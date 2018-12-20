Swift Run Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ) by 22.32% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swift Run Capital Management Llc sold 55,012 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.08% with the market. The hedge fund held 191,403 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.41 million, down from 246,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swift Run Capital Management Llc who had been investing in New Residential Investment Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.52% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $14.38. About 8.36M shares traded or 76.86% up from the average. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 6.97% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.97% the S&P500.

Williams Jones & Associates Llc increased its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (ECL) by 0.42% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Williams Jones & Associates Llc bought 3,353 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.49% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 809,081 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $126.85M, up from 805,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Williams Jones & Associates Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $146.06. About 838,964 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 13.74% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.74% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.14, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 46 investors sold ECL shares while 313 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 206.81 million shares or 1.80% less from 210.60 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sand Hill Advisors holds 36,509 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested in 0.13% or 166,862 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.06% or 1,423 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.15% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Raab And Moskowitz Asset Limited Liability Com, a New Jersey-based fund reported 130 shares. North Carolina-based Captrust Fincl Advsrs has invested 0.01% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). 28,064 are held by Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund. Dubuque Comml Bank stated it has 0.52% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Qs Invsts Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 9,292 shares in its portfolio. Richard Bernstein Limited Liability Corporation has 34,833 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Lipe And Dalton holds 0.64% or 5,960 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc holds 1,962 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 57,073 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Moreover, Raymond James & Assocs has 0.06% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Northeast Mgmt holds 22,871 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio.

Among 23 analysts covering Ecolab (NYSE:ECL), 9 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 39% are positive. Ecolab had 86 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has “Reduce” rating given on Monday, August 22 by Nomura. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, November 7 with “Buy”. RBC Capital Markets maintained Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) on Sunday, January 28 with “Buy” rating. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of ECL in report on Wednesday, August 2 with “Buy” rating. On Wednesday, February 24 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral”. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral” on Friday, October 9. Nomura maintained the shares of ECL in report on Thursday, June 28 with “Neutral” rating. On Monday, June 5 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold”. The rating was initiated by Macquarie Research on Friday, August 26 with “Outperform”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) rating on Wednesday, January 6. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $123 target.

Williams Jones & Associates Llc, which manages about $4.95B and $4.96B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) by 5,710 shares to 310,929 shares, valued at $21.06M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) by 11,610 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.51M shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp Com (NYSE:BAC).

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $17.92 million activity. The insider Berger Larry L sold 9,317 shares worth $1.43 million. Brown Darrell R also sold $1.77M worth of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) shares. BAKER DOUGLAS M JR sold 40,025 shares worth $6.41 million. 2,811 shares were sold by BILLER LESLIE S, worth $450,884. On Thursday, September 13 Hickey Michael A sold $5.06 million worth of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) or 32,468 shares. Mulhere Timothy P had sold 9,800 shares worth $1.50 million on Thursday, September 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.28, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 32 investors sold NRZ shares while 64 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 157.56 million shares or 0.19% less from 157.86 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Vantage Inv Advsr Ltd Company invested 0% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Amalgamated National Bank & Trust invested in 0.03% or 63,547 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested in 0.01% or 138,587 shares. Prelude Cap Mgmt Lc accumulated 16,665 shares. M&T Bank & Trust has invested 0% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Stratos Wealth Prns Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Mirae Asset Global Ltd owns 829,046 shares. Profund Advisors Ltd Co reported 19,910 shares. Girard Ptnrs holds 1,089 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Seabridge Invest Limited Liability holds 0.8% or 174,580 shares in its portfolio. Zebra Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 28,353 shares. Exane Derivatives accumulated 0% or 1 shares. Invesco owns 1.71 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Wellington Management Group Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Hightower Ltd Liability accumulated 72,678 shares.

Since June 26, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $6.21 million activity.

Among 9 analysts covering New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. New Residential Investment Corp had 26 analyst reports since August 12, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $19.25 target in Wednesday, November 29 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, August 10. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) rating on Tuesday, September 12. Keefe Bruyette & Woods has “Buy” rating and $18.0 target. The stock of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) earned “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, October 26. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $21 target in Wednesday, July 25 report. On Monday, October 19 the stock rating was upgraded by Piper Jaffray to “Overweight”. FBR Capital maintained New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) rating on Friday, June 23. FBR Capital has “Buy” rating and $17.5000 target. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, September 9 by Piper Jaffray. The stock of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, August 12 by Zacks. FBR Capital maintained the shares of NRZ in report on Wednesday, February 22 with “Outperform” rating.

