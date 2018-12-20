Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc increased Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) stake by 6.2% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc acquired 482,825 shares as Hanesbrands Inc (HBI)’s stock declined 15.87%. The Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc holds 8.27M shares with $152.33M value, up from 7.78 million last quarter. Hanesbrands Inc now has $4.37B valuation. The stock decreased 5.09% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $12.12. About 10.16 million shares traded or 72.90% up from the average. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 27.36% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.36% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 24/04/2018 – IFABRIC – RENEWAL OF ITS KEY MAIDENFORM LICENSE AND DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH MFB INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS S.A.R.L., A UNIT OF HANESBRANDS INC; 12/04/2018 – Hanes Invites Men Everywhere to #VouchForThePouch with New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Backs 2018 Sales $6.72B-$6.82B; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands 1Q EPS 22c; 25/04/2018 – HanesBrands and National Park Foundation Launch Exclusive New Apparel Collection During National Park Week; 01/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 44C TO 46C, EST. 47C; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Sees 2Q Adj EPS 44c-Adj EPS 46c; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Backs 2018 EPS $1.54-EPS $1.62; 25/04/2018 – Hanesbrands Partners With National Park Service for Five-Year Deal; 02/04/2018 – HanesBrands Earns Ninth Consecutive U.S. EPA Energy Star Partner of the Year Award for Environmental Excellence

West Coast Financial Llc increased Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) stake by 38.31% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. West Coast Financial Llc acquired 2,806 shares as Costco Whsl Corp New (COST)’s stock declined 8.44%. The West Coast Financial Llc holds 10,130 shares with $2.38 million value, up from 7,324 last quarter. Costco Whsl Corp New now has $88.73 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $201.41. About 12 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 19.58% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.5%, EST. UP 6.2%; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Sales $12.92 Billion, Up 10.9%; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO MARCH U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 6.7%, EST. UP 4.6%; 24/04/2018 – Costco Raises Quarter Dividend to 57c Vs. 50c; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco; 09/04/2018 – Boxed, the Costco for millennials, is launching a free-shipping membership program – and it has one big advantage over Amazon Prime; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – NET SALES OF $12.92 BLN FOR MONTH OF MARCH, FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 10.9 PERCENT FROM LAST YEAR; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.9%, EST. UP 6.60%; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q Rev $32.99B; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports April Sales Results

Among 9 analysts covering Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 22% are positive. Hanesbrands had 12 analyst reports since June 21, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, December 3. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Friday, November 2. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 2 by Bank of America. Macquarie Research maintained Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) on Thursday, August 23 with “Neutral” rating. Credit Suisse maintained Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) on Thursday, August 2 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, August 2 by Barclays Capital. Nomura maintained Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) rating on Friday, November 2. Nomura has “Neutral” rating and $17 target. The stock of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) earned “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Thursday, August 16. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, November 2 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Wednesday, October 17.

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc decreased Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) stake by 44,143 shares to 396,900 valued at $21.72M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Cbs Corp New (Call) (NYSE:CBS) stake by 25,000 shares and now owns 50,000 shares. Liveperson Inc (NASDAQ:LPSN) was reduced too.

