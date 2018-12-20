Old Republic International Corp (ORI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.01, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. The ratio fall, as 157 funds increased or opened new positions, while 139 cut down and sold their holdings in Old Republic International Corp. The funds in our database now possess: 215.53 million shares, up from 214.34 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding Old Republic International Corp in top ten positions increased from 4 to 5 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 24 Reduced: 115 Increased: 98 New Position: 59.

Winslow Capital Management Llc decreased Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) stake by 26.49% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Winslow Capital Management Llc sold 198,699 shares as Sherwin Williams Co (SHW)’s stock declined 15.75%. The Winslow Capital Management Llc holds 551,526 shares with $251.06M value, down from 750,225 last quarter. Sherwin Williams Co now has $35.42 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $380.26. About 370,813 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has declined 3.20% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.20% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $18.35 TO $18.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 15/03/2018 Sherwin-Williams Packaging Coatings Price Increase in Asia; 06/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Sherwin Williams – 04/06/2018 11:06 AM; 20/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES HIGHER SALES, VOLUMES FROM LOWES DEAL IN ’18; 17/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Celebrates The Power Of Paint By Transforming More Than 200 Community Spaces; 26/04/2018 – AIA Announces New Partnership with Sherwin-Williams

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.09, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 37 investors sold SHW shares while 249 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 67.91 million shares or 5.45% less from 71.82 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Csat Inv Advisory Lp owns 257 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Co Limited invested in 0.02% or 10 shares. Trexquant Invest LP owns 14,370 shares or 0.49% of their US portfolio. Boston Family Office Ltd Com reported 8,782 shares. Davenport And Co Ltd invested in 1.2% or 226,588 shares. Moreover, Agf Investments Incorporated has 0.77% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 167,299 shares. Cipher Limited Partnership holds 0.25% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 2,966 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.06% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Blb&B Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 0.06% or 1,132 shares. Wilkins Inv Counsel Inc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 800 shares. Wg Shaheen & Associate Dba Whitney & Co, a New York-based fund reported 200 shares. Findlay Park Partners Llp has 2.69% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct reported 7,905 shares stake. 2,274 were reported by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Adv. International Ca reported 2,356 shares stake.

Since July 26, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 6 insider sales for $14.78 million activity. The insider STROPKI JOHN M bought $253,125. IPPOLITO PETER J. also sold $1.69 million worth of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) shares. Hodnik David F sold 524 shares worth $234,328. Shares for $1.13M were sold by Baxter Joel D.. KROPF SUSAN J also sold $443,203 worth of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) shares. GILLIGAN THOMAS P sold $2.33M worth of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) on Tuesday, August 28. MORIKIS JOHN G sold $9.20M worth of stock.

More notable recent The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sticking With A Buy Of Sherwin Williams – Seeking Alpha” on December 12, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sherwin-Williams Too Expensive Still – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Analysts Weigh In Bullishly on LULU, SWK, SHW Stocks – Schaeffers Research” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Longbow Research Resumes Sherwin-Williams (SHW) at Neutral – StreetInsider.com” published on November 30, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sherwin-Williams Could Be Attractive – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 06, 2018.

Winslow Capital Management Llc increased Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) stake by 3.79M shares to 3.79 million valued at $303.88M in 2018Q3. It also upped Veeva Systems Inc Cl A (NYSE:VEEV) stake by 428,945 shares and now owns 2.14 million shares. Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) was raised too.

Among 8 analysts covering Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Sherwin-Williams had 9 analyst reports since July 17, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, October 11 by Citigroup. Buckingham Research maintained The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) rating on Friday, October 26. Buckingham Research has “Neutral” rating and $410 target. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $425 target in Friday, October 26 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, December 17 by JP Morgan. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of SHW in report on Tuesday, July 17 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Wednesday, July 25. On Friday, October 26 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. The stock of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, July 25.

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $4.14 EPS, up 40.34% or $1.19 from last year’s $2.95 per share. SHW’s profit will be $385.61M for 22.96 P/E if the $4.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.68 actual EPS reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.11% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Old Republic (ORI) Says Vincent T. Donnelly, CEO, Will Rise to Executive Chairman – StreetInsider.com” on December 12, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “KBW Announces Index Rebalancing for Fourth-Quarter 2018 – Nasdaq” published on December 15, 2018, Twst.com published: “Old Republic International Corporation: Old Republic Declares Regular Fourth Quarter Cash Dividend Of 19.50 Cents Per Share – The Wall Street Transcript” on November 21, 2018. More interesting news about Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Old Republic: 37 Straight Hikes, +77% Earnings Growth, 30% Payout Ratio – Seeking Alpha” published on November 06, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Old Republic Insurance: How A SWAN Swims In Troubled Waters – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 30, 2018.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $6.23 billion. It operates through three divisions: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business. It has a 7.92 P/E ratio. The General Insurance Group segment offers automobile extended warranty, aviation, commercial automobile, commercial multi-peril, general liability, home warranty, inland marine, travel accident, and workers' compensation insurance products; and financial indemnity products for specialty coverages, including errors and omissions, directors and officers, fidelity, guaranteed asset protection, and surety.

Capital Returns Management Llc holds 6.23% of its portfolio in Old Republic International Corporation for 595,323 shares. New Vernon Investment Management Llc owns 223,267 shares or 5.92% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc has 5.66% invested in the company for 408,618 shares. The Iowa-based United Fire Group Inc has invested 2.72% in the stock. Hamlin Capital Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 2.96 million shares.

The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $20.57. About 807,667 shares traded. Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) has risen 8.08% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.08% the S&P500. Some Historical ORI News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Old Republic International Corporat, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORI); 08/05/2018 – Old Republic Home Protection Announces New Sales & Marketing Leadership Positions; 15/05/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC NAMES SMIDDY PRESIDENT & COO; 08/05/2018 – Old Republic Announces Stk Purchase by Its ESSOP; 14/05/2018 – Old Republic Declares Regular Second Quarter Cash Dividend Of 19.5 Cents Per Share; 15/05/2018 – Old Republic Names Craig Smiddy Operating Chief, President; 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORP – QTRLY NET INCOME $4.0 MLN VS $113.1 MLN; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 21/03/2018 – Old Republic Is Liability Insurer for Uber’s Self-Driving Cars; 26/04/2018 – Old Republic Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $0.42 EPS, up 27.27% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.33 per share. ORI’s profit will be $127.10 million for 12.24 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by Old Republic International Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.