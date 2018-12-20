Northeast Investment Management decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co (WFC) by 61.78% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Investment Management sold 39,849 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,652 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.30 million, down from 64,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Investment Management who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $218.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $46.45. About 19.92 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.79% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.79% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 19/04/2018 – WFC: Hearing the CFPB’s $1 billion fine against Wells Fargo might be announced as soon as Friday, per sources… – ! $WFC; 30/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Ingevity Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $153 FROM $138; 21/03/2018 – No Barriers Warriors, Wells Fargo Seek Veterans with Disabilities for their 2018 Expedition; 02/05/2018 – Stryker Brings The Mobility Zone® And Joint Health Education To The Wells Fargo Championship; 22/05/2018 – Berkshire Hills Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Sensata Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 19/04/2018 – Teacher Union Cuts Wells Fargo Mortgage Program Over Gun Ties — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – IGNORE: WELLS FARGO 1Q RESULTS ADJUSTEMENT PREVIOUSLY REPORTED

Glenview State Bank Trust increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB) by 46.62% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview State Bank Trust bought 10,045 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,593 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.93M, up from 21,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $36.77. About 13.28 million shares traded or 13.31% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 32.38% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.38% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES NORTH AMERICA FRACK PRICING RANGE BOUND; 12/04/2018 – RUSSIAN WATCHDOG: TALKS ONGOING W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EDCL DEAL; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS AIMS TO EMERGE FROM CHAPTER 11 BANKRUPTCY AT END-JUNE, EARLY JULY VS PVS PLANS OF EARLY AUGUST; 16/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 16; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SLB.N SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS – CONF CALL; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS SOME TIGHTNESS IN SHALE SUPPLY CHAIN, INCLUDING SAND, BUT DRILLING ACTIVITIES ARE PICKING UP; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: CRUDE-MARKET CRASH HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON COMPANY; 28/04/2018 – Schlumberger Gets Approval to Buy Into Russia’s Biggest Driller; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SEES GROWTH IN INVESTMENTS GLOBALLY, WHICH IS RESTORING OPTIMISM

Among 39 analysts covering Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC), 18 have Buy rating, 7 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive. Wells Fargo & Company had 158 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup downgraded Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) on Monday, February 5 to “Hold” rating. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, September 21 by JP Morgan. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 16. The stock has “Hold” rating by Susquehanna on Friday, April 13. Nomura maintained Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) rating on Monday, April 25. Nomura has “Buy” rating and $58 target. The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) earned “Outperform” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Wednesday, April 5. As per Friday, December 7, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The rating was upgraded by Susquehanna on Wednesday, January 20 to “Positive”. As per Monday, November 13, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Friday, November 18 by BMO Capital Markets.

Northeast Investment Management, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 28,114 shares to 34,111 shares, valued at $2.69M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 4,867 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,218 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on January, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 22.68% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.97 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.60B for 9.76 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.31% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.78 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 0.72 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 55 investors sold WFC shares while 664 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 432 raised stakes. 3.46 billion shares or 3.93% less from 3.60 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Greenleaf Tru holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 62,131 shares. Kistler accumulated 0.18% or 8,403 shares. Basswood Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 1.25M shares. Pinnacle Assoc Limited reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Amica Pension Fund Board Of Trustees holds 138,741 shares. 300,377 were accumulated by Cardinal Capital Mgmt. Cobblestone Advsrs Limited Liability New York stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Sanders Cap Ltd Llc reported 15.64M shares. Pittenger & Anderson invested in 0.06% or 13,300 shares. First Bancshares Of Omaha invested in 0.75% or 255,822 shares. Bancshares has invested 0.26% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Pennsylvania-based Orrstown Inc has invested 0.02% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Hodges Capital Management holds 0.1% or 26,933 shares. Public Sector Pension Investment Board invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Whittier Of Nevada invested 1.18% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wells Fargo: Value And Longevity – Seeking Alpha” on May 21, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “2 Big-Bank Stocks We’re Watching Right Now – The Motley Fool” published on December 12, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “SunTrust adds ATMs to Atlanta airport as official bank – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Wells Fargo: Altria Stock Is Extremely Cheap – Yahoo Finance” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “4 Reasons to Sell Facebook Stock Near the Lows – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Since August 7, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $5.87 million activity.

Glenview State Bank Trust, which manages about $229.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 6,205 shares to 42,953 shares, valued at $3.13 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 3,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,418 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since September 6, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $2.91 million activity. MARKS MICHAEL E bought 8,000 shares worth $482,480.

Among 40 analysts covering Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB), 31 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Schlumberger Limited. had 162 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of SLB in report on Thursday, July 20 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by SunTrust on Wednesday, January 18. Jefferies maintained Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) rating on Wednesday, April 4. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $8500 target. Citigroup upgraded Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) on Thursday, September 3 to “Buy” rating. As per Friday, October 20, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 3 by SunTrust. Guggenheim upgraded Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) on Tuesday, May 10 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy” on Monday, January 22. Barclays Capital maintained Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) rating on Monday, January 25. Barclays Capital has “Equal Weight” rating and $74.0 target. As per Tuesday, July 19, the company rating was upgraded by Societe Generale.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 62 investors sold SLB shares while 512 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 446 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.46% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ccm Investment Advisers Ltd Company owns 0.84% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 75,013 shares. Stadion Money Mgmt Limited holds 0.04% or 16,423 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Inc accumulated 0.13% or 571,658 shares. Private Harbour Invest Management And Counsel Limited Liability Company invested in 18,804 shares. Renaissance Inv Gp Limited Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 5,975 shares. Salient Tru Com Lta owns 1.42% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 208,885 shares. King Luther Mngmt Corporation reported 727,979 shares. America First Investment Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 196,547 shares or 3.78% of their US portfolio. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag reported 6.29M shares. Bluecrest Capital Management Limited accumulated 0.06% or 38,082 shares. Burke Herbert Fincl Bank Comm invested 0.22% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 229,916 are owned by Ing Groep Nv. Profund Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Marathon Asset Management Llp owns 977,192 shares or 0.82% of their US portfolio. Fiduciary Inc Wi stated it has 3.45% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Encana, Schlumberger Drop into Fridayâ€™s 52-Week Low Club – 24/7 Wall St.” on November 30, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP), Schlumberger N.V. (NYSE:SLB) – Keeping It Close At Peloton Technologies With ‘Advanced Cruise Control’ – Benzinga” published on December 10, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “New Research Coverage Highlights G1 THERAPEUTICS, Schlumberger, Adient, Camping World, Nutanix, and CNH Industrial NV â€” Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018 – GlobeNewswire” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Dividend Stocks With Yields Over 4% – The Motley Fool” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why Does Schlumberger’s Share Price Slump Below Crisis Levels? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 17, 2018.