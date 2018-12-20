Wedbush Securities Raised Its Ventas (VTR) Holding; Shorts at Party City Holdco (PRTY) Raised By 0.23%

Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) had an increase of 0.23% in short interest. PRTY’s SI was 10.82 million shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 0.23% from 10.79 million shares previously. With 3.36M avg volume, 3 days are for Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY)’s short sellers to cover PRTY’s short positions. The SI to Party City Holdco Inc’s float is 20.35%. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.12. About 1.07M shares traded. Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) has declined 23.13% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.13% the S&P500. Some Historical PRTY News: 09/05/2018 – Party City Holdco Backs 2018 Adj EPS $1.76-Adj EPS $1.87; 09/05/2018 – Party City Reiterating Full Year 2018 Guidance; 09/03/2018 – Party City Holdco Sees 2018 Brand Comparable Sales Growth of Approximately 1%; 07/05/2018 – Party City Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC PRTY.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.83, REV VIEW $2.48 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/03/2018 – PARTY CITY SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.76 TO $1.87, EST. $1.83; 09/03/2018 – Party City Holdco 4Q Rev $789.6M; 09/05/2018 – Party City Holdco 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 09/03/2018 – PARTY CITY HOLDCO – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $789.6 MLN VS $749.3 MLN; 06/03/2018 Party City Reschedules Date of 4Q 2017 Earnings Release to Friday From Thursday Due to Weather

Wedbush Securities Inc increased Ventas Inc (VTR) stake by 50.2% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 6,204 shares as Ventas Inc (VTR)’s stock rose 9.29%. The Wedbush Securities Inc holds 18,563 shares with $1.01M value, up from 12,359 last quarter. Ventas Inc now has $21.90 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $61.01. About 2.33M shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 1.98% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.98% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q Rev $943.7M; 30/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Allergan, Ventas and First Data Corp; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q FFO $1.05/Shr; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO RESTRUCTURE COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO OF 128 COMMUNITIES LEASED FROM VENTAS; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Shareholderd Vote to Elect Nine Directors to One-Year Terms; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: Brookdale Holder Land & Buildings `Thrilled’ on Ventas; 04/04/2018 – Fitch: Ventas Rating Reflects Diverse Portfolio, Access to Multiple Capital Sources, Adequate Liquidity; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: BKD/VENTAS PACT LIKELY REMOVES OVERHANG ON VTR: RBC; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC – UPDATES AND IMPROVES 2018 GUIDANCE; 27/04/2018 – Ventas to Pursue Sale of Brookdale Portfolio Properties Totaling Up to $30 Million in Cash Rent

Party City Holdco Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, makes, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $886.26 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Retail and Wholesale. It has a 4.46 P/E ratio. It offers paper and plastic tableware, accessories and novelties, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, decorations, and stationery and gift items.

Among 2 analysts covering Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Party City Holdco had 2 analyst reports since October 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, November 9 by Barclays Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, October 11 report.

Wedbush Securities Inc decreased Par Technology Corp (NYSE:PAR) stake by 48,908 shares to 376,224 valued at $8.36M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Omeros Corp (NASDAQ:OMER) stake by 17,675 shares and now owns 21,330 shares. Invesco was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.22, from 0.98 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 33 investors sold VTR shares while 187 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 288.68 million shares or 0.58% less from 290.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Macroview Inv Management Ltd Company owns 610 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Naples Glob Advsr Ltd Liability has 0.13% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Dubuque Natl Bank holds 0% or 37 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc invested in 2.65M shares. Highbridge Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc invested 0.02% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Moreover, Walter And Keenan Fincl Consulting Commerce Mi Adv has 0.2% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 12,376 shares. Axa, a France-based fund reported 70,241 shares. Charter Tru Com invested 0.04% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0.14% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). First Dallas Securities reported 0.13% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Private Ocean Lc stated it has 82 shares. First Midwest Bancorp Tru Division has 7,506 shares. 21,954 are held by Glenmede Na. Sand Hill Glob Advisors Ltd owns 5,555 shares. Howe And Rusling holds 2,209 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Among 4 analysts covering Ventas (NYSE:VTR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Ventas had 4 analyst reports since July 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) on Tuesday, July 10 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating given on Friday, November 2 by RBC Capital Markets.

Since July 3, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $5.24 million activity. RINEY T RICHARD sold 15,288 shares worth $955,500. Cobb John D. sold $650,000 worth of stock. CAFARO DEBRA A also sold $1.79M worth of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) shares.