Northside Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 11.3% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northside Capital Management Llc sold 72,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 569,234 shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $72.62M, down from 641,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northside Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.81% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $89.44. About 2.91M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has risen 2.00% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS HAS LOCKED IN 60 PCT OF OILFIELD SERVICE NEEDS FOR 2018; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CORPORATE M&A `NOT IN GAMEPLAN’ AT PRESENT TIME; 13/03/2018 – Something curious between EOG Resources, Inc. and the SEC (published 30-Jan). $EOG; 25/04/2018 – SSETS INCLUDE CONWY OILFIELD IN EAST IRISH SEA, STAKE IN COLUMBUS GAS PROJECT IN NORTH SEA -DOCUMENT; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CAN REDUCE DEBT, GROW DIVIDEND AT MOST OIL PRICES; 29/05/2018 – MFS Value Fund Exits Monsanto, Buys More EOG Re; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS EAGLE FORD IN TEXAS STILL HAS `SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE’; 27/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: EOG Resources expects service costs in the Permian to drop 9 percent this year. (That’s because it; 14/05/2018 – VP Donaldson Gifts 914 Of EOG Resources Inc; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS BELIEVES CORPORATE CASH FLOW WILL CONTINUE TO FUND STRONG DIVIDEND GROWTH

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 13.98% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc bought 10,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 85,142 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.86 million, up from 74,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.25% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $28.25. About 46.45 million shares traded or 17.23% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 12/04/2018 – QATAR BOND TRANCHES INCLUDE $3 BLN MATURING IN 2028, PRICED AT T PLUS 170 BASIS POINTS; 05/03/2018 – AT&T 700 MHz Memorandum Opinion and Order; 14/05/2018 – AXA Adds Aptiv, Exits Sealed Air, Cuts AT&T: 13F; 23/04/2018 – telecompetitor: EXCLUSIVE: AT&T, Verizon Outline FirstNet Interoperability Details; Rural Specifics Remain Light…; 12/04/2018 – AT&T Witness Attacks U.S. Merger Case as `Theoretically Unsound’; 20/04/2018 – Union-Tribune: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 09/05/2018 – Novartis and AT&T Spoke to Mueller’s Office About Payments to Michael Cohen; 24/04/2018 – AT&T Group Lunch Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 2; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Cautious on North Korea | Pompeo Rails Against Iran | AT&T-Time Warner Closing Arguments

Among 42 analysts covering EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), 32 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. EOG Resources had 155 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of EOG in report on Tuesday, November 20 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was upgraded by CapitalOne to “Overweight” on Wednesday, November 16. As per Monday, August 10, the company rating was upgraded by CLSA. On Thursday, December 1 the stock rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Buy”. On Thursday, July 20 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Friday, January 5 with “Buy”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) rating on Friday, August 3. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $147 target. Barclays Capital maintained EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) on Wednesday, May 10 with “Overweight” rating. As per Monday, May 9, the company rating was upgraded by Canaccord Genuity. Citigroup upgraded the shares of EOG in report on Tuesday, January 5 to “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.18, from 1.05 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 35 investors sold EOG shares while 288 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 301 raised stakes. 479.51 million shares or 0.90% less from 483.89 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Greenwood Ltd Liability Company stated it has 1.12% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Cue Fincl has 14,235 shares for 1.09% of their portfolio. Gradient Investments Limited Liability Co reported 150 shares. Patten Group has invested 0.03% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Banced Corp holds 2,459 shares. Amp Capital Invsts Limited invested in 242,025 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Bluemountain Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.01% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) or 4,813 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Com holds 82,987 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Fdx invested in 4,156 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Community Bancshares Na has 0.09% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Greenleaf Tru holds 17,627 shares. Bank & Trust holds 200 shares. Amica Mutual Insur holds 0.25% or 18,674 shares. Moreover, Oppenheimer And has 0.3% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Farmers And Merchants Invests, a Nebraska-based fund reported 224 shares.

Analysts await EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $1.61 earnings per share, up 133.33% or $0.92 from last year’s $0.69 per share. EOG’s profit will be $933.65M for 13.89 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.75 actual earnings per share reported by EOG Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 7, 2018 – Benzinga” on December 07, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Energy Stocks That Are Fueling Up – Investorplace.com” published on November 30, 2018, Fool.com published: “3 Great Income Stocks That Could Double Their Dividends – The Motley Fool” on December 16, 2018. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “4 Things Denbury Resources Wants You to Know About Its Unexpected Acquisition – Motley Fool” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “6 Reasons This Oil Stock Thinks It Makes an Excellent Investment – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 01, 2018.

Since June 28, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $755,551 activity. Shares for $209,309 were sold by CRISP CHARLES R on Tuesday, September 11. Trice David W also sold $317,203 worth of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) on Thursday, September 27.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “The Telecom Sector: JPMorgan Downgrades Verizon (NYSE:VZ), Upgrades AT&T (NYSE:T) – Benzinga” on December 03, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Key Driver For AT&T Returns In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on December 08, 2018, Fool.com published: “Why Don’t More Pot Stocks List on the NYSE or Nasdaq? – Motley Fool” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Forcing Content on Customers Only Will Hurt AT&T Stock – Investorplace.com” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Bulls & Bears Of The Week: Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), AT&T (NYSE:T), Exxon (NYSE:XOM), Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) And More – Benzinga” with publication date: December 16, 2018.

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31B and $1.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 29,375 shares to 407,214 shares, valued at $119.20 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (ACWI) by 10,362 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,968 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its down 1.31, from 2.31 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 97 investors sold T shares while 673 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 634 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.17% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 0.25% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 293,014 are held by Matrix Asset. Btim Corp has 0.03% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Martin & Inc Tn stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Gulf Intl Commercial Bank (Uk) Limited reported 0.97% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Fragasso Grp has 0.12% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 16,025 shares. 280,557 were accumulated by Burney Com. First Bank Of Omaha accumulated 254,801 shares. Dumont And Blake Invest Advsr Llc invested 0.3% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Hollencrest Capital Mngmt owns 20,363 shares. Schnieders Management Ltd Llc holds 129,608 shares or 1.79% of its portfolio. Ci holds 1.09 million shares. Schaller Invest Grp Incorporated holds 0.14% or 7,213 shares. Wealth Architects Ltd Liability stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Westport Asset Mgmt has 37,663 shares for 0.85% of their portfolio.

Among 37 analysts covering AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), 17 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive. AT&T Inc. had 101 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, March 23. As per Monday, October 2, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, October 26 by Barclays Capital. On Wednesday, July 26 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co given on Wednesday, April 27. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, August 28 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, December 11 by Citigroup. As per Friday, April 1, the company rating was downgraded by Moffet Nathanson. The rating was downgraded by Drexel Hamilton to “Hold” on Monday, October 24. Jefferies maintained AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) rating on Thursday, April 7. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $44 target.