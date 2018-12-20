Winfield Associates Inc increased its stake in Cyrusone Inc Com (CONE) by 28.07% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winfield Associates Inc bought 6,588 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,058 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.91 million, up from 23,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winfield Associates Inc who had been investing in Cyrusone Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $56.78. About 1.19M shares traded. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has declined 3.64% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 09/04/2018 – CyrusOne Donates Data Center Space to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children; 01/05/2018 – Port Houston Selects CyrusOne for Data Center and Interconnection Services; 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENTS PARTIES TO AGREEMENT AGREED TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 18; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Revisess CyrusOne Inc Otlk To Positive, Afrms CCR; 29/03/2018 – CyrusOne Inc. Announces New $3.0 B Unsecured Credit Facility; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – $1.0 BLN INCREASE IN TOTAL SIZE OF FACILITY WITH EXTENDED MATURITY DATES, LOWER BORROWING RATES; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne Backs FY18 Normalized EPS $3.18-$3.28; 29/03/2018 – CyrusOne Inc. Announces New $3.0 Billion Unsecured Credit Facility; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE REPORTS NEW $3.0B UNSECURED CREDIT LINE; 24/05/2018 – Cloud Provider Lume to Provide Retail Colocation from CyrusOne Data Centers

Williams Jones & Associates Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 26.48% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Williams Jones & Associates Llc bought 6,442 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,766 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.30 million, up from 24,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Williams Jones & Associates Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $113.8. About 10.45M shares traded or 97.94% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has declined 2.44% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES DECISION ON POSSIBLE NEW MID-MARKET AIRCRAFT ‘OVER NEXT YEAR OR SO’; 16/05/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems Enhances Aircraft Intelligence To Improve Fleet Operations And Passenger Experience; 04/04/2018 – Powered by Pratt & Whitney, Widerøe Celebrates Delivery of First Embraer E190-E2 Aircraft; 04/05/2018 – Loeb Sees $20 Billion to Be Gained in United Technologies Split; 19/03/2018 – BOEING – FOLLOWING PRODUCTIVE DISCUSSIONS, REACHED “WIN-WIN AGREEMENTS” WITH UNITED TECHNOLOGIES & ROCKWELL COLLINS; 15/05/2018 – Ackman Joins Loeb to Push Three-Way Split at United Technologies; 24/04/2018 – UTX CEO: $50M ONE-TIME PRATT COSTS IN 1Q RELATED TO SEAL ISSUE; 12/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Columbus Facility Named Large Manufacturer of the Year by Georgia Department of Economic Development; 12/04/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems to Provide GKN Aerospace’s Fokker Business With Long-Term On-Site Support; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77, EST. $1.52, BOOSTS VIEW

Williams Jones & Associates Llc, which manages about $4.95 billion and $4.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cdk Global Inc Com (NASDAQ:CDK) by 163,131 shares to 311,612 shares, valued at $19.49M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wex Inc Com (NYSE:WEX) by 1,982 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 242,368 shares, and cut its stake in Hp Inc.

Among 25 analysts covering United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX), 16 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. United Technologies Corporation had 92 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Tuesday, August 25. On Wednesday, September 6 the stock rating was downgraded by Cowen & Co to “Market Perform”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, July 7. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, September 15 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, August 10 with “Hold”. As per Wednesday, July 27, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Equal Weight” rating given on Monday, August 31 by Barclays Capital. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, October 10 report. The stock of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) earned “Hold” rating by Bernstein on Tuesday, January 30. RBC Capital Markets maintained United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) on Thursday, January 28 with “Sector Perform” rating.

Since July 26, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $2.41 million activity. Gill Charles D had sold 14,255 shares worth $1.94 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.07, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 31 investors sold UTX shares while 518 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 628.79 million shares or 0.08% less from 629.27 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Lederer & Inv Counsel Ca stated it has 16,445 shares or 1.94% of all its holdings. Massachusetts-based Massachusetts Fin Svcs Ma has invested 0.87% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Cadence Savings Bank Na reported 0.41% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Profund Ltd Co holds 23,079 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Wealthcare Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Owl Creek Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 3.73% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 49,558 are held by Dillon And Assoc. Commerce Bancshares accumulated 281,304 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 838,340 shares. Nbt Bancorp N A New York reported 67,762 shares stake. 19,298 were reported by Ameritas Investment Prns Inc. Hbk Invs Ltd Partnership owns 24,591 shares. Rothschild Invest Corporation Il reported 27,644 shares. 7,320 were reported by Greenleaf Tru. Ancora Advsr Ltd Liability invested in 0.23% or 42,462 shares.

Since July 3, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $1.25 million activity. Jackson Robert M had sold 1,514 shares worth $90,840. $665,028 worth of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) was sold by Wojtaszek Gary J.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.55 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.09, from 1.64 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 23 investors sold CONE shares while 85 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 102.88 million shares or 12.79% more from 91.21 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Partnervest Advisory Ltd Liability Com invested 0.69% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Aew Capital Ltd Partnership has invested 1.58% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Oppenheimer Asset has 0.03% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 22,950 shares. Zevenbergen Investments Limited Liability owns 0.02% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 10,475 shares. Asset Mngmt One Ltd holds 0.03% or 238,377 shares in its portfolio. Ls Invest Advsr Ltd Llc reported 5,462 shares. Moreover, State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.07% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Royal Comml Bank Of Canada invested in 105,754 shares. Moreover, Act Ii Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 2.44% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 55,000 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.07% or 7,110 shares. Grassi Inv Mgmt holds 1.08% or 114,820 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 0.06% or 23,200 shares. 39,014 are held by Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund. Cibc Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 3,496 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Van Eck Associates stated it has 21,413 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Winfield Associates Inc, which manages about $142.95 million and $202.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 4,066 shares to 6,132 shares, valued at $500,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Consumer Discretionary Sel Sector Spdr Fd (XLY) by 2,675 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,676 shares, and cut its stake in Priceline.Com Inc.

Among 24 analysts covering Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE), 18 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Cyrusone Inc had 72 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 9 by Jefferies. SunTrust maintained it with “Buy” rating and $75.0 target in Wednesday, December 6 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, February 21. The rating was maintained by MUFG Securities Americas Inc on Wednesday, October 18 with “Hold”. Wells Fargo initiated the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, June 1 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Thursday, August 11. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, October 12 by SunTrust. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Monday, July 24. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, November 15 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of CONE in report on Monday, September 11 with “Hold” rating.