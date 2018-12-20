Western Digital (WDC) Analysts See $1.30 EPS; Shorts at SOMPO HLDGS ORDINARY SHARES (NHOLF) Raised By 18.79%

SOMPO HLDGS INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:NHOLF) had an increase of 18.79% in short interest. NHOLF’s SI was 880,500 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 18.79% from 741,200 shares previously. With 300 avg volume, 2935 days are for SOMPO HLDGS INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:NHOLF)’s short sellers to cover NHOLF’s short positions. It closed at $42.95 lastly. It is down 0.00% since December 20, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) to report $1.30 EPS on January, 24.They anticipate $2.32 EPS change or 64.09% from last quarter’s $3.62 EPS. WDC’s profit would be $376.25 million giving it 7.03 P/E if the $1.30 EPS is correct. After having $2.78 EPS previously, Western Digital Corporation’s analysts see -53.24% EPS growth. The stock decreased 5.53% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $36.58. About 7.95M shares traded or 32.80% up from the average. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 46.83% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.83% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors Buys New 1% Position in Western Digital; 15/05/2018 – Western Digital Targets At Least 50% of Repurchases for Rest of Current Fiscal Quarter; 14/03/2018 – Western Digital Rises for 10 Days; Longest Rally in 13.5 Years; 05/03/2018 MFS Technology Adds TE Connectivity, Exits Western Digital; 10/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 23/04/2018 – Western Digital Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL 3Q NET REV. $5.0B, EST. $4.93B; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Net $61M; 09/03/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL TO INVEST 500B YEN IN TOSHIBA CHIP JV: NIKKEI; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Adj EPS $3.63

Western Digital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, makes, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $10.59 billion. It offers performance hard disk drives that are used in enterprise servers, data analysis, and other enterprise applications; capacity HDDs and drive configurations for use in data storage systems and tiered storage models; and enterprise solid state drives (SSDs), including NAND-flash SSDs and software solutions that are designed to enhance the performance in various enterprise workload environments. It has a 22.2 P/E ratio. The firm also provides system solutions that offer petabyte scalable capacity; data storage platforms and systems; datacenter software and systems; and HDDs and SSDs for desktop and notebook PCs, gaming consoles, security surveillance systems, and set top boxes.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.15, from 1.25 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 93 investors sold Western Digital Corporation shares while 169 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 235.05 million shares or 0.29% more from 234.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Huntington National Bank & Trust has 0% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). New York-based Alliancebernstein L P has invested 0.02% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Exane Derivatives, France-based fund reported 51,844 shares. 525,400 were reported by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mngmt. Davenport Com Ltd Liability Corp reported 3,829 shares stake. Moreover, Trustmark National Bank & Trust Trust Department has 0.04% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 10,729 shares. Columbia Asset Mngmt invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Hartford Invest Mngmt Co has 51,123 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Board owns 726,270 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Dorsey And Whitney Company Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.04% or 4,182 shares. Gyroscope Capital Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability owns 113,933 shares for 2.62% of their portfolio. Franklin Resource holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 3.86 million shares. Oarsman Cap Inc invested in 0.89% or 37,798 shares. Korea-based Mirae Asset Global Invests Limited has invested 0.01% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Prudential stated it has 0.07% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC).

Among 16 analysts covering Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Western Digital had 20 analyst reports since July 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, November 20 by Susquehanna. Evercore downgraded the shares of WDC in report on Tuesday, September 4 to “In-Line” rating. The stock of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, October 26 by JP Morgan. The stock of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) earned “Hold” rating by Loop Capital on Monday, October 29. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, October 26 by Longbow. Bank of America maintained Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) rating on Friday, July 27. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $110 target. As per Friday, July 27, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock has “Hold” rating by Craig Hallum on Friday, October 26. As per Friday, July 27, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. As per Friday, July 27, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan.

Since July 30, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $1.85 million activity. MASSENGILL MATTHEW E sold $80,148 worth of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) on Friday, November 2. $1.77M worth of stock was sold by LONG MARK P on Monday, July 30.

Sompo Holdings, Inc. provides property and casualty insurance, life insurance, and financial and other services in Japan and internationally. The company has market cap of $11.69 billion. The firm underwrites various P&C insurance products, including fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, and other insurance products; and life insurance products comprising individual and group insurance and annuities. It has a 11.18 P/E ratio. It also offers asset management and defined contribution pension fund management services; roadside assistance services; and nursing care services, as well as home remodeling services.