Cullen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) by 28.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc sold 45,252 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 115,620 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.80M, down from 160,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vermilion Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.79% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $21.4. About 838,400 shares traded or 117.06% up from the average. Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) has declined 29.48% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VET News: 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY – BOARD OF CO, SPARTAN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED ARRANGEMENT, RECOMMENDED THAT SPARTAN SHAREHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOUR OF ARRANGEMENT; 28/05/2018 – Vermilion Energy Maintains Roughly Same Unused Credit Capacity as Before Acquisition; 16/04/2018 – MOODY’S: VERMILION PURCHASE OF SPARTAN IS CREDIT POSITIVE; 13/04/2018 VERMILION ENERGY INC VET.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$50 FROM C$47; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC – ARRANGEMENT INCLUDES A RECIPROCAL BREAK FEE OF $40 MLN; 16/04/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY CORP – PRO FORMA ARRANGEMENT, VERMILION IS EXPECTED TO HAVE AN ALL-IN PAYOUT RATIO OF <90% AND A DECLINE RATE OF <19% IN 2018; 16/04/2018 - Vermilion/Spartan Deal Represents 5% Premium to Spartan's Closing Price Friday; 28/05/2018 - Vermilion Energy: Credit Facility Extended to May 31, 2022; 27/04/2018 - Vermilion Energy Inc. Reports Voting Results of Election of Directors; 16/04/2018 - VERMILION ENERGY INC - AS A RESULT OF DEAL,CO REVISING 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE TO A RANGE OF 86,000 TO 90,000 BOE/D

Lincluden Management Ltd decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) by 6.42% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincluden Management Ltd sold 12,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 188,610 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.91M, down from 201,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $45.67. About 34.29M shares traded or 46.12% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.79% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.79% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 29/03/2018 – WELLS FARGO NAMES PERRY HILZENDEGER TO LEAD HOME LENDING RETAIL; 14/03/2018 – Bitcoin’s sharp decline is not indicative of the market, says Wells Fargo Securities; 19/04/2018 – Common Sense: Punishing Wells Fargo: Just Desserts, or Beating a Dead Horse?; 22/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – STEVE ELLIS, HEAD OF INNOVATION GROUP, WILL RETIRE; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Rosy Results May Wilt in Weeks as Settlement Looms; 12/04/2018 – Triton Internat/Bermuda at Wells Fargo Conference May 8; 19/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Close to Settling Risk Management Claims With Regulators; 20/04/2018 – TucsonNewsNow: BREAKING: Wells Fargo to pay $1B for mortgage, auto lending abuses; 11/04/2018 – Proposal would Apply to JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs and other ‘GSIBs’; 03/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Voxx

Lincluden Management Ltd, which manages about $1.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Granite Real Estate Invt Tr by 18,605 shares to 146,125 shares, valued at $6.19 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vodafone Group Plc by 161,370 shares in the quarter, for a total of 252,108 shares, and has risen its stake in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on January, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 22.68% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.97 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.60B for 9.59 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.31% EPS growth.

Analysts await Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, up 487.50% or $0.39 from last year’s $0.08 per share. VET’s profit will be $72.13 million for 11.38 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual earnings per share reported by Vermilion Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.03% EPS growth.

Cullen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.87B and $2.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Siemens Ag (SMAWF) by 2,850 shares to 58,660 shares, valued at $7.51 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. by 114,965 shares in the quarter, for a total of 715,110 shares, and has risen its stake in Imperial Brands Plc (ITYBF).

