Citadel Advisors Llc increased Newmont Mining Corp (Put) (NEM) stake by 110.56% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Citadel Advisors Llc acquired 591,600 shares as Newmont Mining Corp (Put) (NEM)’s stock rose 12.74%. The Citadel Advisors Llc holds 1.13 million shares with $34.03 million value, up from 535,100 last quarter. Newmont Mining Corp (Put) now has $17.92B valuation. The stock increased 4.86% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $33.65. About 1.37 million shares traded. Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has declined 6.65% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.65% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining Maintains FY18 Corporate-Level Production, Cost and Cap Outlook; 09/04/2018 – Newmont Mining: Six Construction Contractors Dead in From April 7 Accident; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – IN RESPONSE TO ACCIDENT ON SATURDAY, NEWMONT TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED PRODUCTION AT BOTH ITS AHAFO AND AKYEM MINES IN GHANA; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Releases Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 24/04/2018 – Newmont Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 per Share; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – COPPER AISC REMAINS UNCHANGED AT BETWEEN $2.00 AND $2.20 PER POUND IN 2018; 23/04/2018 – Elko Daily: Mackay School of Mines dedicates ventilation lab to Newmont; 09/04/2018 – OPERATIONS RESTARTED ON MONDAY AT BOTH OF NEWMONT MINING’S NEM.N GHANA OPERATIONS AFTER THEY WERE SUSPENDED AT WEEKEND DUE TO ACCIDENT – NEWMONT SPOKESMAN; 26/04/2018 – PRECIOUS-Gold stays near 5-wk lows, set for biggest weekly fall in 4; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – MAINTAINED CORPORATE-LEVEL PRODUCTION, COST AND CAPITAL OUTLOOK FOR 2018

Welch Group Llc decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 1.58% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Welch Group Llc sold 4,764 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock declined 1.64%. The Welch Group Llc holds 295,861 shares with $33.84M value, down from 300,625 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $796.77B valuation. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $103.78. About 7.15 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 12/03/2018 – Loan Processing Made Easy: Conduent Introduces Simplified Consumer Finance Platform; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorginization; 24/05/2018 – Capstone Sells Proprietary Air Bearing Kits to Fortune 500 Manufacturer of Industrial Gas Facility Solutions; 12/05/2018 – Microsoft’s AI demonstrations were more business-centric than Google’s; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft has unveiled a new Xbox controller with customizable features for disabled gamers; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals; 09/04/2018 – Prodware broadens its analyst coverage with Arrowhead; 23/05/2018 – Cvent Closes Acquisition of QuickMobile; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Bets on Faster Chips, AI Services, to Win Cloud Wars

Among 16 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 94% are positive. Microsoft had 20 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Tuesday, July 17. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research on Friday, October 12. PiperJaffray maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $123 target in Tuesday, July 17 report. Barclays Capital maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, September 7 with “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, July 20 by BMO Capital Markets. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Thursday, October 25 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, October 25. As per Thursday, November 29, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. Atlantic Securities reinitiated the shares of MSFT in report on Monday, June 25 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 20 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Welch Group Llc increased General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS) stake by 35,146 shares to 484,837 valued at $20.81 million in 2018Q3.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Plante Moran Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 31,341 shares stake. Knott David M holds 1,400 shares. Glenview Commercial Bank Trust Dept has 5.15% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 103,480 shares. Ami Asset Management Corp, a California-based fund reported 302,059 shares. Lee Danner Bass invested in 1.26% or 111,116 shares. Shufro Rose Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 166,904 shares. Patten Grp stated it has 2.23% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Beaumont Finance Prtn Ltd reported 134,993 shares stake. Mckinley Carter Wealth accumulated 1.3% or 38,357 shares. Moreover, Hemenway Tru Ltd Company has 2.48% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 123,251 are held by Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability. 5.85 million were accumulated by Strs Ohio. Ellington Mngmt Group Limited Co accumulated 0.14% or 4,500 shares. Wespac Advsr Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.86% or 12,907 shares. First Eagle Investment Management Ltd Com holds 2.39% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 8.31M shares.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 selling transactions for $54.07 million activity. 40,000 shares were sold by Hogan Kathleen T, worth $4.45M on Friday, August 31. $1.12 million worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares were sold by Capossela Christopher C. $21.70 million worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares were sold by Nadella Satya. $13.09M worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) was sold by Hood Amy on Friday, August 31. The insider BROD FRANK H sold 2,000 shares worth $214,363.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MSFT’s profit will be $8.37B for 23.80 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.39% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Newmont Mining had 3 analyst reports since August 29, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Wednesday, August 29 with “Neutral”. As per Monday, September 17, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan.

Citadel Advisors Llc decreased Ashland Global Hldgs Inc stake by 40,660 shares to 37,240 valued at $3.12M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Paccar Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:PCAR) stake by 25,200 shares and now owns 56,900 shares. Ballard Pwr Sys Inc New (Put) (NASDAQ:BLDP) was reduced too.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 23 selling transactions for $2.24 million activity. 4,000 Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM) shares with value of $131,520 were sold by Goldberg Gary J. MacGowan William N sold $157,207 worth of stock. $37,750 worth of stock was sold by Palmer Thomas Ronald on Monday, October 1. $90,600 worth of Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM) was sold by Dorward-King Elaine J on Monday, October 1. 5,000 shares were sold by Lawson Scott P, worth $186,697 on Monday, July 2. $74,940 worth of Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM) was sold by Buese Nancy on Monday, July 2. 3,500 shares valued at $130,622 were sold by Gottesfeld Stephen P on Monday, July 2.

