.68, from 1.45 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 33 investors sold LGI Homes, Inc. shares while 60 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 19.33 million shares or 0.93% less from 19.51 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 19,500 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement invested in 10,160 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 7,006 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Ls Invest Ltd has 0.01% invested in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH). Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 8,200 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 9,225 were accumulated by Paloma Mngmt. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.01% or 11,677 shares. Ellington Mngmt Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corporation owns 31,266 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. The Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Co Can has invested 0% in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH). Howe Rusling reported 0.01% in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH). Macquarie Grp Limited has invested 0% in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH). Arizona State Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH). Tci Wealth Advsrs Incorporated reported 18 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.04% of its portfolio in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH). Brookstone Management invested in 0.02% or 5,080 shares.