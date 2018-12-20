Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB) investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.03, from 0.82 in 2018Q2. The ratio has increased, as 150 institutional investors increased and started new stock positions, while 177 decreased and sold equity positions in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. The institutional investors in our database now own: 87.84 million shares, down from 94.45 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp in top ten stock positions increased from 7 to 8 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 38 Reduced: 139 Increased: 92 New Position: 58.

Wealthtrust Fairport Llc decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 3.59% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc analyzed 4,583 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)'s stock declined 1.64%. The Wealthtrust Fairport Llc holds 123,251 shares with $14.10M value, down from 127,834 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $790.78 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $103. About 8.71 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500.

The stock increased 0.23% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $71.21. About 83,880 shares traded. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB) has risen 9.20% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.20% the S&P500.

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc holds 7.04% of its portfolio in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation for 691,933 shares. Park Presidio Capital Llc owns 650,000 shares or 6.87% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv has 6.63% invested in the company for 455,000 shares. The New York-based Capital Counsel Llc Ny has invested 6.39% in the stock. Dudley & Shanley Inc., a Florida-based fund reported 246,110 shares.

Analysts await Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE:WAB) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, up 13.33% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.9 per share. WAB’s profit will be $98.55M for 17.45 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual earnings per share reported by Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.37% EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 insider sales for $27.58 million activity.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, doing business as Wabtec Corporation, provides technology equipment and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.88 billion. It operates in two divisions, Freight and Transit. It has a 22.25 P/E ratio. The Freight segment makes and services components for new and existing locomotive and freight cars; supplies railway electronics and positive train control equipment; offers signal design and engineering services; manufactures switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Laurel Grove Capital Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.75% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Chilton Cap Ltd Company has 263,839 shares. 554,587 are owned by Brown Brothers Harriman. Roof Eidam Maycock Adv has 3,735 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Ls Inv Limited Liability Corp has 119,993 shares for 0.79% of their portfolio. Mariner Limited Company reported 412,982 shares. Cetera Advisor Limited Com, California-based fund reported 317,899 shares. Shapiro Cap Management Lc reported 2,543 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Motco holds 1.23% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 108,558 shares. 7,284 are owned by Lbmc Investment Advisors Limited Liability Company. Weik Cap Mgmt, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 98,665 shares. 33,934 were reported by Warren Averett Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co. Valmark Advisers Inc has 0.03% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 10,232 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (Ca) owns 31,608 shares or 1.35% of their US portfolio. Girard reported 118,011 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MSFT’s profit will be $8.37B for 23.62 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.39% negative EPS growth.

Wealthtrust Fairport Llc increased Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT) stake by 8,416 shares to 91,698 valued at $7.66 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Ishares Inc stake by 22,540 shares and now owns 168,873 shares. Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) was raised too.