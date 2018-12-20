Hendershot Investments Inc increased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 21.62% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendershot Investments Inc bought 43,010 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.63% with the market. The institutional investor held 241,945 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.19M, up from 198,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $20.1. About 960,714 shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 1.86% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.86% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – CONTINUES TO MAINTAIN PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ANNUAL REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2019; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX BOOSTS DIV TO 11C FROM 10C, EST. 10C; 20/04/2018 – Gentex $GNTX and Caesarstone $CSTE and Mercury $MRCY are all the same scheme, focus on inventory and gross margins. We took a closer look into $MRCY and its inventory (and obligations) vs. NTM backlog; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX 1Q EPS 40C, EST. 40C; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – CONTINUES TO MAINTAIN PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR REVENUE, GROSS MARGIN, CAPEX, AMONG OTHERS FOR 2018; 09/03/2018 – Gentex: Targeted Total Cash Position Being Ltargeted total cash position being lowered from $700 million to $525 millionowered fro $700 million to $525 millio; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX 10% BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 21/03/2018 – Gentex at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX CORP – TARGETED SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION OF ABOUT $425 MLN FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 09/03/2018 – Gentex Targeted Share Repurchase Authorization of Approximately $425 million for Calendar Year 2018

Whitnell & Co decreased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 78.57% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitnell & Co sold 5,501 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $90,000, down from 7,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitnell & Co who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $45.97. About 1.90M shares traded. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has risen 9.03% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 22/03/2018 – Nordstrom Family Leaves Buyout Door Open, Slightly; 12/04/2018 – Nordstrom Men’s Store NYC Opens; 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom rejects founding family group’s take-private offer; 17/05/2018 – NORDSTROM INC QTRLY NET SALES $3,469 MLN VS $3,279 MLN; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Four Classes of Houston Galleria Mall Trust 2015-HGLR; 05/03/2018 – Special Committee of Nordstrom Board Announces the Receipt and Rejection of an lndicative Proposal to Acquire the Company; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom Deepens Canada Stake With Rack Rollout; 20/03/2018 – NORDSTROM BOARD TERMINATES TALKS WITH NORDSTROM FAMILY GROUP; 08/03/2018 – NORDSTROM CLOSED DEALS TO BUY BEVYUP& MESSAGEYES; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom is not ‘the everything store’ – it wants to win with high-quality brands In other words, Nordstrom doesn’t want to be Amazon

More notable recent Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nordstrom: On The Sidelines For Now – Seeking Alpha” on December 05, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stock Goes On Sale: Is Nordstrom Worth Buying? – Seeking Alpha” published on November 29, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Raytheon, S&P Global, Teledyne Technologies, Nordstrom, Charles River Laboratories International, and US Silica â€” Discovering Underlying Factors of Influence – GlobeNewswire” on December 07, 2018. More interesting news about Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Nordstrom Stock Fell 20% Last Month – Motley Fool” published on December 09, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “No, Department Stores Aren’t Facing an Inventory Glut – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 09, 2018.

Among 33 analysts covering Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN), 9 have Buy rating, 6 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 27% are positive. Nordstrom Inc. had 140 analyst reports since August 14, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $5200 target in Friday, May 18 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Brean Capital given on Friday, August 14. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, October 3 with “Hold”. Citigroup initiated the shares of JWN in report on Wednesday, October 7 with “Buy” rating. Gordon Haskett initiated it with “Accumulate” rating and $54 target in Tuesday, May 9 report. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Friday, November 16 with “Neutral”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, December 23 report. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, December 21 with “Hold”. As per Friday, May 5, the company rating was maintained by Maxim Group. The stock of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, June 19 by RBC Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment is 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is without change, as 34 investors sold JWN shares while 171 reduced holdings. only 82 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 95.92 million shares or 9.54% more from 87.57 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Whitnell And has 0.04% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). 219,810 are owned by Canada Pension Plan Inv Board. Loomis Sayles And Com LP stated it has 586 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested 0% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Raymond James & Associate accumulated 91,144 shares. Northern Trust holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 1.59 million shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Liability Corp invested in 184,836 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Moreover, Gam Ag has 0.03% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Shell Asset Mgmt Communications holds 6,975 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors accumulated 6 shares or 0% of the stock. Mason Street Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% or 16,114 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys owns 6,700 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Willis Investment Counsel accumulated 1% or 243,300 shares. White Pine Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.37% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Management Ltd Com has 0% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 175 shares.

Since June 28, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 10 sales for $32.86 million activity. SARI ROBERT had sold 53,024 shares worth $3.48M on Monday, September 10. NORDSTROM BLAKE W had sold 127,251 shares worth $7.83 million on Thursday, September 20. NORDSTROM PETER E sold $6.29M worth of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) on Monday, July 9. On Monday, September 10 the insider Deputy Christine sold $759,745. 118,161 Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) shares with value of $6.38 million were sold by NORDSTROM ERIK B. 75,800 shares were sold by Worzel Ken, worth $4.99 million.

Analysts await Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $1.47 EPS, up 22.50% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.2 per share. JWN’s profit will be $245.97M for 7.82 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by Nordstrom, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 119.40% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.09, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 34 investors sold GNTX shares while 137 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 213.83 million shares or 3.48% less from 221.53 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Natixis owns 240,233 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Virtu Limited Liability Corp holds 0% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) or 14,576 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Limited Com, Virginia-based fund reported 500,000 shares. Scharf Invests holds 2.39% or 3.20M shares. Mufg Americas Holding Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Royal Financial Bank Of Canada reported 324,146 shares. Ohio-based Bahl And Gaynor Inc has invested 0.07% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Burgundy Asset Limited holds 2.04% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 10.23 million shares. Dearborn Ptnrs Limited Liability Company, Illinois-based fund reported 12,700 shares. North Point Port Managers Corporation Oh stated it has 681,387 shares or 2.49% of all its holdings. Art Advisors Ltd reported 0.05% stake. Apg Asset Management Nv holds 0.02% or 593,700 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Company owns 218,673 shares. Natl Bank invested in 0.04% or 16,572 shares. Svcs Automobile Association invested in 0% or 41,213 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Gentex Corp had 30 analyst reports since October 20, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Susquehanna on Monday, December 19. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, July 19 by FBR Capital. As per Monday, October 22, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was downgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Neutral” on Wednesday, January 27. Craig Hallum maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, January 29 report. As per Tuesday, March 27, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital. The stock of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, October 22 by Robert W. Baird. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, January 23 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was downgraded by Craig Hallum on Monday, July 24 to “Hold”. On Monday, November 13 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Buy”.

Since September 27, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 3 insider sales for $578,762 activity. $128,999 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) was sold by Nash Kevin C on Thursday, September 27. Downing Steven R had sold 17,863 shares worth $384,498. 3,982 shares were sold by Boehm Neil, worth $85,671 on Thursday, September 27.

More notable recent Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Gentex Reports Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on October 01, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Buy And Hold Gentex For The Next Decade – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Gentex Announces Third Quarter 2018 Quarterly Cash Dividend – GlobeNewswire” on August 29, 2018. More interesting news about Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Gentex Reports First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Nasdaq:GNTX – GlobeNewswire” published on April 20, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Gentex Appoints Kathy Starkoff to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 01, 2018.