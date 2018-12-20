Braun Stacey Associates Inc increased its stake in Omnicell Inc Com (OMCL) by 3.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Braun Stacey Associates Inc bought 7,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.60% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 196,085 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.10M, up from 188,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $60.26. About 354,159 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 38.47% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.47% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 31/05/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform at Annual ASHP Summer Meeting; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – FOR YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS PRODUCT BOOKINGS TO BE BETWEEN $625 MLN AND $660 MLN; 09/04/2018 – OMNICELL APPOINTS SCOTT SEIDELMANN AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER; 27/03/2018 – Mercyhealth Adopts Omnicell’s XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System to Enhance Patient Safety; 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conf; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – COMPANY EXPECTS 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN; 14/03/2018 lnfirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 20/04/2018 – Omnicell Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Wellington Shields & Company increased its stake in Abb Limited Spons Adr (ABB) by 108.94% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields & Company bought 43,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 83,240 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.97 million, up from 39,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields & Company who had been investing in Abb Limited Spons Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $18.69. About 2.13M shares traded. ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has declined 26.62% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ABB News: 24/04/2018 – BLOCK TRADE – ROYAL BAFOKENG PLATINUM: BOOKRUNNER SAYS BOOKS ARE COVERED, PRICING GUIDANCE TO COME ON ROYAL BAFOKENG PLATINUM ABB; 19/03/2018 – Wartsila buys navigation firm Transas to push autonomous shipping; 29/03/2018 – ABB CEO SAYS THE MARKET ENVIRONMENT FOR 2018 HAS BRIGHTENED; 19/04/2018 – ABB CEO SAYS TRANSITION YEAR 2017 BEHIND US; 17/04/2018 – ABB Selected by Electrify America to Provide High Power Electric Vehicle Chargers Across the United States; 06/04/2018 – ABB to Invest €100 Million in Global Innovation and Training Campus; 20/03/2018 – Marine Link: ABB to Equip AET’s New Shuttle Tankers; 29/03/2018 – ABB: Jennifer Xin-Zhe Li, Geraldine Matchett and Gunnar Brock Named to Board; 19/04/2018 – ABB’s 1Q Net Profit Fell as Revenue Rose; 18/04/2018 – MO Warn Notices: Missouri WARN Log PY 2017 – ABB Inc. – 04/18/18

More notable recent ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Stocks With High Dividend Yields – Motley Fool” on November 28, 2018, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: ABB, AGCO, AT&T, Broadcom, Caterpillar, Costco, First Solar, Lululemon, Roku, Verizon, Xilinx and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on December 03, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “6 Stocks To Watch For December 17, 2018 – Benzinga” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Hitachi to Acquire ABB Ltd’s (ABB) Power Grids Business at $11B Valuation – StreetInsider.com” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Does ABB’s 4% Dividend Yield Make It a Stock to Buy Now? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Wellington Shields & Company, which manages about $217.08M and $184.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 27,838 shares to 14,266 shares, valued at $1.97 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 69,202 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,304 shares, and cut its stake in W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC).

Among 16 analysts covering ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB), 8 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. ABB Ltd had 41 analyst reports since August 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy” on Friday, March 24. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $21 target in Thursday, April 21 report. The stock of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) earned “Sell” rating by Jefferies on Monday, November 27. As per Tuesday, May 23, the company rating was downgraded by BNP Paribas. Robert W. Baird upgraded the shares of ABB in report on Monday, December 12 to “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, June 13 by Jefferies. Jefferies upgraded ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) on Wednesday, July 11 to “Hold” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) on Friday, April 28 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, January 17 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was upgraded by BNP Paribas on Thursday, September 1 to “Outperform”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.31, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 22 investors sold OMCL shares while 90 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 38.96 million shares or 2.10% less from 39.79 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Oak Ridge Investments Ltd Company reported 1.89% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 5,731 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Teton holds 62,677 shares. Millrace Asset stated it has 33,875 shares. Ameriprise Fincl has 0.01% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Ubs Asset Americas owns 26,515 shares. Hanseatic Management Services reported 30 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Stephens Inc Ar reported 7,746 shares. Sei Investments invested in 0% or 2,959 shares. First Republic Invest Mngmt Incorporated reported 0% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Arrowmark Colorado Hldgs Ltd Llc has 619,176 shares. Redmond Asset Lc invested in 0.44% or 15,749 shares. Juncture Wealth Strategies Lc invested in 19,064 shares or 0.72% of the stock. 231,361 were reported by Retail Bank Of America De.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc, which manages about $3.55B and $1.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraft Heinz Company by 6,441 shares to 82,932 shares, valued at $4.57 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Micron Technology Inc Com (NASDAQ:MU) by 31,445 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 229,485 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA).

Among 11 analysts covering Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Omnicell had 35 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Craig Hallum upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Friday, July 27 report. The company was maintained on Monday, June 12 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, October 30 by Craig Hallum. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Thursday, October 26. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Thursday, October 19 with “Buy”. Benchmark maintained it with “Buy” rating and $55 target in Tuesday, December 6 report. The stock of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) earned “Buy” rating by Sidoti on Monday, September 28. The firm has “Neutral” rating by PiperJaffray given on Friday, February 2. The stock of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 28 by Oppenheimer. The stock of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) earned “Hold” rating by Craig Hallum on Friday, February 2.