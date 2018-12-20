Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OMED) had an increase of 0.48% in short interest. OMED’s SI was 332,900 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 0.48% from 331,300 shares previously. With 104,300 avg volume, 3 days are for Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OMED)’s short sellers to cover OMED’s short positions. The SI to Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Inc’s float is 1.56%. The stock decreased 1.84% or $0.012 during the last trading session, reaching $0.639. About 96,211 shares traded. OncoMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMED) has declined 81.29% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.29% the S&P500. Some Historical OMED News: 19/03/2018 – OncoMed Announces Appointment of John Lewicki, PhD, as President, Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors; 14/05/2018 – OncoMed Pharmaceuticals: Assessing The Prospect Of A Potential Robust Winner; 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Phase 2a Combination Study of RX-3117 and Abraxane® in First-line Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Patients Advances to Second Stage; 08/05/2018 – ONCOMED PHARMACEUTICALS – ESTIMATES 2018 OPERATING CASH BURN TO BE APPROXIMATELY $55 MLN, BEFORE CONSIDERING POTENTIAL MILESTONE OR OPT-IN PAYMENTS; 08/03/2018 – OncoMed Pharmaceuticals 4Q Rev $20.6M; 19/03/2018 – OncoMed Names John Lewicki Pres, CEO and a Member of the Bd of Directors; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to; 09/04/2018 – OncoMed to Present Multiple Preclinical Abstracts Related to Immuno-Oncology Programs at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 19/03/2018 – ONCOMED PHARMACEUTICALS INC – APPOINTMENT OF JOHN LEWICKI AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF ONCOMED, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 08/03/2018 – ONCOMED PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ESTIMATES 2018 OPER CASH BURN TO BE ABOUT $55 MLN, BEFORE CONSIDERING POTENTIAL MILESTONES/OPT-INS – SEC FILING

OncoMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. discovers and develops cancer stem cell and immuno-oncology therapeutics. The company has market cap of $24.69 million. The companyÂ’s product candidates and preclinical programs include demcizumab (anti-DLL4, OMP-21M18), a humanized monoclonal antibody, in Phase II trial for pancreatic cancer, a randomized Phase II trial in non-small cell lung cancer, and a Phase Ib trial for solid tumor; tarextumab (anti-Notch2/3, OMP-59R5) that targets the Notch2 and Notch3 receptors, which is in Phase II clinical trial for small cell lung cancer; vantictumab (anti-Fzd, OMP-18R5) in two Phase Ib clinical trials for breast and pancreatic cancer; ipafricept (Fzd8-Fc, OMP-54F28), a fusion protein based on Frizzled8 receptor, which is in two Phase Ib clinical trials for ovarian and pancreatic cancer; and navicixizumab (anti-DLL4/VEGF Bispecific, OMP-305B83), a monoclonal antibody that targets DLL4 and vascular endothelial growth factor, which is in Phase Ia single-agent clinical trial for solid tumors, and two Phase Ib clinical trial for ovarian and metastatic colorectal cancer. It has a 4.15 P/E ratio. It is also developing anti-RSPO3 (OMP-131R10), a monoclonal antibody, in Phase Ia/b clinical trial for solid tumor and metastatic colorectal cancer; brontictuzumab (anti-Notch1, OMP-52M51) targeting the Notch1 receptor, in Phase Ib clinical trial for colorectal cancer; anti-tigit (OMP-313M32), a T-cell immunoglobulin and ITIM domain protein, in Phase I clinical trial for tumor; and GITRL-Fc trimer (OMP-336B11), a preclinical product candidate targeting glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor receptor and its ligand.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.17, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 14 investors sold OncoMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 9 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 17.31 million shares or 2.85% less from 17.82 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Blackrock reported 241,203 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northern owns 0% invested in OncoMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMED) for 59,448 shares. Panagora Asset holds 25,298 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kazazian Asset Limited holds 31,475 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Geode Limited Liability invested in 127,480 shares or 0% of the stock. Vanguard Gp Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.01M shares. Susquehanna Intll Gru Limited Liability Partnership owns 51,747 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Endurant Capital Management Limited Partnership invested in 219,114 shares. Spark Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 95,700 shares. 4.04 million are owned by Bvf Il. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 38,000 shares. Plante Moran Financial Lc holds 380 shares. 94,241 were reported by Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp. State Street reported 31,447 shares stake. 28,644 were accumulated by Wells Fargo And Mn.

More notable recent OncoMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMED) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Proposed Combination of Mereo BioPharma and OncoMed Pharmaceuticals – GlobeNewswire” on December 05, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “ConAgra Foods, Inc. (NYSE:CAG), OncoMed (NASDAQ:OMED) – IPOs, M&A, and Dividends: Taking A Look At Year-End News Catalysts – Benzinga” published on December 14, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 6, 2018 – Benzinga” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about OncoMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMED) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Nod For Roche, Bristol-Myers Hikes Dividend, 2 Biotechs To Debut – Yahoo! Finance News” published on December 07, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Daily Biotech Pulse: Axovant In-Licenses 2 Gene Therapies, Agile To Undertake Additional Study Of Contraceptive Patch – Benzinga” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

Since October 9, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 10 selling transactions for $28,990 activity. The insider Hager Alicia J. sold $3,589. The insider Gurney Austin sold 1,156 shares worth $2,324. $3,589 worth of stock was sold by Stagg Robert on Tuesday, October 9. Another trade for 927 shares valued at $1,873 was made by Li Yvonne on Wednesday, October 10. Lewicki John A. sold $4,888 worth of stock or 2,296 shares.

