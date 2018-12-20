Whitebox Advisors Llc increased American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (AXL) stake by 69.14% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Whitebox Advisors Llc acquired 159,128 shares as American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (AXL)’s stock declined 37.30%. The Whitebox Advisors Llc holds 389,285 shares with $6.79 million value, up from 230,157 last quarter. American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In now has $1.23B valuation. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $11.04. About 2.16M shares traded. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) has declined 30.86% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.86% the S&P500. Some Historical AXL News: 26/03/2018 – American Axle Presenting at Bank of America Conference Mar 28; 22/03/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AXL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 08/05/2018 – American Axle & Manufacturing: George Thanopoulos Resigns From Board; 21/05/2018 – Fitch: American Axle’s Ratings Unaffected by Term Loan Amendment; 16/05/2018 – ANCHOR BOLT CAPITAL, LP REPORTS 6.90 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AS OF MAY 8, 2018 – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – GM Recognizes AAM for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 19/04/2018 – DJ American Axle & Manufacturing Holdi, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXL); 04/05/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC – CONFIRMED AAM’S FULL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK; 22/03/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AXL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $16; 12/03/2018 – Fitch Rates American Axle’s Proposed Notes ‘BB-‘/’RR4’

Summit Equities Inc decreased Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp Com Unit Rp Lp (MMP) stake by 2.82% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Summit Equities Inc sold 340 shares as Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp Com Unit Rp Lp (MMP)’s stock declined 13.13%. The Summit Equities Inc holds 11,738 shares with $794.90M value, down from 12,078 last quarter. Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp Com Unit Rp Lp now has $12.92 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $56.6. About 2.17M shares traded or 147.18% up from the average. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 11.47% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 17/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Participate in the 2018 MLP and Energy Infrastructure Conference; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $950 MLN IN 2018 AND $425 MLN IN 2019 TO COMPLETE ITS CURRENT SLATE OF CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES FY DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $1.08B; 30/03/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 3/30/2018; 12/04/2018 – BridgeTex crude pipeline cancels low spot rate as demand rises; 04/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Boosts Capital Spending as Projects Heat Up Along Texas Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Raises Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75c Vs. 92c; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CONCLUDES 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Adj EPS 98c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.25, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 163 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 139.35 million shares or 1.88% more from 136.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wms Ptnrs Limited holds 3,100 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Keybank National Association Oh reported 0.04% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Calamos Advsr Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 107,780 shares. Pinnacle Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Segment Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 27,479 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Endurance Wealth Mgmt Inc holds 0.21% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) or 19,402 shares. Bollard Gru Limited Company reported 462,316 shares. Baystate Wealth Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Catalyst Capital Advsr Lc invested in 34,221 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 0% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 1,000 shares. Farr Miller And Washington Ltd Dc accumulated 0.02% or 4,190 shares. Narwhal Capital Mngmt has 29,350 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. 1,364 are owned by Reilly Financial Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Gradient Invs Ltd Co has 0% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0.03% stake.

Analysts await Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 10.58% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.04 per share. MMP’s profit will be $262.43 million for 12.30 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

Summit Equities Inc increased Ishares S&P 500 Value Etf (IVE) stake by 108 shares to 2,381 valued at $275.82M in 2018Q3. It also upped Vanguard Index Fds Total Stk Mkt (VTI) stake by 7,038 shares and now owns 2.01M shares. Vanguard Index Fds Value Etf (VTV) was raised too.

Among 9 analysts covering Magellan Midstream (NYSE:MMP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 22% are positive. Magellan Midstream had 11 analyst reports since July 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, August 6. Jefferies downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) on Wednesday, July 18 to “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, August 3 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Tuesday, October 9. The stock of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, November 2. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Monday, November 5. As per Tuesday, November 6, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, July 11. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, November 2 by Citigroup.

Since September 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $3.37 million activity. 5,000 Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) shares with value of $343,467 were sold by May Douglas J. $581,368 worth of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) was sold by Korner Lisa J. The insider MEARS MICHAEL N sold 30,000 shares worth $2.07M. 5,500 shares were sold by Selvidge Jeff R, worth $377,850 on Thursday, September 20.

Since November 5, 2018, it had 15 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.71 million activity. SIMONTE MICHAEL K bought $178,200 worth of stock or 15,000 shares. 2,000 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) shares with value of $24,400 were bought by MILLER WILLIAM P II. $54,450 worth of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) shares were bought by MCCASLIN JAMES A. 2,400 shares were bought by Oal Tolga I, worth $29,280. Barnes David Eugene bought $11,760 worth of stock or 1,000 shares. 88,100 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) shares with value of $1.01M were bought by DAUCH DAVID C. The insider May Christopher John bought $61,798.

Whitebox Advisors Llc decreased Renewable Energy Group Inc (Prn) stake by 10.00 million shares to 11.20M valued at $30.56 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) stake by 61,700 shares and now owns 226,779 shares. Basic Energy Svcs Inc New was reduced too.