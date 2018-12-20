Winslow Capital Management Llc increased Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) stake by 5.62% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Winslow Capital Management Llc acquired 52,004 shares as Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX)’s stock declined 7.13%. The Winslow Capital Management Llc holds 976,540 shares with $254.88M value, up from 924,536 last quarter. Becton Dickinson & Co now has $58.92B valuation. The stock decreased 1.61% or $3.58 during the last trading session, reaching $218.66. About 746,114 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 8.55% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.55% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 14/05/2018 – Cipher Capital Adds Occidental, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 23/04/2018 – BD Board Declares Dividends; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – EXPECTS TO RECORD A GAIN ON TRANSACTION AT TIME OF CLOSING; 19/03/2018 – BDX TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL; 22/03/2018 – BD INSTRUCTIONS FOR SOME BD VACUTAINER® BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD IS NOT AWARE OF ANY OTHER INSTRUMENTATION THAT USES ASV TECHNOLOGY; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BD Vacutainer Blood Collection Tubes by Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD): Class I Recall – Chemical Interference with; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – LAUNCHED AN INTERNAL INVESTIGATION AND DETERMINED ASV TECHNOLOGY IS NOT COMPATIBLE WITH THIURAM; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND THAT MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS NOT BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES TAKEN FROM THE VEIN; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns B3 CFR to Vyaire Medical; Outlook stable

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PGNX) had a decrease of 4.51% in short interest. PGNX’s SI was 9.65 million shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 4.51% from 10.11 million shares previously. With 1.26M avg volume, 8 days are for Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PGNX)’s short sellers to cover PGNX’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.25% or $0.0899 during the last trading session, reaching $3.9001. About 484,479 shares traded. Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) has declined 27.42% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PGNX News: 22/03/2018 – PROGENICS PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS THREE-MONTH EXTENSION OF PDUF; 22/03/2018 – PROGENICS SAYS FDA EXTENDS NDA REVIEW FOR AZEDRA TO JULY 30; 08/03/2018 Progenics Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 4c; 11/05/2018 – Progenics Announces Settlement With Par Pharmaceutical; 02/04/2018 – Progenics Presenting at Conference Apr 9; 11/05/2018 – PROGENICS PHARMA-ON MAY 10, CO, VALEANT, AMONG OTHERS & PAR STERILE PRODUCTS, PAR PHARMA ENTERED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT RELATING TO PATENT INFRINGEMENT; 11/05/2018 – Progenics Settlement Concerns Relistor; 22/03/2018 – Progenics Pharmaceuticals Announces Three-Month Extension of PDUFA Date for AZEDRA® (iobenguane I 131); 19/03/2018 – PROGENICS STUDY OF AZEDRA ACHIEVED PRIMARY, SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 11/05/2018 – PROGENICS PHARMA- CO,OTHER PLAINTIFFS ALLEGE PRODUCTS FOR WHICH PAR IS SEEKING U.S. MARKETING APPROVAL INFRINGES CO’S,OTHER PLAINTIFFS’ U.S. PATENTS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.44, from 1.85 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 23 investors sold Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 28 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 73.30 million shares or 17.29% more from 62.50 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 313,104 are held by Tiaa Cref Invest Limited Liability Com. 258,600 were accumulated by Creative Planning. California Employees Retirement Sys reported 144,415 shares stake. The North Carolina-based Piedmont Investment Advsr has invested 0.01% in Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX). Advisory Ntwk Lc has invested 0% in Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0% of its portfolio in Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) for 75,500 shares. Geode Capital Limited Liability Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX). Goldman Sachs Group reported 317,741 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Raymond James reported 0% stake. Fisher Asset Limited Co has invested 0% in Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX). Blair William Il accumulated 0% or 26,500 shares. Alps Advisors Incorporated invested in 148,382 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 1.28 million shares. Sector Pension Board reported 58,025 shares stake. Ameriprise Financial Inc invested in 0% or 475,354 shares.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops medicines and other technologies to target and treat cancer in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $329.72 million. The companyÂ’s primary clinical-stage product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial under special protocol assessment for the treatment of malignant and/or recurrent pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma; 1404, a technetium-99m labeled small molecule that has completed Phase II testing, as well as acts as an imaging agent to diagnose and detect prostate cancer, as well as soft tissue and bone metastases; and PyL, a fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen -targeted positron emission topography (PET) imaging agent for prostate cancer. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s clinical-stage product candidates also comprise 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small radiopharmaceutical molecule for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; PSMA TTC, a thorium-227 labeled PSMA-targeted antibody therapeutic that is in pre-clinical stage for treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; and EXINI bone BSI range of prostate cancer bone scan indexing products.

Winslow Capital Management Llc decreased Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Sp A (NYSE:BABA) stake by 1.40M shares to 1.24 million valued at $203.60M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) stake by 35,000 shares and now owns 1.56 million shares. Asml Holding Nv Ny Registry (NASDAQ:ASML) was reduced too.

Since November 7, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $18.75 million activity. Another trade for 4,530 shares valued at $1.07 million was sold by Mas Ribo Alberto. RING TIMOTHY M had sold 42,000 shares worth $9.96 million on Wednesday, November 7. Bodner Charles R sold $511,328 worth of stock. On Wednesday, November 14 the insider FORLENZA VINCENT A sold $3.18M. Polen Thomas E Jr also sold $1.28 million worth of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) on Monday, November 19. Lim James C had sold 5,189 shares worth $1.26M on Thursday, November 8. Borzi James W sold $1.49M worth of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) on Friday, November 30.

Since November 7, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $18.75 million activity. Another trade for 4,530 shares valued at $1.07 million was sold by Mas Ribo Alberto. RING TIMOTHY M had sold 42,000 shares worth $9.96 million on Wednesday, November 7. Bodner Charles R sold $511,328 worth of stock. On Wednesday, November 14 the insider FORLENZA VINCENT A sold $3.18M. Polen Thomas E Jr also sold $1.28 million worth of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) on Monday, November 19. Lim James C had sold 5,189 shares worth $1.26M on Thursday, November 8. Borzi James W sold $1.49M worth of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) on Friday, November 30.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.02, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 31 investors sold BDX shares while 399 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 278 raised stakes. 217.26 million shares or 2.22% less from 222.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Envestnet Asset Management stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Forward Management Lc has invested 0.22% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Moreover, Btim has 1.75% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 486,233 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Corp reported 3,230 shares. Ledyard Bancorp has invested 0.07% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Asset Mngmt reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Westwood Gru invested 1.71% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Mackenzie Fin stated it has 0.97% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Citigroup has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Dsm Cap Prns Ltd Liability holds 3.02% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 776,057 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 0.2% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 242,559 shares. Tompkins has invested 0.03% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Puzo Michael J has invested 0.1% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Plancorp Limited Com invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Wells Fargo & Mn has 3.57 million shares for 0.26% of their portfolio.