Welch Group Lifted Procter & Gamble (PG) Position By $988,696; Scana (SCG) Has 0.84 Sentiment

Welch Group Llc increased Procter & Gamble (PG) stake by 4.17% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Welch Group Llc acquired 11,912 shares as Procter & Gamble (PG)’s stock rose 12.93%. The Welch Group Llc holds 297,491 shares with $24.76 million value, up from 285,579 last quarter. Procter & Gamble now has $227.49 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $91.31. About 1.74M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 3.25% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Pricing 2% Negative Impac; 23/03/2018 – P&G to Webcast Discussion of Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results on April 20; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Unit; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 21/05/2018 – P&G Brands Provide Clear, Accessible and Reliable Product Information in SmartLabel™; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Adj EPS $1.00; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY BABY, FEMININE AND FAMILY CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT; 09/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub; 06/04/2018 – Can P&G Still Be Saved? — Barrons.com; 19/04/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE CFO SAYS BOOK GAIN FROM P&G PG.N TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 3 BLN EUR

Scana Corp (SCG) investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.09, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. The ratio dived, as 137 investment professionals started new and increased stock positions, while 163 cut down and sold their positions in Scana Corp. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 83.14 million shares, down from 86.86 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Scana Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 32 Reduced: 131 Increased: 95 New Position: 42.

SCANA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to retail and wholesale clients in South Carolina. The company has market cap of $7.02 billion. It owns nuclear, coal, hydro, natural gas, biomass, and solar generating facilities. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also purchases, sells, and transports natural gas; and offers energy-related services.

Analysts await SCANA Corporation (NYSE:SCG) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 38.61% or $0.39 from last year’s $1.01 per share. SCG’s profit will be $88.42M for 19.85 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by SCANA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 31.91% EPS growth.

Rare Infrastructure Ltd holds 5.3% of its portfolio in SCANA Corporation for 2.16 million shares. Magnetar Financial Llc owns 3.78 million shares or 2.65% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mason Capital Management Llc has 1.87% invested in the company for 820,026 shares. The Massachusetts-based Highvista Strategies Llc has invested 1.85% in the stock. Jet Capital Investors L P, a New York-based fund reported 600,000 shares.

The stock increased 0.24% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $49.23. About 147,507 shares traded. SCANA Corporation (SCG) has risen 6.40% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.40% the S&P500. Some Historical SCG News: 22/04/2018 – DJ SCANA Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCG); 29/05/2018 – SCANA SETS JULY 31, 2018 AS DATE FOR A SPECIAL HOLDER MEETING; 25/04/2018 – S.C. HOUSE SENDS SCANA RATE BILL TO COMMITTEE, EXTENDING DEBATE; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Scana May Benefit, Industry Production Up This Quarter; 29/05/2018 – SCANA Sets Date for a Special Shareholder Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement With Dominion Energy; 19/04/2018 – SCANA/DOMINION LIKELY TO BE RECUT IF BILL MOVES FORWARD: UBS; 26/04/2018 – SCANA 1Q OPER REV. $1.18B, EST. $1.25B; 25/04/2018 – MEASURE AS WRITTEN MAY IMPERIL DOMINION’S TAKEOVER OF SCANA; 26/04/2018 – SCANA – IN QTR, ELECTRIC & GAS REVENUES IN REGULATED BUSINESSES WERE REDUCED TO REFLECT AMOUNTS TO BE REFUNDED TO CUSTOMERS DUE TO TAX RATE CHANGE; 29/03/2018 – SOUTH CAROLINA SENATE ENDS SESSION WITHOUT SCANA VOTE

More notable recent SCANA Corporation (NYSE:SCG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Guggenheim: Dominion (NYSE:D)’s Scana (NYSE:SCG) Acquisition A ‘Big Win’ – Benzinga” on December 17, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why I Sold Scana – Seeking Alpha” published on November 28, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Piedmont Natural Gas lags PSNC in customer satisfaction survey – Charlotte Business Journal” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about SCANA Corporation (NYSE:SCG) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: Dollar Tree, Scana and Mastercard – Investorplace.com” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “SCANA reaches $2B settlement over failed V.C. Summer nuclear project – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

Since August 13, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 58 insider sales for $98.11 million activity. On Friday, November 2 Matthew Price sold $276,951 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 3,081 shares. Moeller Jon R had sold 228,905 shares worth $21.03 million. On Wednesday, August 22 Schomburger Jeffrey K sold $348,872 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 4,177 shares. Skoufalos Ioannis sold $1.86 million worth of stock. Shares for $9.54M were sold by Bishop Steven D. On Monday, August 27 Fish Kathleen B sold $50,004 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 599 shares. $99,932 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Sheppard Valarie L.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 37 investors sold PG shares while 756 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.41 billion shares or 1.36% less from 1.43 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Gfs Advsr Limited Company, a Texas-based fund reported 94,514 shares. Jaffetilchin Invest Prtn Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 16,624 were accumulated by Gillespie Robinson Grimm. Amica Retiree holds 11,829 shares or 0.82% of its portfolio. Wealth Architects Ltd Llc holds 0.16% or 6,421 shares in its portfolio. Diker Management Limited Liability Corp reported 0.07% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Hartford Financial Management invested in 29,244 shares. Shelter Insur Retirement Plan holds 2.88% or 74,800 shares. Ima Wealth Inc has 84 shares. 3,220 are owned by Patriot Wealth Mgmt Inc. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt accumulated 3,738 shares. Private Harbour Inv And Counsel Ltd has invested 1.71% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Proffitt & Goodson Incorporated holds 0.25% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 12,108 shares. Amp Invsts Limited reported 1.21M shares. Ipg Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Corp owns 3,740 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Morgan Stanley sees upside for Procter & Gamble – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “I Tried It: P&Gâ€™s new razor the best from Gillette yet – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on December 18, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Former P&G CEO to help lead $1B tech firm with major Cincinnati operation – Cincinnati Business Courier” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Proctor & Gamble Stock Is Out Over Its Skis As Investors Got Defensive – Investorplace.com” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Former P&G manager hired as CFO of Airbnb – Cincinnati Business Courier” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

Among 8 analysts covering Procter \u0026 Gamble (NYSE:PG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Procter \u0026 Gamble had 15 analyst reports since July 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) rating on Thursday, October 4. Bank of America has “Neutral” rating and $89 target. On Thursday, December 13 the stock rating was upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of PG in report on Thursday, August 16 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, October 22 with “Buy”. Macquarie Research maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) rating on Monday, October 22. Macquarie Research has “Outperform” rating and $92 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of PG in report on Wednesday, August 1 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $89 target in Friday, July 20 report. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of PG in report on Wednesday, August 1 with “Hold” rating. UBS downgraded the shares of PG in report on Thursday, July 19 to “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, December 10.