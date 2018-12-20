Benedict Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in General Mills Inc (GIS) by 10.23% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc bought 7,799 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 84,021 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.61M, up from 76,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in General Mills Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $38.9. About 7.00M shares traded or 30.24% up from the average. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has declined 32.02% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.02% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 24/04/2018 – General Mills Completes Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 26/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF $1B IN SHRS; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: FTC Grants Early Termination of Waiting Period; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sounds Inflation Alarm for Food Industry — Heard on the Street; 24/04/2018 – BLUE BUFFALO PET/GENERAL MILLS TO BECOME EFFECTIVE TODAY:NASDAQ; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN LINE WITH LAST YEAR, WHICH IS UNCHANGED FROM PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Net $941.4M; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS CEO JEFF HARMENING SPEAKS ON CALL; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: Blue Buffalo Will Be Incorporated Into General Mills Fincl Results in Fiscal 2019; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Blue Buffalo Acquisition Remains on Track to Close in FY18 4th Quarter

Wheatland Advisors Inc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 24.76% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wheatland Advisors Inc bought 3,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.93% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 18,948 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.58M, up from 15,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wheatland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $226.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $91.05. About 8.90 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 3.25% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 17/05/2018 – MERCK INDONESIA TO SELL CONSUMER HEALTH TO PROCTER & GAMBLE; 19/04/2018 – Jeanne Whalen: SCOOP: P&G to spend $4.2 bn to buy German Merck’s consumer-health unit, which sells vitamins & other OTC items; 06/03/2018 – ShieldX Builds Recognition for Its Unmatched Multi-Cloud Security Solution in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global; 10/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises Dividend By 4% To 71.72 Cents — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – New Cascade Platinum Lets the Diswasher Be a Dish Washer; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Net $2.51B; 10/04/2018 – India Tissue & Hygiene Market 2018-2023 – Procter & Gamble Home Products Account for Around 55% of the Market Share – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY – HAS SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF ABOUT 3.4 BLN EURO; 07/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Ad agencies WPP, Publicis hit by P&G spending cut

Since June 28, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 4 selling transactions for $4.63 million activity. Shares for $604,321 were sold by MILLER HEIDI. Nudi Jonathon had sold 5,066 shares worth $225,155 on Monday, July 9. 2,450 shares were sold by Williams-Roll Jacqueline, worth $105,919. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $47,370 was made by SASTRE MARIA on Monday, August 20.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $175.27M and $223.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,487 shares to 91,130 shares, valued at $10.42M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

