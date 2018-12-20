First Manhattan Company decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 8.5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Manhattan Company sold 16,904 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 181,855 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.18M, down from 198,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Manhattan Company who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $61.52. About 963,633 shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has declined 13.20% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Aims for 100 % Recyclability of Plastics in Packaging Across All Its Pdt Categories by 2025; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s sales disappoint on tepid Latin America demand; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE CHAIRMAN; 25/05/2018 – Hartford HLS Cuts Colgate-Palmolive; 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen as Chief Fincl Officer and Dennis Hickey as Vice Chmn; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Single-Digit Organic Sales Growth in 2018; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer By Baker Mills LLC; 16/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA INTERIM DIV/SHR 11 RUPEES; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer By Baker Mills LLC

Intrepid Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Western Un Co Com (WU) by 3.2% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc bought 22,898 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 738,177 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.07 million, up from 715,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Western Un Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $17.27. About 843,086 shares traded. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has declined 6.25% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.25% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees FY EPS $1.81-EPS $1.91; 21/05/2018 – Western Union Business Solutions Launches International Business Development Program with United Bankers’ Bank; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR: Outlook Reflects Expectation Western Union Will Be Able to Manage Through Any Further Compliance Matters While Maintaining It Preeminent Market Position; 01/05/2018 – Western Union 1Q Net $213.6M; 01/05/2018 – WESTERN UNION 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.36B; 17/04/2018 – S&P REVISES WESTERN UNION CO. (THE) OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 01/05/2018 – Western Union 1Q EPS 46c; 07/05/2018 – Western Union Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 20/04/2018 – The Western Union Foundation Continues its Commitment to Supporting Education with Global WU Scholars Program; 14/05/2018 – Western Union Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on January, 25. They expect $0.73 EPS, down 2.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.75 per share. CL’s profit will be $633.16M for 21.07 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.39% EPS growth.

First Manhattan Company, which manages about $20.51 billion and $18.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Admiral F (VIOV) by 6,857 shares to 58,777 shares, valued at $8.46 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) by 14,295 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,495 shares, and has risen its stake in Ingredion Incorprtd (NYSE:INGR).

More recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Colgate-Palmolive: Take Profits Now – Seeking Alpha” on December 10, 2018. Also Investorplace.com published the news titled: “Itâ€™s Too Late to Sell Alphabet Stock Now – Investorplace.com” on November 26, 2018. Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Donâ€™t Buy the Headlines or Clorox Stock at All Right Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: November 30, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Since July 16, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $12.09 million activity. 462 shares were sold by Shotts Philip G., worth $30,978. 11,334 Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) shares with value of $737,863 were sold by Deoras Mukul. HICKEY DENNIS J had sold 120,000 shares worth $7.89 million. On Monday, August 13 MOISON FRANCK J sold $978,572 worth of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) or 15,000 shares. On Tuesday, September 11 JAKOBSEN HENNING I sold $68,060 worth of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) or 1,015 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.01, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 37 investors sold CL shares while 441 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 607.72 million shares or 0.75% less from 612.32 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa holds 0.72% or 10,211 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 54,400 shares. Alphamark Advsrs Ltd accumulated 1,669 shares. Wealthfront has invested 0.02% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). New York-based Wellington Shields has invested 0.04% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Hillsdale holds 50 shares. Chevy Chase accumulated 736,671 shares. 31,906 were accumulated by Bahl And Gaynor. Blb&B Advsr Limited Co owns 0.14% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 16,928 shares. Oppenheimer Communications Incorporated has invested 0.1% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Profund Advsr Limited Co holds 0.05% or 18,403 shares in its portfolio. Dorsey And Whitney Lc accumulated 6,375 shares. Pittenger & Anderson holds 0.01% or 1,549 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Financial Serv Advsr has invested 0.06% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Independent Invsts has 46,800 shares for 1.1% of their portfolio.

Among 27 analysts covering Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL), 4 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 21 Hold. Therefore 15% are positive. Colgate-Palmolive had 85 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, January 30 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, November 2 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, January 30 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, October 27 with “Hold”. Jefferies maintained Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) on Tuesday, May 30 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, July 31 by UBS. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 31 by Citigroup. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $74 target in Friday, May 26 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by BNP Paribas on Friday, July 29. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, July 29 by UBS.

Among 21 analysts covering The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU), 3 have Buy rating, 7 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. The Western Union Company had 41 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was initiated by Guggenheim with “Neutral” on Thursday, January 5. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, October 11 by Jefferies. Zacks downgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, September 1 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, August 25 by Zacks. RBC Capital Markets maintained The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) rating on Friday, June 16. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $2300 target. The rating was downgraded by Monness Crespi & Hardt to “Neutral” on Thursday, September 8. BTIG Research maintained the shares of WU in report on Tuesday, May 1 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Sell” rating by Mizuho given on Friday, October 13. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 11 by Northland Capital. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, February 14 by Mizuho.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.27, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 29 investors sold WU shares while 158 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 454.37 million shares or 2.40% less from 465.52 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ls Invest Limited Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Tiverton Asset Lc reported 7,555 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.02% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) for 791,012 shares. 18,416 are owned by Liberty Mutual Group Asset Mgmt Inc. Pitcairn Com has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Hilltop Holdings, a Texas-based fund reported 41,040 shares. Palo Cap Incorporated owns 53,610 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Management Limited Liability invested in 0% or 210 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt stated it has 258,564 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Alps Advsrs invested in 0.32% or 2.52M shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Holding holds 0.03% or 1.63 million shares in its portfolio. Bp Public Ltd Co has invested 0.04% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). James Rech holds 125,298 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Capital Advsr Limited Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

More notable recent The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Western Union and China’s JD Digits Join Forces for Global Digital Money Movement – Business Wire” on December 14, 2018, also Business.Financialpost.com with their article: “Western Union Works with TerraPay to Expand Payout Options to Millions of Mobile Wallets – Financial Post” published on December 13, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Western Union Announces $0.19 Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “25 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on The Western Union, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Terreno Realty, UnitedHealth Group, LendingClub, and WP Carey â€” What Drives Growth in Today’s Competitive Landscape – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 04, 2018.