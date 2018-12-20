Welch Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 50.3% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Capital Partners Llc bought 13,315 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The hedge fund held 39,785 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.54 million, up from 26,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $379.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $132.01. About 27.52M shares traded or 6.06% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: FACEBOOK CFO SAYS 2018 CAPEX WILL BE ABOUT $15 BILLION; 24/05/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO ZUCKERBERG SPEAKS AT PARIS TECH CONFERENCE; 10/04/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Exclusive: #Facebook to move into big #WeWork outpost as co-working company prepares to open; 22/03/2018 – Synovus Trust’s Morgan Says It’s Too Early to Make Judgements on Facebook’s Future (Video); 21/03/2018 – Shareholders won’t force Zuckerberg’s hand in Facebook management; 19/03/2018 – Facebook suspends Cambridge Analytica, a firm used by the Trump campaign, for misuse of data; 13/04/2018 – Facebook Files Proxy Statemen; 26/03/2018 – FTC SAYS IT HAS AN OPEN NON-PUBLIC PROBE ON FACEBOOK PRACTICES; 15/05/2018 – Canbiola, Inc. (OTC PINK: CANB) Announces New National Distribution Partnership with Strategic Medical Re; 30/04/2018 – WhatsApp founder Jan Koum plans to leave after broad clashes with parent Facebook – Washington Post

Gemmer Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com (CRM) by 105.9% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gemmer Asset Management Llc bought 21,236 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,289 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.57 million, up from 20,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gemmer Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $6.07 during the last trading session, reaching $125.1. About 8.06M shares traded or 15.10% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 31.90% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Salesforce.com And Debt ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 23/04/2018 – DJ salesforcecom inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRM); 23/05/2018 – Insycle launches on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 28/03/2018 – SALESFORCE CEO SPEAKS AT TRAILHEADX CONFERENCE IN SAN FRANCISCO; 06/03/2018 – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agency Selects Salesforce as Digital Modernization Platform; 21/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $130; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s Al Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Results Should See a Boost From Robust Tech Spending — Earnings Preview; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce.com to Use Proceeds to Partially Fund Cash Portion of MuleSoft Acquisition; 11/04/2018 – Panaya to Showcase SFDC Change Delivery Solution at Salesforce World Tours

Among 58 analysts covering Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM), 52 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Salesforce.com had 274 analyst reports since August 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, August 14. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, September 1 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Thursday, November 19. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Monday, August 17 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Wednesday, May 30. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, November 18 by Wedbush. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, August 30 report. DA Davidson maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Friday, November 20 with “Neutral” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Wednesday, May 30 with “Outperform” rating. As per Thursday, May 19, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.09, from 1.61 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 31 investors sold CRM shares while 288 reduced holdings. 140 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 607.34 million shares or 0.44% less from 610.03 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 3 buys, and 187 selling transactions for $184.32 million activity. BLOCK KEITH also sold $305,640 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares. $852,586 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Weaver Amy E on Monday, October 1. 323 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares with value of $47,556 were sold by Allanson Joe. 30,000 shares valued at $4.74M were sold by ROBERTSON SANFORD on Thursday, September 13. Another trade for 1,089 shares valued at $133,517 was made by Hawkins Mark J on Thursday, November 22. The insider Harris Parker sold $871,134.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

