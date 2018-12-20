Among 6 analysts covering JC Penney Co (NYSE:JCP), 0 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. JC Penney Co had 6 analyst reports since August 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, August 16 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Underperform”. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital on Friday, August 17 with “Neutral”. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Underweight” on Thursday, August 16. The rating was downgraded by Argus Research to “Sell” on Friday, November 16. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Friday, August 17. The stock of J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP) earned “Sell” rating by Citigroup on Friday, August 17. See J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP) latest ratings:

16/11/2018 Broker: Argus Research Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Sell Downgrade

17/08/2018 Broker: FBR Capital Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $3 New Target: $2 Maintain

17/08/2018 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Hold Old Target: $3 New Target: $2 Maintain

17/08/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Sell New Rating: Sell Old Target: $2 New Target: $0.5 Maintain

16/08/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Underperform Old Target: $2 New Target: $1 Maintain

16/08/2018 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $10 Downgrade

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc decreased American Express Co (AXP) stake by 45.36% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc sold 10,121 shares as American Express Co (AXP)’s stock declined 1.40%. The Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc holds 12,190 shares with $1.30 million value, down from 22,311 last quarter. American Express Co now has $81.81 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.04% or $3 during the last trading session, reaching $95.77. About 7.09M shares traded or 88.03% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 7.31% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 16/04/2018 – American Express’ Plenti program will end on July 10 and all Plenti points will expire on that date; 02/04/2018 – American Express Co Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 18/04/2018 – American Express Consolidated Effective Tax Rate Was 22 %, Down From 32 % a Year Ago; 15/03/2018 – American Express Feb. Delinquencies and Write-Offs (Table); 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Net $1.63B; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S.SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A%OF TOTAL 1.2 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.3 PCT AT MARCH END; 08/03/2018 – Is More of the Same Enough for American Express? — Heard on the Street; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS STATEMENT REGARDING ORBITZ CYBER ATTACK; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-3; Presale Issued; 07/05/2018 – Groupon Launches Local Restaurant Deals for American Express Card Members

The stock decreased 5.88% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $1.12. About 13.32 million shares traded or 2.56% up from the average. J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP) has declined 58.41% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.41% the S&P500. Some Historical JCP News: 12/03/2018 – J C PENNEY COMPANY INC JCP.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH UNDERPERFORM RATING; $2.50 TARGET PRICE; 22/05/2018 – BREAKING: Lowe’s names JC Penney CEO Marvin Ellison as its new CEO; 16/04/2018 – JCP Issues Statement Regarding Crius Energy Trust’s Entrenching Behavior; 15/05/2018 – SABA REDUCED CSCO, RDC, JCP, AVP IN 1Q: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Two and Affirms Two Classes of CGCMT 2006-C4; 22/05/2018 – J.C. Penney Forms Committee to Conduct a Search for a CEO; 21/05/2018 – JCP INVESTMENT – SHOULD WHEELER NOT CURE FAILURE TO MAINTAIN REQUIRED ASSET COVERAGE UNDER ASSET COVERAGE PROVISION, JCP MAY PURSUE LITIGATION; 08/03/2018 – J C PENNEY COMPANY – UPSIZED & PRICED ITS PRIVATE OFFERING OF $400 MLN OF 8.625% SENIOR SECURED SECOND PRIORITY NOTES DUE 2025; 09/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS J. C. PENNEY AT ‘B+’; RATES SR. SECOND LIEN NOTES; 13/03/2018 – PHOENIX INVESTORS BUYS JCPENNEY DISTRIBUTION CENTER IN

J. C. Penney Company, Inc., through its subsidiary J. The company has market cap of $353.25 million. C. It currently has negative earnings. Penney Corporation, Inc., sells merchandise through department stores.

More notable recent J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “J.C. Penney: Stay Away – Seeking Alpha” on December 06, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “J.C. Penney: What It Needs To Survive – Seeking Alpha” published on December 10, 2018, Fool.com published: “This Won’t Be J.C. Penney’s Last Black Friday – The Motley Fool” on November 24, 2018. More interesting news about J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why J.C. Penney Is Down 60% Year to Date – The Motley Fool” published on November 25, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “J.C. Penney: Assessing Its Bankruptcy Risk – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.18, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 40 investors sold J. C. Penney Company, Inc. shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 206.25 million shares or 0.87% less from 208.06 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 776,482 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 210,291 shares. Evergreen Mngmt Limited Company holds 0% or 23,425 shares. 3,062 were accumulated by Glenmede Trust Na. Credit Suisse Ag owns 759,984 shares. 219,817 are held by Sector Pension Investment Board. Bluecrest Capital Management Limited invested in 0.01% or 146,754 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 93,277 shares. Jpmorgan Chase invested in 0% or 76,202 shares. Invsts Asset Of Georgia Ga Adv has 0.08% invested in J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP) for 70,050 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd Llc reported 0% in J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky reported 116,473 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Co has invested 0% in J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP). Price T Rowe Md holds 321,705 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Coatue Management Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP).

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AmEx -1.2% in premarket as BofAML steps to sidelines – Seeking Alpha” on December 19, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “American Express -1.0% after Buckingham downgrade – Seeking Alpha” published on November 29, 2018, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: PayPal Holdings vs. American Express – The Motley Fool” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Twst.com and their article: “American Express Company: American Express Plans Live Audio Webcast of the Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call – The Wall Street Transcript” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Financial Stocks That Are Still Too Risky for Comfort – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on January, 17. They expect $1.79 EPS, up 13.29% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.58 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.53 billion for 13.38 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.88 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.79% negative EPS growth.

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc increased Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) stake by 68,417 shares to 84,064 valued at $1.71M in 2018Q3. It also upped Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) stake by 12,695 shares and now owns 20,835 shares. Kkr & Co Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment is 0.84 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is the same, as 42 investors sold AXP shares while 446 reduced holdings. only 109 funds opened positions while 301 raised stakes. 688.76 million shares or 1.08% less from 696.30 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Chilton Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 0.97% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 110,600 shares. Moreover, Veritas Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership has 5.88% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Franklin Street Advisors Inc Nc holds 1.17% or 81,002 shares in its portfolio. Investure Ltd Liability Corporation reported 198,845 shares. Orrstown Fincl Service Inc stated it has 10,710 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund, Oregon-based fund reported 78,774 shares. Guardian Life Ins Company Of America reported 1,996 shares. Mount Vernon Associates Incorporated Md holds 2.73% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 17,371 shares. Sol Mgmt Communication invested 0.44% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Magellan Asset Mngmt Limited invested in 0% or 4,172 shares. The Colorado-based Cambiar Ltd Liability Co has invested 1.05% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Moreover, Ameritas Investment Prns Inc has 0.06% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Coastline Com invested in 12,818 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Liberty Mutual Gru Asset Management has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). 54,571 are held by Of Virginia Ltd Co.

Among 8 analysts covering American Express (NYSE:AXP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. American Express had 12 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, October 19 by Nomura. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $122 target in Monday, October 1 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $110 target in Monday, October 22 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of AXP in report on Friday, October 19 with “Equal-Weight” rating. As per Friday, July 20, the company rating was upgraded by DZ Bank. Nomura maintained it with “Buy” rating and $13000 target in Monday, November 26 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 29 by Buckingham Research. On Friday, October 19 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. The rating was upgraded by Stephens to “Overweight” on Monday, September 17. Buckingham Research downgraded American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) on Thursday, November 29 to “Neutral” rating.