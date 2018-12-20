Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.34% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc sold 16,221 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 469,439 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $53.69 million, down from 485,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $796.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $103.69. About 68,569 shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $10 billion (corrected); 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS 3Q CAPEX WAS $3.5 BILLION; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Macron tells tech CEOs to give more to society; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT OPEX GUIDANCE IS SLIGHT ABOVE HIGH END OF FORECAST; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT WAS ‘STUPIDITY’ NOT TO BUY MICROSOFT IN THE EARLIER DAYS; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q OPEX OF $9.8 – $9.9 BILLION; 16/05/2018 – FP Tech Desk: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 16/05/2018 – Informatica World 2018 Kicks Off May 21 in Las Vegas; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft: Start of a Three-Year Enterprise Cycle? Asks Deutsche — Barron’s Blog

Fundsmith Llp decreased its stake in Visa Inc Class A Shares (V) by 0.07% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fundsmith Llp sold 4,136 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.72M shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $857.88 million, down from 5.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fundsmith Llp who had been investing in Visa Inc Class A Shares for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $289.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $131.26. About 13.82M shares traded or 32.97% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 23.77% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.77% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 11/04/2018 – US Customs: CBP Officers Encounter Counterfeit Visa Immigration Violations at Hidalgo Port of Entry; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin America and; 16/03/2018 – Visa finance chief hits out at craze for cryptocurrencies; 28/03/2018 – Investors’ Soapbox: Bitcoin Can’t Take a Bite Out of Visa, Mastercard — Barrons.com; 06/04/2018 – RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY SPOKESWOMAN SAYS MOSCOW WANTS EXPLANATIONS REGARDING BRITISH REFUSAL TO ISSUE VISA TO SKRIPAL NIECE – RIA; 21/05/2018 – Crypto Company Launches App Aimed to Replace Visa Mastercard Payments; 25/04/2018 – Visa Effective Tax Rate 19% for Quarter; 20/04/2018 – AEROFLOT CONTACTS RUSSIAN MINISTRIES OVER U.S. VISA ISSUES: RIA; 24/05/2018 – Merchants Discussed Shared Payment Button Limiting Debit-Card Routing Options; 25/04/2018 – KELLY: VISA’S ENTRY TO CHINA LIKELY `STILL A COUPLE YEARS AWAY’

Fundsmith Llp, which manages about $2.92B and $14.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Estee Lauder (NYSE:EL) by 964,438 shares to 5.88 million shares, valued at $854.63M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) by 1.93 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 12.41 million shares, and has risen its stake in Marriott International Cl A (NASDAQ:MAR).

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 14.81% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.08 per share. V’s profit will be $2.73 billion for 26.46 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.48% EPS growth.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $16.70 million activity. The insider HOFFMEISTER JAMES H sold 2,252 shares worth $325,541.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Visa Inc.: Goodbye Cash, Hello Visa – Seeking Alpha” on December 19, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “This Is Why PayPal Stock Is a Strong Buy on Any Dip – Investorplace.com” published on December 19, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “4 Reasons To Buy Visa Stock – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: Visa, HP and Sealed Air – Investorplace.com” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ranking The Payment Technology And Services Providers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc, which manages about $607.27M and $967.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 10,884 shares to 633,819 shares, valued at $27.20M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 12,649 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,989 shares, and has risen its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV).

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 insider sales for $54.07 million activity. Another trade for 36,500 shares valued at $4.06M was sold by Hogan Kathleen T. BROD FRANK H had sold 20,000 shares worth $2.15 million. 203,418 shares were sold by Nadella Satya, worth $21.70 million on Friday, October 26. Hood Amy sold $13.09 million worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, August 31.

