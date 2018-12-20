Jrm Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 61.07% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc sold 54,197 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,550 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $939,000, down from 88,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $22.32. About 14.51M shares traded or 44.69% up from the average. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 15.42% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.42% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WMB CORPORATE STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENT SVP CHAD ZAMARIN COMMENTS; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s reviews Williams’ ratings for upgrade; affirms Williams Partners at Baa3, stable outlook; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: PACT TO BUY ALL PUBLIC EQUITY OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS & WILLIAMS PARTNERS STATEMENT ON FERC POLICY REVISION; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS & WILLIAMS: FERC POLICY EFFECT ON PROSPECTIVE BASIS; 23/04/2018 – Williams Partners Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – FOLLOWING CONSUMMATION OF MERGER, WILLIAMS PARTNERS WILL BECOME A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF WILLIAMS; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Places Williams Companies on Rating Watch Positive; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO: POSSIBLY EXPANDING PROCESSING PLANT IN WYOMING FOR CHK; 20/04/2018 – DJ Williams Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WMB)

Martin Currie Ltd decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 11.71% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd sold 8,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 63,313 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.36M, down from 71,713 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $68.97. About 8.43M shares traded or 7.90% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 19.65% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Nike Sales Rise, Posts Loss Citing Tax Changes; 08/05/2018 – Four more Nike executives exit after harassment allegations inquiry – NYT; 22/03/2018 – Nike’s sales in North America dropped 6 percent during the third quarter, while those in Greater China jumped 24 percent; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q N Amer Rev $3.57B; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN DECLINED 70 BASIS POINTS TO 43.8 PERCENT; 17/04/2018 – More Senior Executives to Exit Nike; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA TOTAL REVENUE $3,571 MLN VS $3,782 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 20/03/2018 – Puma sets 2022 targets to lift profits, sales; 22/03/2018 – Nike Product Revamp Helps Bring Rebound to North American Market; 04/05/2018 – PUMA SAYS IT WILL DEFEND ITSELF AGAINST NIKE’S ALLEGATIONS

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nike Earnings Preview: Truly A Growth Company? – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Stocks Anyone Can Understand – The Motley Fool” published on December 19, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Nike to open in Columbia, Maryland – Washington – Washington Business Journal” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Wedbush: Nike (NYSE:NKE) Has Upside Potential Heading Into 2019 – Benzinga” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “2 Dividend Stocks That Just Boosted Their Payouts – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 selling transactions for $28.37 million activity. $1.36M worth of stock was sold by RODGERS JOHNATHAN A on Wednesday, September 19. On Tuesday, July 17 Campion Andrew sold $317,006 worth of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 4,130 shares. Another trade for 150,000 shares valued at $11.86M was sold by SPRUNK ERIC D. 40,000 shares were sold by Krane Hilary K, worth $3.06M. Hill Elliott had sold 5,741 shares worth $448,774 on Friday, July 27.

Among 45 analysts covering Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE), 26 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 58% are positive. Nike Inc. had 268 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, September 11 by Canaccord Genuity. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of NKE in report on Thursday, March 23 with “Neutral” rating. B. Riley & Co maintained the shares of NKE in report on Friday, March 23 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Positive” rating by Susquehanna given on Monday, August 20. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 16 by Deutsche Bank. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 26 by Pivotal Research. FBR Capital maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) on Friday, June 30 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Tuesday, September 19. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Hold” rating and $57 target in Wednesday, March 23 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Wednesday, September 28.

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ryanair Hldgs Plc by 5,000 shares to 87,600 shares, valued at $8.41M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mettler Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) by 1,001 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,172 shares, and has risen its stake in Epam Sys Inc (NYSE:EPAM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 48 investors sold NKE shares while 496 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 969.47 million shares or 1.35% less from 982.71 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. New York-based Carret Asset Ltd Llc has invested 0.22% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). New England And Mgmt invested 0.48% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Moreover, Mutual Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives has 0.05% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 49,500 shares. 3.66M were reported by Royal Comml Bank Of Canada. Fairfield Bush & stated it has 0.7% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Kj Harrison & holds 12,037 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt, Ohio-based fund reported 3,137 shares. Hanson Mcclain holds 43 shares. The Netherlands-based Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has invested 0.47% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Miller Investment Mngmt Lp holds 5,530 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Sun Life Finance owns 3,522 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Duff & Phelps Investment Mngmt stated it has 13,450 shares. Forte Ltd Liability Corporation Adv holds 1.72% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 56,597 shares. Laurel Grove Capital Limited Liability Corporation owns 63,651 shares. Fiera Cap Corp stated it has 5.30 million shares.

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Williams Cos. (WMB) Receives FERC Approval for Gateway Project – StreetInsider.com” on December 13, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Williams wins FERC approval for Gateway project – Seeking Alpha” published on December 14, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Report: Cheniere ramps up feedgas deliveries to Texas LNG export terminal – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Dividend Stocks With Yields Over 4% – Motley Fool” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MLP Monthly Report: December 2018 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $274.83M and $149.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,283 shares to 82,084 shares, valued at $17.58M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 28,554 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,827 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (EEMV).

Investors sentiment increased to 3.56 in 2018 Q3. Its up 2.30, from 1.26 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 27 investors sold WMB shares while 100 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 2.12 billion shares or 205.40% more from 693.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wellington Mngmt Gru Ltd Liability Partnership owns 8,197 shares. Bp Public Limited Company has 0.08% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 93,000 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag holds 0.13% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) or 7.08 million shares. Hamlin Mngmt Ltd Com holds 3.08% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 2.89 million shares. National Bank Of Nova Scotia accumulated 809,980 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Lc owns 6.49 million shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Ingalls & Snyder Lc invested 2.3% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Moreover, Botty Limited has 0.43% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 58,831 shares. Farmers Merchants accumulated 49,865 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Augustine Asset Mngmt Inc owns 13,403 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh invested in 51,648 shares. Liberty Mutual Gru Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 33,084 shares. Moreover, Federated Pa has 0% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 14,083 shares. 2.38 million were reported by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Victory Mgmt stated it has 479,555 shares.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 5 buys, and 1 sale for $807,659 activity. Cooper Kathleen B had sold 9,760 shares worth $249,856. Dunn Micheal G. had bought 2,500 shares worth $63,842 on Friday, November 2. Zamarin Chad J. also bought $64,218 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares. Wilson Terrance Lane bought $25,750 worth of stock. The insider CREEL MICHAEL A bought 25,000 shares worth $644,283.

Analysts await The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 15.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.2 per share. WMB’s profit will be $278.42 million for 24.26 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by The Williams Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.17% negative EPS growth.

Among 24 analysts covering Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE:WMB), 18 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Williams Companies Inc. had 69 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $33 target in Friday, November 17 report. As per Monday, August 22, the company rating was maintained by Argus Research. The stock of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) earned “Market Perform” rating by Raymond James on Friday, May 6. The stock of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, January 26 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Wednesday, August 2 with “Buy”. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $27 target in Wednesday, June 8 report. The stock of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 2 by UBS. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 27 report. On Tuesday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. The stock of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) earned “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, September 26.