More notable recent Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Hanesbrands’ Declining Moat – Seeking Alpha” on December 09, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Is Hanesbrands A Value Stock? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 04, 2018, Fool.com published: “Hanesbrands’ Champion Brand Is Killing It – The Motley Fool” on December 15, 2018. More interesting news about Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Kinder Morgan, Devon Energy And More – Yahoo! Finance News” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Dividend Stocks With Yields Over 3% – The Motley Fool” with publication date: November 30, 2018.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 4 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $231,549 activity. 20,000 shares were bought by NELSON RONALD L, worth $296,600. Hytinen Barry bought $147,340 worth of stock. $203,594 worth of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) was sold by Mathews Jessica Tuchman. 6,500 shares were bought by Evans Gerald, worth $97,370. JOHNSON JOIA M sold 20,000 shares worth $330,322. $602,711 worth of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) was sold by Upchurch W Howard Jr on Wednesday, December 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 0.8 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 60 investors sold HBI shares while 180 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 351.16 million shares or 1.42% less from 356.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Amica Retiree Tru stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Provise Management Group Ltd reported 0.7% stake. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% or 33,100 shares in its portfolio. Clark Estates stated it has 375,000 shares or 1.04% of all its holdings. Ledyard Bancorporation accumulated 38,162 shares. Princeton Port Strategies Group Ltd Company holds 0.05% or 10,160 shares in its portfolio. Parnassus Invests Ca holds 1.2% or 17.06M shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd Co has invested 0.1% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Epoch Investment Partners holds 9.71M shares. Fil Ltd has invested 0.27% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Aperio Group Inc, a California-based fund reported 91,965 shares. Raymond James Assocs, a Florida-based fund reported 1.29 million shares. Ls Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 19,748 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Livingston Group Asset (Operating As Southport Capital Management) reported 54,725 shares. Cambridge Inv Research Advsr, a Iowa-based fund reported 131,842 shares.

Investors sentiment is 1.11 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is the same, as 34 investors sold COST shares while 432 reduced holdings. only 136 funds opened positions while 383 raised stakes. 298.17 million shares or 2.49% less from 305.79 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Massachusetts Financial Svcs Ma holds 2.64M shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.28% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Tompkins Corp invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). State Street Corp reported 0.31% stake. Hanson Mcclain Inc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Acg Wealth accumulated 20,569 shares. Pacific Global Management, California-based fund reported 10,834 shares. Mairs And Inc invested in 0.01% or 3,522 shares. West Coast Financial Ltd Liability Co holds 0.55% or 10,130 shares. Peoples Serv accumulated 230 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Manchester Mgmt Llc owns 3,326 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Conestoga Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 2,435 shares. Guardian Life Ins Company Of America invested in 0.05% or 1,237 shares. Hallmark Cap Management Inc has 1,165 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. B Riley Wealth Mgmt reported 0.17% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).

Among 9 analysts covering Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Costco Wholesale had 15 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, July 12, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, July 23 by Citigroup. On Monday, September 17 the stock rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital to “Equal-Weight”. On Tuesday, July 17 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, October 5. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, October 5 with “Buy”. Deutsche Bank maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) rating on Friday, October 5. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $223 target. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, September 10 by Raymond James. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $255 target in Monday, September 17 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $260 target in Monday, September 10 report.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 insider sales for $18.46 million activity. $3.29M worth of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) shares were sold by Murphy James P.. On Thursday, October 25 LAZARUS FRANZ E sold $5.22 million worth of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 23,000 shares. The insider Vachris Roland Michael sold 6,600 shares worth $1.49 million. $707,430 worth of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) shares were sold by MEISENBACH JOHN W. Shares for $458,976 were sold by LIBENSON RICHARD M on Monday, October 22. 22,500 shares valued at $5.03M were sold by JELINEK W CRAIG on Monday, October 29. GALANTI RICHARD A also sold $945,940 worth of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) on Tuesday, October 30.

West Coast Financial Llc decreased Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) stake by 18,342 shares to 58,833 valued at $13.10M in 2018Q3. It also reduced International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) stake by 26,905 shares and now owns 3,143 shares. Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) was reduced too.

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Will Fidelity Win the Cost War With Vanguard? – Nasdaq” on December 19, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Costco’s (COST) Q1 Earnings Miss Estimates, Sales Surpass – Nasdaq” published on December 14, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s What to Expect from Costco (COST) Earnings Thursday – Nasdaq” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Azrieli to build Israel’s tallest building at 2.5 bln shekel cost – Nasdaq” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Can Signet’s (SIG) Savings Plans Help Keep Costs in Check? – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 19, 2018.