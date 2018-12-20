Whittier Trust Co decreased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont Com New (TD) by 88.07% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co sold 86,182 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,676 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $710,000, down from 97,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $49.81. About 2.34M shares traded or 54.69% up from the average. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 8.12% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.12% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 30/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: TD Bank EUR Benchmark 7Y Covered MS +10 Area; 27/03/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION U.S. HEAD BRACA BEGINS TALK AT MONTREAL EVENT; 23/04/2018 – TD Bank Group: TD Ameritrade’s 2Q Earnings to Translate Into C$131 Million Reported Equity in Net Income of Investment in TD Ameritrade for FY2Q; 01/05/2018 – 15WT: The Toronto-Dominion Bank (Covered Bonds): FRN Variable Rate Fix; 08/04/2018 – CyberStone: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Net C$2.92B; 05/03/2018 – LAUNCH: TORONTO-DOMINION OFFERS 1YR KANGAROO FRN AT 3M +35 AREA; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Common Equity Tier 1 Cap Ratio 11.8; 26/03/2018 – nCino Brings Commercial Banking Transformation to TD Bank; 27/03/2018 – TD BANK’S BRACA ENDS EVENT IN MONTREAL

Stanley-Laman Group Ltd decreased its stake in Verizon Communicatn (VZ) by 13.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd sold 6,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.67% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 41,630 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.22 million, down from 48,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd who had been investing in Verizon Communicatn for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $227.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $55.07. About 26.53 million shares traded or 45.61% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 15.57% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.57% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 18/04/2018 – CASA SYSTEMS INC – APPOINTED DANIEL S. MEAD FORMER PRESIDENT AND CEO OF VERIZON WIRELESS TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 10/05/2018 – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules will end on June 11 – FCC; 24/04/2018 – Verizon first-quarter results beat estimates; 20/04/2018 – Photo storage service SmugMug acquires Flickr; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q OPER REV. $31.8B, EST. $31.28B; 23/04/2018 – Verizon Subscriber Numbers, 5G Technology in Focus — Earnings Preview; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon The Big Four mobile carriers would become the Big Three; 03/04/2018 – European Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are TomTom International, Continental, Trimble, Bosch & Verizon Telematics – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – Verizon has “no interest” in being a traditional TV network and is “plowing money” into the development of 5G, according to CEO Lowell McAdam; 27/03/2018 – Verizon Risk Report Transforms Security Decision Making

Among 11 analysts covering TD Bank (NYSE:TD), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. TD Bank had 25 analyst reports since August 12, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, August 28 the stock rating was maintained by Scotia Capital with “Sector Perform”. RBC Capital Markets maintained The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) on Friday, August 28 with “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Sector Performer” rating on Friday, August 26 by IBC. The rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Sector Perform” on Monday, March 13. As per Monday, September 21, the company rating was downgraded by Credit Suisse. On Tuesday, November 1 the stock rating was initiated by Bank of America with “Buy”. The stock of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, September 14. On Tuesday, May 3 the stock rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse to “Outperform”. As per Monday, August 31, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Outperform” rating by National Bank Canada on Friday, September 1.

Analysts await The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $1.28 EPS, up 4.07% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.23 per share. TD’s profit will be $2.36B for 9.73 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual EPS reported by The Toronto-Dominion Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.40% EPS growth.

Whittier Trust Co, which manages about $3.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inccom (NYSE:TMO) by 35,723 shares to 44,851 shares, valued at $10.95M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Inc Cl A (NYSE:BLK) by 2,943 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,038 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishr S&P U.S. Prd Stk (PFF).

Stanley-Laman Group Ltd, which manages about $747.00M and $406.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell Automation India Inr 10.0 by 1,872 shares to 6,346 shares, valued at $1.81 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 35 analysts covering Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 20 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Verizon Communications Inc. had 95 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Moffett Nathanson to “Buy” on Tuesday, February 21. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, September 30 with “Outperform”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, June 21 by Goldman Sachs. JP Morgan upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Friday, May 11 report. The rating was upgraded by Zacks on Friday, August 14 to “Hold”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, January 24 by Bank of America. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, April 24 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, January 16 by Moffett Nathanson. RBC Capital Markets downgraded Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) rating on Wednesday, January 25. RBC Capital Markets has “Sector Perform” rating and $51 target. On Wednesday, February 28 the stock rating was upgraded by Moffett Nathanson to “Buy”.

