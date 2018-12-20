Bangor Savings Bank decreased its stake in Philip Morris International (PM) by 20.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bangor Savings Bank sold 3,743 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.45% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 14,853 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.21M, down from 18,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bangor Savings Bank who had been investing in Philip Morris International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $72.04. About 13.60 million shares traded or 120.15% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 21.07% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS BOOSTS 2018 FORECAST ON LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 10/04/2018 – Tobacco giant Philip Morris International received a “buy” rating in new coverage from Deutsche Bank; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Net $1.56B; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Now Producing Smoke-Free Products; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Eastern Europe Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 8.3%; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris 2018 EPS View Includes Favorable Currency Impact of About 6c/Share; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW OF OVER $9.0B; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q European Union Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 5%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – INCREASES 2018 FY REPORTED EPS FORECAST PRIMARILY TO REFLECT LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Currency-neutral Net Rev Growth of Approximately 8.0%

Wedbush Securities Inc decreased its stake in Unifi Inc New (UFI) by 8.14% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedbush Securities Inc sold 11,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 128,647 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.65M, down from 140,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc who had been investing in Unifi Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $422.25M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $22.97. About 64,008 shares traded. Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) has declined 34.61% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.61% the S&P500. Some Historical UFI News: 12/04/2018 – UNIFI INC – INTENDS TO TRANSITION DYED YARN BUSINESS FROM NATIONAL SPINNING’S FACILITY IN BURLINGTON, N.C., TO UNIFI’S DYE HOUSE IN REIDSVILLE, N.C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Unifi Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UFI); 03/04/2018 – Unifi Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Unifi 3Q Revenues From Premium Value-Added Products Grew 17%; 27/03/2018 Unifi Software Available Through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 25/04/2018 – UNIFI INC UFI.N – COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPECT SALES VOLUME GROWTH DRIVING REVENUE GROWTH IN LOW-TO-MID SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGE RANGE FOR YEAR; 30/05/2018 – Unifi Software Announces New AI Capabilities to Its Data Platform to Make Cataloging and Discovering Data Even Faster and More; 18/05/2018 – ValueAct’s Spring Fund Takes an Interest in Unifi — Barrons.com; 14/05/2018 – UNIFI HOLDER VALUEACT TO HAVE MORE DISCUSSIONS WITH MANAGEMENT; 12/04/2018 – UNIFI – INTENDS TO TRANSITION DYED YARN BUSINESS FROM NATIONAL SPINNING’S FACILITY IN BURLINGTON, N.C., TO UNIFI’S DYE HOUSE IN REIDSVILLE, N.C

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.31, from 1.37 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 9 investors sold UFI shares while 40 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 14.76 million shares or 1.05% more from 14.61 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 1,460 shares. Oberweis Asset stated it has 0.09% in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI). Fmr Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% stake. Conestoga Cap Ltd stated it has 33,540 shares. 8,348 are owned by Marshall Wace Llp. Valueact Holdg Lp reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI). Comml Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% of its portfolio in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) for 68,203 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 0% or 14,497 shares. Cacti Asset Management Limited Co holds 9,500 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0% in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% or 9,300 shares. Brown Advisory reported 15,093 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Com stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI). 15,000 were accumulated by Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability owns 4,500 shares.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.40 million activity. CHARRON PAUL R also bought $24,470 worth of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) shares. 4,000 shares were bought by Bishop Robert J, worth $127,160. 3,554 shares were bought by LANGONE KENNETH G, worth $89,596 on Wednesday, October 31. Ackerman Jeffrey C had bought 500 shares worth $13,330 on Thursday, November 8.

Wedbush Securities Inc, which manages about $881.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cohen & Steers (UTF) by 30,725 shares to 46,249 shares, valued at $1.02 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Holdings Inc by 12,713 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,599 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Analysts await Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 79.07% or $0.34 from last year’s $0.43 per share. UFI’s profit will be $1.65 million for 63.81 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual EPS reported by Unifi, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% negative EPS growth.

Bangor Savings Bank, which manages about $539.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Senior Loan Etf by 45,891 shares to 310,241 shares, valued at $7.19M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Intl Equity Etf (SCHF) by 29,397 shares in the quarter, for a total of 238,616 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 60 investors sold PM shares while 516 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 0.45% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Kepos Capital Ltd Partnership invested 0.19% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Trust Department Mb Fincl Bank N A stated it has 286 shares. Noesis Capital Mangement Corporation reported 16,779 shares. Burns J W & Com Inc holds 0.59% or 30,918 shares in its portfolio. Cadinha Limited Liability Corp reported 4,547 shares. Live Your Vision Limited Liability stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Llc reported 1.77% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Mackay Shields Ltd Llc owns 0.17% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 275,354 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (Ca) invested in 3,812 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag owns 7.34 million shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Mgmt LP reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Bragg Incorporated owns 0.06% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 5,559 shares. Smith Moore holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 5,250 shares. Maryland Capital invested in 0.34% or 31,605 shares. Ubs Asset Americas stated it has 5.05 million shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since November 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $5.17 million activity.