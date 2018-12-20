Leavell Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 6.59% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc sold 6,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.97% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 93,285 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.41 million, down from 99,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $45.54. About 37.36M shares traded or 26.68% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 9.59% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.59% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 17/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Intel unveils new threat security technology; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Flight path for U.S. drones without Amazon, DJI; 27/03/2018 – INTEL: FEMALE REPRESENTATION AT THE COMPANY STANDS AT 26.5%; 09/05/2018 – Major technology companies like; 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com; 29/05/2018 – 24 7.ai Appoints Former Intel Executive as new CFO; 12/03/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: House Intel ends Trump-Russia probe, says no evidence of collusion; 15/05/2018 – Intel submits plans for $5 billion Israel expansion; 15/03/2018 – ASETEK A/S ASETEK.OL – ASETEK ANNOUNCES ONGOING COLLABORATION WITH INTEL ON LIQUID COOLING FOR SERVERS AND DATACENTERS; 19/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Advisory: Senate Intel Committee Members to Hold Press Conference Tuesday to Preview Election Security Findings

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 61.07% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc sold 54,197 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,550 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $939,000, down from 88,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $21.84. About 14.18M shares traded or 41.37% up from the average. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 15.42% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.42% the S&P500.

Among 57 analysts covering Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC), 32 have Buy rating, 7 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Intel Corporation had 301 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) earned “Hold” rating by Drexel Hamilton on Friday, August 7. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Thursday, June 1 with “Hold”. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 27 by Stifel Nicolaus. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 19 by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Buy” rating by Loop Capital on Tuesday, December 13. Nomura upgraded Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) on Monday, October 22 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 27 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. JMP Securities upgraded the stock to “Market Outperform” rating in Friday, November 20 report. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) earned “Sell” rating by Bernstein on Tuesday, April 3. Bernstein maintained the shares of INTC in report on Friday, October 27 with “Sell” rating.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 12.96% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.08 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.57B for 9.33 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.86% negative EPS growth.

Leavell Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $929.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value (MGV) by 4,341 shares to 147,952 shares, valued at $11.92 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Mega Growth Etf (MGK) by 6,106 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,958 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Schs Jst Us Lrg Cp Eq Etf Iv.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 62 investors sold INTC shares while 728 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 557 raised stakes. 2.86 billion shares or 2.41% less from 2.93 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Burns J W And Ny holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 32,951 shares. Moreover, Southeast Asset Advsrs has 1.35% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 106,774 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 0.12% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 32,030 shares. Private Harbour Investment Mgmt And Counsel Lc has invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Exchange Capital Mgmt Inc has 54,015 shares for 0.74% of their portfolio. Hbk Invests Limited Partnership holds 0.1% or 202,187 shares in its portfolio. Ashmore Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation has 6.15% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 2.55 million shares. Moreover, British Columbia Inv Mngmt Corporation has 0.86% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 1.71 million shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 20,736 shares. Comerica Securities holds 99,869 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Inverness Counsel Ny invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Brookstone Mngmt invested in 0.06% or 16,447 shares. Icm Asset Wa invested in 19,700 shares or 0.65% of the stock. Diligent Invsts Ltd Liability Company owns 76,203 shares or 1.98% of their US portfolio. Sigma Planning accumulated 103,071 shares.

Since July 25, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 6 sales for $313,856 activity. McBride Kevin Thomas also sold $295,945 worth of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) shares. $102,050 worth of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) was sold by Rodgers Steven Ralph on Thursday, October 25. On Thursday, December 6 the insider SWAN ROBERT HOLMES bought $245,993.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 5 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $807,659 activity. 25,000 shares were bought by CREEL MICHAEL A, worth $644,283. Wilson Terrance Lane bought $25,750 worth of stock. 2,500 shares were bought by Zamarin Chad J., worth $64,218 on Tuesday, November 6. Shares for $259,422 were bought by CHANDLER JOHN D. Dunn Micheal G. had bought 2,500 shares worth $63,842 on Friday, November 2.

Among 24 analysts covering Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE:WMB), 18 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Williams Companies Inc. had 69 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, January 11 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, March 22. As per Tuesday, September 29, the company rating was downgraded by Howard Weil. The rating was upgraded by J.P. Morgan to “Buy” on Friday, March 9. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, March 9 by JP Morgan. Barclays Capital reinitiated it with “Overweight” rating and $35 target in Monday, December 5 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Bernstein on Wednesday, May 11. The company was maintained on Friday, March 2 by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 4 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy” on Friday, April 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.56 in 2018 Q3. Its up 2.30, from 1.26 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 27 investors sold WMB shares while 100 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 2.12 billion shares or 205.40% more from 693.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Alliancebernstein LP reported 2.08 million shares stake. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited Company reported 0.12% stake. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Com invested 0.24% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability stated it has 51,337 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, First Republic Inv has 0.03% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Earnest Prns Ltd Co has 355 shares. Putnam Limited Com owns 1.04 million shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 0.08% stake. Commerce National Bank & Trust holds 30,979 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Heritage Wealth Advsr invested 0.4% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Moreover, Jcic Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 169 shares. Norinchukin Bank The accumulated 155,552 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Moreover, Leavell Investment Mgmt has 0.05% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 18,697 shares. Nokota Mngmt LP holds 260,615 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.1% or 15,937 shares.