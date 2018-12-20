First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 11.41% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Personal Financial Services bought 6,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.14% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 63,684 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.62 million, up from 57,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Personal Financial Services who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.18% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $62.02. About 11.56M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 10.74% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 17/04/2018 – Starbucks to close all company-owned stores on the afternoon of May 29 for racial-bias education day; 30/03/2018 – Starbucks stop showcases Prince Mohammed’s charm offensive; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE CEO: STARBUCKS TRANSACTION IS `REASONABLY PRICED’; 29/03/2018 – CALIFORNIA JUDGE RULES AGAINST STARBUCKS, OTHER COFFEE COMPANIES IN CANCER WARNING LABEL LAWSUIT; 12/03/2018 – STARBUCKS ENTERS LICENSING PACT WITH SOUTHROCK; 05/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore dated UBS research alert on Starbucks Corp; 29/05/2018 – Hartford Courant: In Hartford Area, Starbucks Racial Bias Training Draws Mixed Reaction; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE ENTERS PACT FOR PERPETUAL GLOBAL LICENSE OF STARBUCKS CO; 04/05/2018 – Nestle is close to a deal with Starbucks on its grocery business; 02/05/2018 – Starbucks, Philadelphia Settle With Two Men Arrested at Cafe

Addison Capital Company decreased its stake in Western Union Company (WU) by 53.71% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addison Capital Company sold 16,162 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,932 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $266,000, down from 30,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addison Capital Company who had been investing in Western Union Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $16.95. About 2.86 million shares traded. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has declined 6.25% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.25% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees FY EPS $1.81-EPS $1.91; 10/04/2018 – Lebara hooks up with WorldRemit in money transfer pact; 30/04/2018 – Western Union Adds WeChat Capability to GlobalPay for Students; 01/05/2018 – WESTERN UNION SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.80 TO $1.90; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees 2018 GAAP Effective Tax Rate of Approximately 14%, Adjusted Tax Rate of Approximately 15%; 10/04/2018 – The Western Union Foundation Funds Local Youth Enrichment Programs with Assist from Denver Nuggets; 10/04/2018 – Western Union competitor WorldRemit is targeting its first profit next year; 23/04/2018 – DJ Western Union Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WU); 01/05/2018 – Western Union lifts guidance as online drive pays off; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR: Outlook Reflects Expectation Western Union Will Be Able to Manage Through Any Further Compliance Matters While Maintaining It Preeminent Market Position

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.03, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 78 investors sold SBUX shares while 489 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 905.08 million shares or 2.60% less from 929.26 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

First Personal Financial Services, which manages about $316.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 5,742 shares to 37,660 shares, valued at $3.32 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 41 analysts covering Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX), 24 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive.

Since August 3, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 4 sales for $15.56 million activity. ULLMAN MYRON E III had sold 99,166 shares worth $5.46M on Tuesday, September 11. BREWER ROSALIND G had bought 5,000 shares worth $270,200 on Monday, August 20.

Analysts await The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) to report earnings on February, 12. They expect $0.49 EPS, up 19.51% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.41 per share. WU’s profit will be $217.05 million for 8.65 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual EPS reported by The Western Union Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.77% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.27, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 29 investors sold WU shares while 158 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 454.37 million shares or 2.40% less from 465.52 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Among 21 analysts covering The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU), 3 have Buy rating, 7 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive.

Since June 25, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $1.25 million activity. Rhodes Sheri sold $41,369 worth of stock. The insider Williams Richard L sold 20,207 shares worth $414,244. $45,164 worth of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) was sold by Tsai Caroline on Tuesday, December 11. $158,551 worth of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) shares were sold by HOLDEN BETSY D. MILES MICHAEL had sold 8,504 shares worth $155,640.

