Etrade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 4.69% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Etrade Capital Management Llc bought 12,168 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 271,458 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.21M, up from 259,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Etrade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $193.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $43.14. About 6,292 shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 25.29% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Operating Margin Rate 29.5% – 30.5%; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Oper Cash Flow Includes $1.3 B of One-Time Foreign Taxes Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 05/04/2018 – Cisco Talos really sounding some alarm bells here. “Some of these attacks are believed to be associated with nation-state actors, such as those described in U.S. CERT’s recent alert.”; 11/04/2018 – Cisco, Researchers Develop New Security Techniques to Thwart Quantum Attacks; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Salesforce, Exits Cisco; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to IT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 13/04/2018 – FACTBOX-Russia’s list of U.S. imports that could be banned; 24/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Longtime Cisco leader to exit as customer service group restructures; 29/03/2018 – The Information: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ALJ SUPPORTED SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES CONCERNING ‘668 PATENT PENDING COMPLETION OF CISCO’S APPEALS OF DECISION

Crescent Park Management Lp decreased its stake in Wex Inc (WEX) by 19.01% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crescent Park Management Lp sold 26,781 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 114,112 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $22.91 million, down from 140,893 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crescent Park Management Lp who had been investing in Wex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $136.98. About 481,946 shares traded or 9.40% up from the average. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 18.99% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.99% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 09/03/2018 JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Pfizer, Exits AT&T, Cuts Wex; 05/04/2018 – WEX Names Anant Patel as New European Managing Director; 14/05/2018 – WEX Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – WEX 1Q EPS $1.12; 21/04/2018 – DJ WEX Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WEX); 05/04/2018 – WEX Appoints Clare Murphy as European Director of Sales; 01/05/2018 – WEX Health Survey Finds Many Americans Need Help Making Better Health Benefits Choices; 15/05/2018 – WEX Health Unveils Chatbot as a Winner in Inaugural Innovation Challenge; 10/04/2018 – WEX & MIKE ALBERT FLEET SOLUTIONS EXTEND PARTNERSHIP; 03/05/2018 – Winland Electronics Sees FY Rev $1.44B-$1.48B

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cisco Systems to report Q1 earnings November 14 – Nasdaq” on November 10, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 11/21/2018: ABIL, CMCM, ADSK, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on November 21, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Logitech (NASDAQ:LOGI) Drops Acquisition Talks With Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) – Benzinga” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Could Cisco Systems Be a Millionaire-Maker Stock? – Nasdaq” published on November 25, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Cisco, General Electric And More – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

More notable recent WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “WEX Is A Solid Growth Company, But Gasoline Prices Can Blemish The Picture – Seeking Alpha” on November 30, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “WEX Inc. (WEX) PT Lowered to $195 at Mizuho Securities; Remains Bullish – StreetInsider.com” published on December 17, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 11, 2018 – Benzinga” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Resolute Forest Products, The Goldman Sachs Group, Humana, WEX, Parker-Hannifin, and Shoe Carnival â€” Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications – GlobeNewswire” published on November 30, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Daily Graph: Exceptional Compounder FleetCor Technologies – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Analysts await WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $1.95 earnings per share, up 48.85% or $0.64 from last year’s $1.31 per share. WEX’s profit will be $84.05M for 17.56 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.02 actual earnings per share reported by WEX Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.47% negative EPS growth.

