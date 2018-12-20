White Elm Capital Llc increased Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) stake by 29.03% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. White Elm Capital Llc acquired 12,600 shares as Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)’s stock declined 24.09%. The White Elm Capital Llc holds 56,000 shares with $12.62 million value, up from 43,400 last quarter. Palo Alto Networks Inc now has $17.03 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $179.44. About 1.84M shares traded or 21.78% up from the average. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 25.49% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.49% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 22/05/2018 – Silverfort Announces New Threat-Based Multifactor Authentication App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 17/04/2018 – CARL ICAHN & DARWIN DEASON SAY XEROX CAN ADD ANOTHER “POTENTIALLY SIGNIFICANT” REV STREAM BY MONETIZING ITS PALO ALTO RESEARCH CENTER; 22/05/2018 – Centrify Announces App to Integrate Centrify Analytics Service with the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 22/05/2018 – AlgoSec Announces New Log Analysis and Micro-Segmentation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 22/05/2018 – Mist Announces New AI-Driven Wireless LAN for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE BAYER HEALTHCARE PHARMA, ROCHE PALO ALTO, GALENA BIOPHARMA; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aaa To Palo Alto Usd’s (CA) Go Bonds (Election of 2008), Series 2018; Outlook Stable; 14/03/2018 – In Memory of Dr. Jennifer Gonzales Shushereba, Palo Alto University’s Alumnus; 17/05/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 15/03/2018 – Uber in talks with Toyota to sell self-driving tech

Since June 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 23 sales for $92.37 million activity. $1.03 million worth of stock was sold by Klarich Lee on Tuesday, July 10. $6.29 million worth of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) was sold by Anderson Mark. Another trade for 1,979 shares valued at $402,788 was made by MERESMAN STANLEY J on Wednesday, June 27. Bonanno Kathleen also sold $99,485 worth of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) on Wednesday, August 22. The insider ZUK NIR sold 30,000 shares worth $5.32 million. $9.41M worth of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) was sold by MCLAUGHLIN MARK D on Friday, September 14.

Among 15 analysts covering Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW), 11 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Palo Alto Networks had 19 analyst reports since June 28, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) rating on Friday, September 7. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $263 target. The company was maintained on Friday, September 7 by Citigroup. BMO Capital Markets maintained Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) on Friday, November 30 with “Market Perform” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) rating on Friday, September 7. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $260 target. On Wednesday, September 5 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Friday, November 30. The stock of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) earned “Market Outperform” rating by JMP Securities on Friday, September 7. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, September 7 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Raymond James maintained Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) on Monday, November 26 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, September 7 with “Buy”.

Analysts await Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, up 9.37% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.32 per share. BDN’s profit will be $63.03 million for 9.11 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Brandywine Realty Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $2.30 billion. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It has a 26.29 P/E ratio. It provides leasing, property management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and other tenant-related services for a portfolio of office, residential, retail and mixed-use properties.

The stock decreased 3.56% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $12.75. About 2.39M shares traded or 60.48% up from the average. Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) has declined 22.29% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.29% the S&P500.